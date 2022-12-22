Archdiocese of Los Angeles Hosted Homeless Persons’ Interreligious Memorial on the Longest Night of the Year

Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale opposes LA homeless plan
PALMDALE — Unlike the City of Lancaster, Palmdale’s City Council decided a state of emergency is not required as a bulwark against what they said is the unlikely possibility of the City of Los Angeles sending its unhoused people to the Antelope Valley. They did, however, join their...
California Low Rider Association looking to overturn ban of cruising on LA streets
A local group is working hard to repeal a series of laws and ordinances that ban lowriders from cruising Los Angeles city streets, claiming that the rules are a glaring example of systemic racism. Gathered in East Los Angeles Friday evening, dozens of "cruisers," or people who hit the streets to flaunt their custom-built lowriders, hoping to celebrate the culture that makes their community so special. Lowriding is an iconic representation of Latino culture, a tradition that has lived in for decades, despite a number of ordinances outlawing the activity. "It's culture, like a brotherhood or sisterhood of community of car enthusiasts," said...
Billboards spring up around Los Angeles with messages combating antisemitism
Nearly a dozen billboards carrying messages denouncing antisemitism have sprung up across Los Angeles County, with organizers hoping that their messages of love can counter the spread of hate speech. "With the current and frightening rise in antisemitism here in Los Angeles and around the country, The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles in partnership with OUTFRONT Media, has today launched a citywide billboard campaign to counter the spread of hate speech with the spreading of true love speech and ancient Jewish wisdom," said a statement from Aram Goldberg, Vice President of Public Relations with The Jewish Federation of Greater Los...
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: For Decades, Los Angeles Jailed People with Mental Health Needs. Now, It’s Finally Prioritizing Treatment
The Los Angeles jail system is the largest mental health institution in the United States, and it’s locking up more people with mental illness than ever before. But this fall, a coalition local organizers, service providers, impacted families, and advocates like Vera secured two major victories that will divert hundreds of people with mental health needs away from Los Angeles County’s inhumane and dangerous Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) and into supportive housing. The wins are part of an ongoing effort to transform how Los Angeles approaches mental health.
This Los Angeles man is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays
Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
Native tribes call for famed mountain lion P-22 to be buried with ceremony near Griffith Park
The final resting place of famed mountain lion P-22 appears to be causing some concerns. Native tribes are calling for a Griffith Park burial.
L.A.’s New Mayor Rescinds Directive Meant To Light Up The Hollywood Sign At Night
Mayor Karen Bass rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti’s final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed today. The Los Angeles Times first reported that Bass shut down the directive on Wednesday, citing a memo she wrote to city department leaders stating that there would be no replacement order. Garcetti signed the directive on Dec. 11, his final day in office. The City Charter notes that executive directives take effect 15 days after publication, and “shall be binding on all departments, commissions, appointed officers and employees of the city” unless it is...
At Boyle Heights vigil, activists again demand Kevin de León resignation￼
A group of activists held a protest and candlelight vigil Wednesday night in front of Kevin de León’s Boyle Heights office, demanding that the embattled councilmember resign over his involvement in a racist recording and calling attention to the city’s homelessness crisis. The protest was reported by...
Ex-gang member dubbed 'Cholo Claus' gives back to East LA - a community he once stole from
An ex-gang member dubbed himself 'Cholo Claus,' and he is giving back to East Los Angeles, a community he once stole from.
sanfernandosun.com
The 63rd Annual LA County Holiday Celebration is Free to the Public On Christmas Eve
The LA County Holiday Celebration, a one-of-a-kind, free holiday spectacular that has been a Los Angeles holiday tradition since 1959, will once again spread joy to thousands of Angelenos on Christmas Eve. Delighting both the in-person audience at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion for the first time since 2019...
Mayor Bass rescinds Garcetti's final executive order to light Hollywood sign
Mayor Karen Bass rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti’s final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed today.
KCET
How Poinsettias Became a Christmas Staple
Gone are the days when you could get in the car on a bright December afternoon and drive out Sunset Boulevard from Hollywood to Pacific Palisades to see poinsettia fields along the way. On a wintery day almost 100 years ago, a windstorm blew through a field of poinsettias, destroying...
Former Santa Monica Mayor Killed in Plane Crash in Santa Monica
Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex Minter was killed in a single-engine aircraft crash Friday just south of the Santa Monica Pier, according to Santa Monica city officials.
Long Beach charity debuts new 'Search and Rescue' van for homeless
The Long Beach Rescue Mission is debuting its new tool to connect with homeless residents. Instead of people coming to them, the faith-based nonprofit will now meet their prospective clients in the field thanks to their new "Search and Rescue" van. "There's an increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness and those that may not know about the service that we provide, so we want them to get to know us," said Executive Director Jeff Levine. Levine said that donors helped purchase the van which will help staff drive around, searching for anyone needing a hot meal, toiletries, resources and prayer. With...
2 Fatal Overdose Victims Found in MacArthur Park
Westlake, Los Angeles, CA: Two fatal overdose victims were located Thursday night in MacArthur Park near the intersection of Alvarado Street and Wilshire Boulevard within the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded along with the Los Angeles Fire Department to the location for reports of...
Santana: As Temperatures Drop, OC Effectively Ends Walk-In Shelters for People Living on the Streets
For the first time in a decade, Orange County leaders won’t be offering those living on the streets any kind of quick shelter options during the coldest nights of the year. This, at a time when homeless deaths are already at record levels and we find ourselves amidst an ongoing COVID and flu surge.
Teams begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
A new program designed to address homelessness in Los Angeles is underway, with teams moving those experiencing homelessness from tent encampments into hotels and motels.
spectrumnews1.com
LA holiday trash collection will be delayed by a day
LOS ANGELES — After the presents have been gleefully unwrapped comes the inevitable: trash. But the ripped wrapping paper and greeting cards won’t be picked up on the usual schedule this holiday season. Because Christmas and New Year’s Day both fall on Sundays and worker holidays take place...
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: Why are there so many vacant residential units around Los Angeles County
While Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is “linking arms” with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson to address the out-of-control homelessness crisis there are many elected officials around the County that aren’t on the same mission. 2UrbanGirls has consistently pointed...
