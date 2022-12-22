Read full article on original website
Celtics Will Be Without Robert Williams Vs. Timberwolves
BOSTON — Robert Williams has only been back for three games for the Boston Celtics, but it felt like he was starting to gain confidence and resemble his old self on the floor. But now, the Celtics center is dealing with a little bit of a speed bump. Williams...
How Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Explained End-Of-Game Reaction Vs. Pacers
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum didn’t stick around for any on-court festivities following an uninspiring, 117-112, loss for the Boston Celtics to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at TD Garden. There was no dapping up or words of encouragement for Aaron Nesmith, who turned in a strong 15-point,...
What Joe Mazzulla Told Celtics Was Best Part Of Win Vs. Timberwolves
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics weren’t too concerned about creating flashy plays to get back into the win column Friday night. They sure did come through in the form of some highlight-reel dunks from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, but those plays were overshadowed by the grit and toughness the Celtics displayed to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 121-109, at TD Garden.
KTVZ
A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day
The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. Also, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-best 43 against Miami.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid, James Harden rally 76ers to win over Clippers
Joel Embiid scored 44 points, James Harden added 20 points, a career-high 21 assists and 11 rebounds and the host Philadelphia 76ers rallied from a 20-point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 on Friday. Harden's 21 assists tied a franchise record shared by Wilt Chamberlain and Maurice Cheeks...
CJ McCollum etches name in Pelicans history with monster game vs. Spurs
The New Orleans Pelicans may have been without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs, but they still had CJ McCollum. The Pelicans guard put up 40 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out nine assists in the 126-117 win, placing him alongside former Pelicans Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Tyreke Evans to put up at least 40 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a single game as per Will Guillory of The Athletic.
