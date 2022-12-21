ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

27 Menswear Deals to Wrap Up Your Holiday Gift Giving In Style

Each week, GQ utilizes the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys from the best men's clothing sales on the internet. This time, we're in the thick of the holiday season, which means gifts. Whether those gifts are for your loved ones or yourself (hey, you gotta love yourself), there are plenty of menswear deals to be had. We know the gift hunt can be overwhelming, so here's a helpful nudge. We've rounded up 27 great fashion deals, from a snappy suede jacket to rockstar boots to swaddly scarves and more. Plus, don't forget to check out some of our favorite sitewide sales below.
Parade

ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays

Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
Apartment Therapy

Joanna Gaines’ 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Is Here

Joanna Gaines knows that the race is officially on to get holiday shopping done, and the queen of Magnolia has decided to help us by sharing a massive gift guide in the winter issue of The Magnolia Journal, complete with present ideas for just about everybody on your list. The...
Fox News

10 tips for wrapping your holiday gifts

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson provides ways to spruce up holiday gift wrapping with different organizational tools and ways to wrap gifts in the weeks before Christmas..
wmagazine.com

A Holiday Gift Guide for the Travel Obsessive in Your Life

The constant traveler is always in need of new gear. Whether that’s updated luggage, a replacement passport holder, or a blanket for those chilly in-flight naps, your jetsetter friends and family members deserve the very best for a comfortable—and stylish—trip. Luckily, these accoutrements make fabulous presents—or sensible additions to your own travel repertoire. Just in time for the holiday season, we’ve put together a list of the perfect things to gift the travel-obsessed in your life. They’ll thank you the next time they’re boarding a plane to embark on their fifth vacation of the year.
Rolling Stone

The Best Last-Minute Gifts on Amazon for Everyone on Your List

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Gifting can be a stressful ordeal — especially if you’re running from store to store just a few days before Christmas. Luckily, there’s Amazon to lessen the stress. The everything store (unsurprisingly) offers some of the best gifts — either for loved ones or for yourself — and they ship almost as fast as Santa. What Are the Best Gifts on Amazon? The best gifts on Amazon range from apparel and accessories to the latest tech to home goods. Below, we’ve rounded...
KRQE News 13

12 best gifts for couples

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gift giving can become a full-time job when you take birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and the holidays into account. It becomes even trickier when you’re buying for couples. You have two sets of tastes and preferences to account for and the gift needs to be enjoyed by both people.
CBS News

Christmas 2022 gift guide: Best holiday deals under $100

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Make the holidays merry and bright without busting your budget. Whether you're shopping for yourself or buying gifts for friends...
SheKnows

Shoppers Say These Under-$30 Festive Holiday Pajamas Are So ‘Luxurious’ They’ve Stopped Buying All Others

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s finally cozy season which means you have an excuse to stay in PJs all day (not that you even needed a reason). We believe you can never have too many pajama sets on hand, especially when they’re stylish, comfortable, and affordable. Bonus points if they are on trend for the upcoming holiday season. If you haven’t found a pair you don’t want to take off yet, you’re in luck: Amazon shoppers found the most luxurious and festive two-piece set that’s just under $30.
Us Weekly

This Seriously Stylish Crossbody Is 1 of Amazon’s Most-Loved Gifts Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Here’s the thing with fashion gifts: In theory, they’re perfect for a stylish friend or family member. We know if someone grabbed us gorgeous clothing or a perfect bag, we’d be thrilled. The problem is that people tend […]

