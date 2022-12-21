By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - We've all heard the phrase before, "If these walls could talk..." This time, it's the man living inside of these walls that has the story to tell."[It] was the early 60s," Norman Borkow began to explain. That's when Borkow's family dropped him off at The Huntington Avenue YMCA. He was just 18 years old. "Queen Elizabeth, reigning 70 years, she was 96. That's a good age, I wonder if I live to see that?" Borkow questioned. And although he's had a career, he's chosen to stay at The Y. "I remember when I was a...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO