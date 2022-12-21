Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Man killed in N. Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Police on the scene of the crash near 18th Street North and Sheridan confirmed the crash is deadly. Crews responding to the scene reported a man in his 20s died from his injuries in the two-vehicle crash that happened a little before 5 p.m. There were no other serious injuries.
sumnernewscow.com
Detached garage catches on fire at 316 N. Blaine in Wellington Thursday evening
Sumner Newscow report — A detached garage at 316 N. Blaine in Wellington was partially destroyed due to a fire Thursday evening. There were no injuries. The garage, owned by Ken Hilthon, received $20,000 worth of damage when it caught fire at 6:37 p.m. yesterday. Wellington firefighters were en route when they could see a glow and smoke coming across 8th Street. Upon arrival they found the 20-by-30-foot structure involved in flames. Firefighters used two hose lines to extinguish the fire.
KWCH.com
2 dead, 2 critical in SE Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two are dead and two are in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in the 900 block of S. Misson Rd. in southeast Wichita. Wichita Police were called to a disturbance with shots fired at the Castle Heights Apartments just before 10 Friday night. When officers arrived they found two men; one in his 20s, and one in his 40s; who had been shot. Both were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
One person killed in northwest Wichita crash
A crash in west Wichita has left one person dead on Friday.
sumnernewscow.com
Betty Jean Bates, 95, Wellington: June 17, 1927 – Dec. 20, 2022
Betty Jean Bates of Wellington, a lifelong Sumner County resident, died December 20, 2022, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita. Betty was born the daughter of William Wolf and Olga Helena (Welsch) Wolf on June 17, 1927, on a farm near Portland. She grew up on the farm, attended...
KAKE TV
Butler County fire rages through the night
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KAKE) An early morning fire causes significant damage to a home east of Augusta. The fire broke out just after 1:30 Friday morning in the 10100 block of Southwest Haverhill Rd, that's about a mile north of U.S. 400. It's not known yet how the fire started, but...
sumnernewscow.com
City of Wellington offices are now closed for the holiday
Sumner Newscow report — City of Wellington offices closed at noon today and will remain closed all day on Monday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday. City offices will also be closed all day on Monday, January 2, 2023 for the New Year holiday. As always if there is...
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Shoot-out at busy Wichita intersection
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Ring doorbell video shows exactly what happened on December, 10 around 4:30 p.m. It shows a person in red with a backpack sneaking through an alley near 17th and Oliver. He opened fire at a man across Oliver. That man then fired back. “It's nonsense,” said...
KAKE TV
Wichita woman left her 3 young kids home alone, police say. Then the kitchen caught fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say officers rescued young children from a smoke-filled home after their mother allegedly left them alone to go get Christmas presents. Officers responded at around 1 p.m. Wednesday to a domestic violence report in the 4400 block of East Bayley, near Lincoln and Oliver. They arrived to find a 4-year-old boy crying on the porch of a different address.
WPD detective retrieves woman’s $5,000 from scammer
In most cases, once a scammer has gotten a hold of your money, it is gone. However, a Wichita police officer was able to intervene at just the right time to recover $5,000 for one local victim.
Hundreds of calls: Here’s a breakdown of Sedgwick County accidents amid snowstorm
There were roughly six times more calls than a similar time period earlier in the week.
Three small Wichita kids were left home alone. Then a fire started; mom has been arrested
Wichita police say the mother showed up 45 minutes after police rescued the children.
Driver ejected, seriously injured in Wichita crash
A Belle Plaine man was hospitalized on Wednesday after being ejected in a crash on I-135 in Wichita.
KWCH.com
Power restored to New Market Square in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Power has been restored to a little more than 1,000 Evergy customers in west Wichita. The outage was focused around 21st and Maize Road to 29th and Tyler where the busy New Market Square shopping center is located. Evergy has yet to confirm the cause...
Still have Christmas errands? Here’s holiday grocery store, postal hours in Wichita
Forgot to mail that package to your aunt? See U.S. Postal Service hours, plus when grocery stores will close for the holiday weekend.
Wichita man sentenced in stabbing of twins, one fatally, in brawl over parking space
Authorities have said Seth Collins got upset when he couldn’t pull into a parking spot because one of the twins was talking to a friend in an adjacent stall.
KWCH.com
Plane makes emergency landing in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A flight traveling from Phoenix to Chicago made an emergency landing in Wichita Thursday night. Airport police and fire responded to the emergency around 8:27 p.m. after American Airlines Flight 866 reported trouble with its left engine. The Boeing 737-800 landed safely at Eisenhower Airport. Passengers...
KWCH.com
Baby chimp Kucheza dies at Sedgwick County Zoo
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) –The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the death of its new baby chimpanzee, Kucheza, Thursday morning. The zoo said keepers found the five-week-old deceased and cradled in his mother’s arms when they arrived Thursday morning. The zoo said the baby chimp’s death was sudden and unexpected, leaving everyone heartbroken.
KAKE TV
Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
KAKE TV
‘I just didn't want to be one of the victims': Calls for roadside assistance up in freezing temperatures
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As drivers are breaking down across Wichita, calls for roadside assistance are coming in hot. AAA Kansas said its wait time Friday afternoon for assistance reached 300 minutes. At Bud Roat Towing in Delano, staff said drivers are working non-stop because of sub-zero temperatures. “Stay home...
