Football: The All-Delco Team
WR – T.J. Cadden, Sr., Episcopal Academy. DL – Mylachi Williams, Jr., Bonner & Prendergast. Quarterback: Justin Shepherd (Bonner & Prendergast), John Welde (Cardinal O’Hara), Matt Mesaros (Garnet Valley), Gavin Wright (Haverford School), Julian Bulovas (Interboro), Dave Bertoline (Marple Newtown), Sean O’Donnell (Penncrest), Ryan Carroll (Ridley), Jake Rama (Springfield).
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2022 Field Hockey All-Area teams
For the second straight year, Gwynedd Mercy Academy made a deep run in the postseason. The Monarchs reached the District 1-2A championship game and the PIAA-2A state semifinals this season after winning the district and reaching the state final last fall. And for the second straight season, Gwynedd Mercy Academy...
All-Delco Football: Williams, Session, Beaty at forefront of Bonner & Prendergast’s title-winning defense
In addition to Interboro’s Abu Kamara, the Daily Times Player of the Year, the All-Delco defense includes:. Mylachi Williams, Bonner & Prendergast: The junior caused havoc at defensive end all season for the Friars, who won the Catholic League Blue Division and District 12 Class 4A titles. At 6-5, 210 pounds Williams was unguardable in one-on-one situations and routinely found himself making tackles in the backfield. Williams flourished on a defense that allowed only 12.4 points per game. An All-Catholic League selection, Williams posted 68 tackles, 12 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, five passes defended and one interception.
Souderton’s Ang Borisow is The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2022 Field Hockey Player of the Year
Ang Borisow loves competition. It doesn’t matter whether she’s competing against opponents, teammates, family or herself. The Souderton senior’s competitive nature has served her well on the field hockey pitch. A four-year starter, she’s helped her team win three Suburban One League championships while earning first team all-league three times and first team all-state twice.
No. 2 Camden throttles West Catholic (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Billy Richmond and DJ Wagner led Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 77-43 win over West Catholic (PA.) in Camden. Wagner tallied 17 points in the game while Richmond scored 16. Richmond grabbed the opening tip and score immediately to give Camden a 2-0 lead. The...
Upper Moreland HS investigating racial slurs found by Cheltenham HS basketball team
The Upper Moreland Township School District is investigating a racial incident from Tuesday night’s boys basketball game against Cheltenham High School. CHS players found a racial slur and “inappropriate images” written on a locker room whiteboard when they arrived at Upper Moreland High School. “The n-word was...
Unionville’s Aryan Abbaraju is Daily Local News 2022 Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year
East Marlborough >> Unionville High School senior Aryan Abbaraju, the Daily Local News Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, has come a long way in four years of running for the Longhorns. A few weeks after earning a ninth-place finish at the PIAA 3A championships, Abbaraju said, “I ran...
After Almost 100 Years of Games, the Future of This Bucks County Private School’s Football Team Remains Uncertain
A Bucks County private school’s football team might be seeing some significant chances to their operations in the near future. Tom Moore wrote about the school’s team for the Bucks County Courier Times. The George School, located at 1690 Newtown Langhorne Road in Newtown, has a football team...
La Salle community mourns the loss of longtime football coach
CINCINNATI — The La Salle High School community is mourning on Friday following the death of assistant football coach Tom Doerger. Doerger died on Friday morning. Doerger served as offensive line coach for the Lancers for more than 30 years. He played football for Notre Dame in the 1980s...
Four McDevitt football players sign to Division I programs
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four state champion Bishop McDevitt seniors signed to continue their football careers are Division I programs on Wednesday, December 21. Gabriel Arena will play for the Virginia Tech Hokies. The offensive lineman wants to start as soon as possible for the Hokies and has already begun his college training program. “We […]
Blind, deaf athlete from Pottstown, Pa. is on a journey to the Paralympics
A local man has set a goal of competing in the Paralympics, and the community has rallied behind him.
Pennridge Seniors Commit to Play Collegiate Sports
On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, thirteen Pennridge seniors were recognized for committing to compete in sports at the collegiate level. Student-athletes will be recognized individually by sports at a later date. Alexa Bailey – Shippensburg University (Lacrosse) Reagan Bauman – Shippensburg University (Softball) Brennan Fisher – United States...
Legendary Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Visits Neshaminy Mall to Discuss His Recent Book
The sports broadcasting legend came back to Bucks County to talk about his new book. A Bucks County native and sports broadcasting legend came back to his home area to discuss his new book, with his dog as the main character. Joe Mason wrote about the new book for the Northeast Times.
This Bucks County High School Choir Group Received a Standing Ovation at the Kimmel Center
A Bucks County high school’s choir group recently performed at a major Philadelphia venue after winning a popular radio contest. Jeff Werner wrote about the concert for the Newtown, PA Patch. The Council Rock South Vocal Ensemble recently performed at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia. After winning the B101...
Final Approval Granted to Develop Long-Vacant Site of Former Catholic School in Norristown
Norristown Municipal Council has granted final approval for large-scale development at the site of the former Kennedy-Kenrick Catholic High School, writes Rachel Ravina for The Times Herald. Developer Sarah Peck aims to break ground on the 325-unit, multifamily residential complex, spread across 14.5 acres, in the spring. “This corner is...
FOND FAREWELL TO JIM GARDNER FROM ESPN’S PHILLY GUY NEGANDHI!
Last night was the great Jim Gardner’s last 6ABC newscast, and Temple alum Kevin Negandhi joins us to wish Jim a happy retirement!
Numerous power outages across the region including three significant ones locally
PECO’s Outage Map shows numerous power outages, mostly small ones, popping up across the region including in the area MoreThanTheCurve.com focuses on. According to PECO, there are 106 accounts without power in Conshohocken, 161 in Plymouth Township, and 47 in Whitemarsh Township. There are no outages in West Conshohocken.
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner is retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he has anchored the news on Channel 6.
Already Owners of Downingtown Juice Pod, Local Family Opens Second Location in West Chester
Father and daughter Jeff and Romea Ricarrdo.Photo byBill Rettew, The Daily Local News. A popular health food chain has landed in West Chester. Juice Pod, founded in 2016 in Avalon, NJ, has multiple branches in Chester County. Both the Downingtown and West Chester locations are run by the Riccardo family, and it’s quite the full house, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News.
Investigation underway after racist, inappropriate images found at Montgomery County high school
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway into racist and inappropriate images found at a high school in Montgomery County. The incident happened at Upper Moreland High School on Tuesday evening. A visiting boys basketball team from Cheltenham reportedly found the images written on a dry-erase board in the visiting locker room. Upper Moreland School District officials say the incident does not represent the school community and that nondiscrimination is a focus across all schools, classrooms and facilities.
