Rudy Ortega, the President of the local Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians “held a ceremony” and gifted the newly elected Mayor Karen Bass with a turquoise blanket on Wed., Dec. 21 to mark the winter solstice, also known as the “shortest day and longest night of the year. It signifies the official beginning of winter. A prayer circle was held that included a blessing with Chumash elders – the descendants of the original habitats of the land.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO