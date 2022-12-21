ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Football: The All-Delco Team

WR – T.J. Cadden, Sr., Episcopal Academy. DL – Mylachi Williams, Jr., Bonner & Prendergast. Quarterback: Justin Shepherd (Bonner & Prendergast), John Welde (Cardinal O’Hara), Matt Mesaros (Garnet Valley), Gavin Wright (Haverford School), Julian Bulovas (Interboro), Dave Bertoline (Marple Newtown), Sean O’Donnell (Penncrest), Ryan Carroll (Ridley), Jake Rama (Springfield).
HAVERFORD, PA
All-Delco Football: Williams, Session, Beaty at forefront of Bonner & Prendergast’s title-winning defense

In addition to Interboro’s Abu Kamara, the Daily Times Player of the Year, the All-Delco defense includes:. Mylachi Williams, Bonner & Prendergast: The junior caused havoc at defensive end all season for the Friars, who won the Catholic League Blue Division and District 12 Class 4A titles. At 6-5, 210 pounds Williams was unguardable in one-on-one situations and routinely found himself making tackles in the backfield. Williams flourished on a defense that allowed only 12.4 points per game. An All-Catholic League selection, Williams posted 68 tackles, 12 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, five passes defended and one interception.
HAVERFORD, PA
Souderton’s Ang Borisow is The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2022 Field Hockey Player of the Year

Ang Borisow loves competition. It doesn’t matter whether she’s competing against opponents, teammates, family or herself. The Souderton senior’s competitive nature has served her well on the field hockey pitch. A four-year starter, she’s helped her team win three Suburban One League championships while earning first team all-league three times and first team all-state twice.
SOUDERTON, PA
La Salle community mourns the loss of longtime football coach

CINCINNATI — The La Salle High School community is mourning on Friday following the death of assistant football coach Tom Doerger. Doerger died on Friday morning. Doerger served as offensive line coach for the Lancers for more than 30 years. He played football for Notre Dame in the 1980s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Four McDevitt football players sign to Division I programs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four state champion Bishop McDevitt seniors signed to continue their football careers are Division I programs on Wednesday, December 21. Gabriel Arena will play for the Virginia Tech Hokies. The offensive lineman wants to start as soon as possible for the Hokies and has already begun his college training program. “We […]
WYNCOTE, PA
Pennridge Seniors Commit to Play Collegiate Sports

On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, thirteen Pennridge seniors were recognized for committing to compete in sports at the collegiate level. Student-athletes will be recognized individually by sports at a later date. Alexa Bailey – Shippensburg University (Lacrosse) Reagan Bauman – Shippensburg University (Softball) Brennan Fisher – United States...
PERKASIE, PA
Already Owners of Downingtown Juice Pod, Local Family Opens Second Location in West Chester

Father and daughter Jeff and Romea Ricarrdo.Photo byBill Rettew, The Daily Local News. A popular health food chain has landed in West Chester. Juice Pod, founded in 2016 in Avalon, NJ, has multiple branches in Chester County. Both the Downingtown and West Chester locations are run by the Riccardo family, and it’s quite the full house, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Investigation underway after racist, inappropriate images found at Montgomery County high school

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway into racist and inappropriate images found at a high school in Montgomery County. The incident happened at Upper Moreland High School on Tuesday evening. A visiting boys basketball team from Cheltenham reportedly found the images written on a dry-erase board in the visiting locker room. Upper Moreland School District officials say the incident does not represent the school community and that nondiscrimination is a focus across all schools, classrooms and facilities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

