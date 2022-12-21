WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two are dead and two are in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in the 900 block of S. Misson Rd. in southeast Wichita. Wichita Police were called to a disturbance with shots fired at the Castle Heights Apartments just before 10 Friday night. When officers arrived they found two men; one in his 20s, and one in his 40s; who had been shot. Both were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

WICHITA, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO