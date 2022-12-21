ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everettindependent.com

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center Expands Access to Senior Care With the Completion of New Everett Site

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) today announced the expansion of its Neighborhood PACE program with the completion of a new location in Everett, Mass. The health care site, located at the former St. Therese Parish on 801 Broadway in Everett, will provide a growing number of Boston-area adults age 55 years or older with the medical, health and wellness care they need to age safely and independently in their home and community.
EVERETT, MA
amherstindy.org

Boston Activists Request Changes To Reparations Eligibility At AHRA Meeting

Report on The Meeting of the African Heritage Reparations Assembly, December 19, 2022. Michele Miller (Chair), Hala Lord, Yvonne Mendez, Alexis Reed, Irv Rhodes, and Amilcar Shabazz. Absent: Debora Bridges. Staff: Jennifer Moyston, Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Boston Activists Push For Change In Reparations Eligibility. Several people...
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years

NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
wgbh.org

Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary

Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Longtime YMCA resident seeks cards, visitors for holidays

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - We've all heard the phrase before, "If these walls could talk..." This time, it's the man living inside of these walls that has the story to tell."[It] was the early 60s," Norman Borkow began to explain. That's when Borkow's family dropped him off at The Huntington Avenue YMCA. He was just 18 years old. "Queen Elizabeth, reigning 70 years, she was 96. That's a good age, I wonder if I live to see that?" Borkow questioned.  And although he's had a career, he's chosen to stay at The Y. "I remember when I was a...
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

NEADS searching for volunteer service dog puppy raisers

PRINCETON, Mass. - NEADS World Class Service Dogs is in search of full-time puppy raisers in Worcester County. They've ramped up their training program to keep up with the growing need of service dogs. NEADS is searching for about 50 to 60 volunteers to care for a puppy for a year.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
whdh.com

Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wilmington Apple

NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Restaurant Facing Shutdown; Local Charity Receives $100K Donation From ‘100 People Who Care Tewksbury’

TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
TEWKSBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Head-on Crash in Plymouth Sends 3 People to Hospital

Three people were hospitalized Friday after two cars collided in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Plymouth Fire Department responded to the head-on crash on South Meadow Road and found two cars, with two people in one, and just the driver in the other. All three were conscious, the fire department said, but they were taken to South Shore Hospital with significant injuries.
PLYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

More than 60,000 in the dark as crews scramble to restore power

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 60,000 people were without power Friday night as utility crews fanned out across Massachusetts to restore power before a bitter blast of cold air arrives. Many families were worried that their power wouldn’t be restored in time for Christmas. At Merrimack College...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
WCVB

Go inside Mass. General Hospital's hidden gem gift shop

BOSTON — When you think about Massachusetts General Hospital’s rich history, you likely think about medical care and life-saving research. But maybe the unique gift shop should also come to mind. "I don't even think they realize what a gem we are, hidden gem," said Shannon Hoyt, director...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Flood barriers errected in Boston ahead of storm

A large storm system arriving Thursday night will bring rain and wind through Friday, and a coastal flood warning is in effect until Friday afternoon. Ahead of the storm, barriers were put into place around the Aquarium MBTA station, which is prone to flooding. Other barriers were installed Thursday outside a building on State Street and airbags were seen protecting Porter Square Books in the Seaport.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy