7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
Philadelphia Phillies Bolster Team With Massive SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Shake Shack Opens in Springfield, PAMarilyn JohnsonSpringfield, PA
papreplive.com
All-Delco Football: Williams, Session, Beaty at forefront of Bonner & Prendergast’s title-winning defense
In addition to Interboro’s Abu Kamara, the Daily Times Player of the Year, the All-Delco defense includes:. Mylachi Williams, Bonner & Prendergast: The junior caused havoc at defensive end all season for the Friars, who won the Catholic League Blue Division and District 12 Class 4A titles. At 6-5, 210 pounds Williams was unguardable in one-on-one situations and routinely found himself making tackles in the backfield. Williams flourished on a defense that allowed only 12.4 points per game. An All-Catholic League selection, Williams posted 68 tackles, 12 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, five passes defended and one interception.
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2022 Field Hockey All-Area teams
For the second straight year, Gwynedd Mercy Academy made a deep run in the postseason. The Monarchs reached the District 1-2A championship game and the PIAA-2A state semifinals this season after winning the district and reaching the state final last fall. And for the second straight season, Gwynedd Mercy Academy...
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Roundup (Dec. 22): Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Donofrio gets 500th victory
Plymouth Whitemarsh 78, Wissahickon 34 >> Qudire Bennett had a stellar first half to help Plymouth Whitemarsh coach Jim Donofrio earn his 500th career win in the SOL Liberty matchup. Bennett connected on six 3-pointers in scoring 24 of his game-high 28 points before the break as the Colonials (6-1,...
papreplive.com
Souderton’s Ang Borisow is The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2022 Field Hockey Player of the Year
Ang Borisow loves competition. It doesn’t matter whether she’s competing against opponents, teammates, family or herself. The Souderton senior’s competitive nature has served her well on the field hockey pitch. A four-year starter, she’s helped her team win three Suburban One League championships while earning first team all-league three times and first team all-state twice.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Imhotep, Neumann-Goretti boys put Philly on national stage with tournament wins
The Imhotep Charter and Neumann-Goretti boys basketball programs have auras that extend beyond the city limits. Along with piling up District 12, Philadelphia Public and Catholic League and PIAA titles, both programs are no stranger to national rankings and the attention that comes with it. Even with all the history,...
No. 2 Camden throttles West Catholic (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Billy Richmond and DJ Wagner led Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 77-43 win over West Catholic (PA.) in Camden. Wagner tallied 17 points in the game while Richmond scored 16. Richmond grabbed the opening tip and score immediately to give Camden a 2-0 lead. The...
papreplive.com
Unionville’s Aryan Abbaraju is Daily Local News 2022 Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year
East Marlborough >> Unionville High School senior Aryan Abbaraju, the Daily Local News Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, has come a long way in four years of running for the Longhorns. A few weeks after earning a ninth-place finish at the PIAA 3A championships, Abbaraju said, “I ran...
papreplive.com
Justin DiRoberto delivers in clutch again for CB East
BUCKINGHAM >> When Central Bucks East needs a clutch bucket, they know where to look. Junior Robert DiRoberto hit some big shots to keep the Patriots perfect through their first seven games of the season. In the eighth against North Penn, he did it again. DiRoberto hit a three-pointer and...
WLWT 5
La Salle community mourns the loss of longtime football coach
CINCINNATI — The La Salle High School community is mourning on Friday following the death of assistant football coach Tom Doerger. Doerger died on Friday morning. Doerger served as offensive line coach for the Lancers for more than 30 years. He played football for Notre Dame in the 1980s...
papreplive.com
Presenting Daily Local News 2022 All-Area Girls Cross Country teams
CAROLYN TARPLEY, Sr., Downingtown West –- Senior finished eighth at the PIAA 3A championship meet, placed sixth at the District 1 3A championships, and captured first place at the Ches-Mont League Championships with a clocking of 18:00.2. She is a repeat selection for first team Daily Local News All-Area cross country.
suburbanonesports.com
Pennridge Seniors Commit to Play Collegiate Sports
On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, thirteen Pennridge seniors were recognized for committing to compete in sports at the collegiate level. Student-athletes will be recognized individually by sports at a later date. Alexa Bailey – Shippensburg University (Lacrosse) Reagan Bauman – Shippensburg University (Softball) Brennan Fisher – United States...
glensidelocal.com
Upper Moreland HS investigating racial slurs found by Cheltenham HS basketball team
The Upper Moreland Township School District is investigating a racial incident from Tuesday night’s boys basketball game against Cheltenham High School. CHS players found a racial slur and “inappropriate images” written on a locker room whiteboard when they arrived at Upper Moreland High School. “The n-word was...
After Almost 100 Years of Games, the Future of This Bucks County Private School’s Football Team Remains Uncertain
A Bucks County private school’s football team might be seeing some significant chances to their operations in the near future. Tom Moore wrote about the school’s team for the Bucks County Courier Times. The George School, located at 1690 Newtown Langhorne Road in Newtown, has a football team...
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner is retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he has anchored the news on Channel 6.
Legendary Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Visits Neshaminy Mall to Discuss His Recent Book
The sports broadcasting legend came back to Bucks County to talk about his new book. A Bucks County native and sports broadcasting legend came back to his home area to discuss his new book, with his dog as the main character. Joe Mason wrote about the new book for the Northeast Times.
Final Approval Granted to Develop Long-Vacant Site of Former Catholic School in Norristown
Norristown Municipal Council has granted final approval for large-scale development at the site of the former Kennedy-Kenrick Catholic High School, writes Rachel Ravina for The Times Herald. Developer Sarah Peck aims to break ground on the 325-unit, multifamily residential complex, spread across 14.5 acres, in the spring. “This corner is...
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Cheesesteaks in Philly?
Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's.\. Who Has The Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia?. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But if...
Craig LaBan Gives a Nod to Delco in Best 2022 Dining Scene Review
The Delco dining scene made it onto a list of the Philadelphia Inquirer’s best dining scenes for 2022, writes Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan. “After our Center City furnace went kaput in January, we spent a tasty week in Delco exploring the culinary draws of the region’s most underappreciated food county, from scrapple fries to dim sum, Charlie’s Hamburgers, and an innovative new gluten-free fresh pasta company called Settantatré,” he wrote.
This Bucks County High School Choir Group Received a Standing Ovation at the Kimmel Center
The ensemble received as standing ovation for their concert.Photo byCorey Axler/ Youtube. A Bucks County high school’s choir group recently performed at a major Philadelphia venue after winning a popular radio contest. Jeff Werner wrote about the concert for the Newtown, PA Patch.
Shake Shack Opens in Springfield, PA
On Tuesday, December 27 at 11 a.m., Shake Shack, the famous New York-based burger chain, will open its ninth Philadelphia-area location in Springfield, PA (950 Baltimore Pike, Suite N-01 Springfield, PA 19064). Shake Shack Springfield’s first 100 guests will receive Shake Shack-branded beanies, and ‘Delco’ Shake Shack-branded stickers to celebrate opening day.
