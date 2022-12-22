Read full article on original website
Related
Golden Knights' First Line Shines in 5-4 SO Win over St. Louis
Vegas Golden Knights forwards Chandler Stephenson, Michael Amadio and Mark Stone combined for nine points in Friday's win.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ DUCKS
FLAMES (15-12-7) @ DUCKS (9-22-3) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (32) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (14) Ducks:. Points - Troy Terry (28) Goals - Troy Terry...
NHL
Predators Reassign Tommy Novak to Milwaukee (AHL)
Nashville, Tenn. (December 24, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward Tommy Novak to Milwaukee (AHL). Novak, 25 (4/28/97), has points in each of his first three NHL games this season after being recalled prior to Nashville's Dec....
NHL
Sharangovich dresses up as Santa, gives gifts to Devils teammates
New Jersey forward puts special thought behind the presents in new video. The New Jersey Devils better watch out and better not cry because Santagovich is coming to town. Yegor Sharangovich dressed up as Santa Claus and gave out Christmas presents to his teammates in a new video posted by the Devils on social media.
NHL
LA Kings @ Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Arizona Coyotes:. Where: Mullett Arena (Tempe, AZ) Coyotes: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 19 - 12 - 5 (43 pts) The LA Kings have won their last seven consecutive games against the Coyotes in Arizona, dating back to Jan. 30, 2020. During that time, the Kings have scored 24 goals against the Coyotes, the most by any one team. The Kings' seven game winning streak against the Coyotes in Arizona is the longest active such streak and tied for the third-longest in league history.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Capitals, Canucks, Flyers, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one NHL insider suggests it’s time for the Vancouver Canucks to formulate a long-term plan to build their franchise and that could lead to trades ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. The Philadelphia Flyers got bad news when it comes to...
NHL
Jets head into three-day break with a loss to Washington
"We have a lot to be proud of going into this break and ready to build off it after Christmas." The holiday break may only be three days, but the Winnipeg Jets need every single one of them. With six regulars out of the line-up, and playing their 13th game...
NHL
Homecoming for Mike Matheson
MONTREAL - One perk of being traded to your childhood team is getting to spend Christmas in your childhood home. Mike Matheson has fond memories of spending the holidays in the West Island. Like many kids on Christmas morning, the Pointe-Claire native woke up before the crack of dawn, anxiously...
NHL
Girard, Avalanche rally to defeat Predators in OT for 4th win in row
NASHVILLE -- Samuel Girard scored at 4:17 of overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to defeat the Nashville Predators 3-2 at Bridgestone Arena on Friday. Girard scored from the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1 after receiving a pass from Evan Rodrigues for his first NHL overtime goal. "We've been...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 23
* Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of Gordie Howe will have to wait, but he was still able to pass another player who skated with a New England-based team during the 1979-80 season on an all-time NHL list Thursday. * The Maple Leafs edged the Flyers in another Next Gen game at...
NHL
Caps Face Sens in Ottawa
The Caps take to the road on Thursday night, heading north of the border for the front end of a set of back-to-back games ahead of the NHL's annual three-day holiday break. Washington takes on the Senators in Ottawa on Thursday, then it returns home to host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night at Capital One Arena.
NHL
Ovechkin gets extended standing ovation from Capitals fans for 801st goal
Entire arena lauds Washington captain after tying Howe for second place. The crowd gives Alex Ovechkin a standing ovation after he scores his 801st goal to tie Gordie Howe for 2nd on the all-time goals scored list. 00:28 •. On Friday, Alex got a Standing Ovi. Washington Capitals fans gave...
NHL
Stephenson's 4 points help Golden Knights to shootout win against Blues
LAS VEGAS -- Chandler Stephenson had four points and scored in the shootout in the Vegas Golden Knights' 5-4 victory against St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena on Friday. Stephenson tied it 4-4 with a power-play goal with 1:36 left in the third period, scoring on a shot from below the right face-off circle off a rebound.
NHL
BLOG: Kane 'Finding His Game More' Despite Lack of Scoring
In Wednesday's game against the Predators, the veteran forward recorded 12 shot attempts. While still creating high scoring chances in the last few games, Patrick Kane is still struggling to find the back of the net. Although, he feels good in his last few game, the goals simply are not...
NHL
Ovechkin passes Howe with 802nd NHL goal, Capitals defeat Jets
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL goals list by scoring his 801st and 802nd in the Washington Capitals' 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Capital One Arena on Friday. Ovechkin gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 18:22 of the first period when he...
NHL
Dollar Loan Center Goalden Minute Reaches $10,000 for Tonight's VGK Game
VEGAS (December 23, 2022) - Dollar Loan Center's text-to-win Goalden Minute contest has reached $10,000 for the first time for tonight's Vegas Golden Knights game against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena. Fans in attendance can enter the Goalden Minute by texting a code word provided on Knight Tron...
NHL
Hurricanes hold off Flyers, point streak sets franchise record at 14
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes extended their point streak to 14 games when they held off the Philadelphia Flyers in a 6-5 win at PNC Arena on Friday. Jordan Martinook had a goal and two assists, Jesper Fast scored twice, Jordan Staal had three assists, and Antti Raanta made 26 saves for the Hurricanes (22-6-6), who won their eighth straight game and are 12-0-2 during the streak.
NHL
Devils Host NHL's Top Team in Bruins | PREVIEW
The Devils welcome the Boston Bruins, who have the best record in the NHL. The Devils will head into the Christmas break with one final game against the NHL's best team, the Boston Bruins. The puck drops at 7 p.m. You can watch on MSGSN 2 or listen on the...
NHL
Crosby Leads Penguins into the Holiday Break
A common saying in professional sports is that "Father Time is undefeated", but Sidney Crosby is giving him a run for his money. In his 18th NHL season, the 35-year-old Penguins' captain is still producing at an elite level. Crosby leads the Penguins and is eighth in league scoring with...
NHL
Sully Says: "We've Got to Get Better in Overtime"
The Penguins earned a point in their 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena. Tristan Jarry extended his personal point streak to fourteen games, going 11-0-3 in that span. Sidney Crosby, Brock McGinn and Bryan Rust all scored for the Penguins, who have gotten points in 18 of their last 21 games overall (15-3-3).
Comments / 0