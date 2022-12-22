PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Hundreds of people attended one of two Christmas Eve masses at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City Saturday evening.Father Dennis Gill said he hoped families will continue to brave the cold temperatures to participate in prayers, including Midnight Mass."Just seeing all the people coming together to worship God, with the lord Jesus and the Eucharist, that thrills me," Father Gill said. Though a thrilling Eagles game was happening during the 5 p.m. Christmas Eve mass, it didn't stop Connie Winters from coming to the Basilica. "We're recording the game, and my one son is...

