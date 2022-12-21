Each week, GQ utilizes the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys from the best men's clothing sales on the internet. This time, we're in the thick of the holiday season, which means gifts. Whether those gifts are for your loved ones or yourself (hey, you gotta love yourself), there are plenty of menswear deals to be had. We know the gift hunt can be overwhelming, so here's a helpful nudge. We've rounded up 27 great fashion deals, from a snappy suede jacket to rockstar boots to swaddly scarves and more. Plus, don't forget to check out some of our favorite sitewide sales below.

15 DAYS AGO