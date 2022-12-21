ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverford, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papreplive.com

All-Delco Football: Williams, Session, Beaty at forefront of Bonner & Prendergast’s title-winning defense

In addition to Interboro’s Abu Kamara, the Daily Times Player of the Year, the All-Delco defense includes:. Mylachi Williams, Bonner & Prendergast: The junior caused havoc at defensive end all season for the Friars, who won the Catholic League Blue Division and District 12 Class 4A titles. At 6-5, 210 pounds Williams was unguardable in one-on-one situations and routinely found himself making tackles in the backfield. Williams flourished on a defense that allowed only 12.4 points per game. An All-Catholic League selection, Williams posted 68 tackles, 12 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, five passes defended and one interception.
HAVERFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Souderton’s Ang Borisow is The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2022 Field Hockey Player of the Year

Ang Borisow loves competition. It doesn’t matter whether she’s competing against opponents, teammates, family or herself. The Souderton senior’s competitive nature has served her well on the field hockey pitch. A four-year starter, she’s helped her team win three Suburban One League championships while earning first team all-league three times and first team all-state twice.
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

Justin DiRoberto delivers in clutch again for CB East

BUCKINGHAM >> When Central Bucks East needs a clutch bucket, they know where to look. Junior Robert DiRoberto hit some big shots to keep the Patriots perfect through their first seven games of the season. In the eighth against North Penn, he did it again. DiRoberto hit a three-pointer and...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WLWT 5

La Salle community mourns the loss of longtime football coach

CINCINNATI — The La Salle High School community is mourning on Friday following the death of assistant football coach Tom Doerger. Doerger died on Friday morning. Doerger served as offensive line coach for the Lancers for more than 30 years. He played football for Notre Dame in the 1980s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
papreplive.com

Presenting Daily Local News 2022 All-Area Girls Cross Country teams

CAROLYN TARPLEY, Sr., Downingtown West –- Senior finished eighth at the PIAA 3A championship meet, placed sixth at the District 1 3A championships, and captured first place at the Ches-Mont League Championships with a clocking of 18:00.2. She is a repeat selection for first team Daily Local News All-Area cross country.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
suburbanonesports.com

Pennridge Seniors Commit to Play Collegiate Sports

On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, thirteen Pennridge seniors were recognized for committing to compete in sports at the collegiate level. Student-athletes will be recognized individually by sports at a later date. Alexa Bailey – Shippensburg University (Lacrosse) Reagan Bauman – Shippensburg University (Softball) Brennan Fisher – United States...
PERKASIE, PA
PhillyBite

Where are The Best Cheesesteaks in Philly?

Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's.\. Who Has The Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia?. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But if...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Craig LaBan Gives a Nod to Delco in Best 2022 Dining Scene Review

The Delco dining scene made it onto a list of the Philadelphia Inquirer’s best dining scenes for 2022, writes Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan. “After our Center City furnace went kaput in January, we spent a tasty week in Delco exploring the culinary draws of the region’s most underappreciated food county, from scrapple fries to dim sum, Charlie’s Hamburgers, and an innovative new gluten-free fresh pasta company called Settantatré,” he wrote.
BROOKHAVEN, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Shake Shack Opens in Springfield, PA

On Tuesday, December 27 at 11 a.m., Shake Shack, the famous New York-based burger chain, will open its ninth Philadelphia-area location in Springfield, PA (950 Baltimore Pike, Suite N-01 Springfield, PA 19064). Shake Shack Springfield’s first 100 guests will receive Shake Shack-branded beanies, and ‘Delco’ Shake Shack-branded stickers to celebrate opening day.
SPRINGFIELD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy