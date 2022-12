A Leesburg man arrested on a drug charge during a traffic stop said he was coming from the cemetery where his grandparents and aunt are. Octavus Jaleel Potts, 23, of 125 Hoodridge Circle Apt. 202, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended license. Potts was pulled over by Eustis police at around 1 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of County Roads 44 and 452 for having an expired license tag, according to the police report.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO