FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per monthBeth TorresBoston, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in Burlington MassachusettsAditya_24Burlington, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
everettindependent.com
East Boston Neighborhood Health Center Expands Access to Senior Care With the Completion of New Everett Site
East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) today announced the expansion of its Neighborhood PACE program with the completion of a new location in Everett, Mass. The health care site, located at the former St. Therese Parish on 801 Broadway in Everett, will provide a growing number of Boston-area adults age 55 years or older with the medical, health and wellness care they need to age safely and independently in their home and community.
amherstindy.org
Boston Activists Request Changes To Reparations Eligibility At AHRA Meeting
Report on The Meeting of the African Heritage Reparations Assembly, December 19, 2022. Michele Miller (Chair), Hala Lord, Yvonne Mendez, Alexis Reed, Irv Rhodes, and Amilcar Shabazz. Absent: Debora Bridges. Staff: Jennifer Moyston, Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Boston Activists Push For Change In Reparations Eligibility. Several people...
communityadvocate.com
Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years
NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
36-year-old Wellesley mother of 2 dies from flu complications
A 36-year-old mother of two died Tuesday after complications from the flu, according to her obituary. Price Meropol McMahon of Wellesley was an active person, who played tennis, skied and ran marathons, the Boston Globe reported, but her health declined earlier this week and then she died Tuesday afternoon. While...
WCVB
Thousands of Massachusetts residents need a lifesaving gift this holiday season
BOSTON — Nearly 3,600 people in Massachusetts need a kidney, but many of us at WCVB-TV were surprised to learn that Channel 5 news photographer Steve Menard is one of them. "I'm always on the other side of the camera," Menard said. "I'm not very comfortable in front of the camera."
WCVB
Natick High School winter sports team on ice after offensive group chat discovered
NATICK, Mass. — School officials are asking police to launch a hate crime investigation after discovering racist and antisemitic content in a group chat involving members of a winter sports team at Natick High School. Superintendent Anna Nolin explained in a note to parents that NHS administrators were originally...
wgbh.org
Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary
Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
Longtime YMCA resident seeks cards, visitors for holidays
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - We've all heard the phrase before, "If these walls could talk..." This time, it's the man living inside of these walls that has the story to tell."[It] was the early 60s," Norman Borkow began to explain. That's when Borkow's family dropped him off at The Huntington Avenue YMCA. He was just 18 years old. "Queen Elizabeth, reigning 70 years, she was 96. That's a good age, I wonder if I live to see that?" Borkow questioned. And although he's had a career, he's chosen to stay at The Y. "I remember when I was a...
spectrumnews1.com
NEADS searching for volunteer service dog puppy raisers
PRINCETON, Mass. - NEADS World Class Service Dogs is in search of full-time puppy raisers in Worcester County. They've ramped up their training program to keep up with the growing need of service dogs. NEADS is searching for about 50 to 60 volunteers to care for a puppy for a year.
25 Investigates: Former Medford High School teacher says student dislocated her jaw
MEDFORD, Mass. — Days after a student was stabbed in a videotaped fight at Medford High School, a special education teacher recounted a previous incident of violence where she said a student left her with a serious injury to her face. The alleged attack happened on December 22, 2021,...
whdh.com
Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through
BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Restaurant Facing Shutdown; Local Charity Receives $100K Donation From ‘100 People Who Care Tewksbury’
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
nbcboston.com
Head-on Crash in Plymouth Sends 3 People to Hospital
Three people were hospitalized Friday after two cars collided in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Plymouth Fire Department responded to the head-on crash on South Meadow Road and found two cars, with two people in one, and just the driver in the other. All three were conscious, the fire department said, but they were taken to South Shore Hospital with significant injuries.
mspnews.org
ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION
BOSTON – Eleven individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown of a major Brockton drug trafficking organization distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout towns in Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. The charges are the result of a long-term...
Boston Police issue community alert after credit card skimmers found in stores throughout city
BOSTON — Boston Police issued a community alert on Tuesday after credit card skimming devices were found on point-of-sale card readers at 7-Eleven stores on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston and Cambridge Street in Allston. This particular overlay device, identified as Ingenico ISC Touch 250, can be readily identified due...
MA doctor indicted for health care fraud
A sleep medicine physician from Massachusetts was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for his alleged role in a health care fraud scheme.
whdh.com
More than 60,000 in the dark as crews scramble to restore power
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 60,000 people were without power Friday night as utility crews fanned out across Massachusetts to restore power before a bitter blast of cold air arrives. Many families were worried that their power wouldn’t be restored in time for Christmas. At Merrimack College...
WCVB
Go inside Mass. General Hospital's hidden gem gift shop
BOSTON — When you think about Massachusetts General Hospital’s rich history, you likely think about medical care and life-saving research. But maybe the unique gift shop should also come to mind. "I don't even think they realize what a gem we are, hidden gem," said Shannon Hoyt, director...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
WCVB
Flood barriers errected in Boston ahead of storm
A large storm system arriving Thursday night will bring rain and wind through Friday, and a coastal flood warning is in effect until Friday afternoon. Ahead of the storm, barriers were put into place around the Aquarium MBTA station, which is prone to flooding. Other barriers were installed Thursday outside a building on State Street and airbags were seen protecting Porter Square Books in the Seaport.
