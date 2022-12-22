ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Travelers Face Flight Cancellations, Delays Out of LAX

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Some Holiday travelers can expect some unwanted gifts as flight cancellations and delays greet them at Los Angeles International Airport today. A freezing winter storm moving across the country is creating a travel nightmare before Christmas on one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LADWP and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Tribe Held A Winter Solstice Sunrise Ceremony at Chatsworth Nature Preserve

Rudy Ortega, the President of the local Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians “held a ceremony” and gifted the newly elected Mayor Karen Bass with a turquoise blanket on Wed., Dec. 21 to mark the winter solstice, also known as the “shortest day and longest night of the year. It signifies the official beginning of winter. A prayer circle was held that included a blessing with Chumash elders – the descendants of the original habitats of the land.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Setting up a Nacimiento is a 60 Year Family Tradition in San Fernando Home

Amid twinkling lights and bookended by festive Christmas trees, a special collection of religious figurines – featuring both family heirlooms and new additions – has been painstakingly arranged to depict the nativity story, adorning the family room of a San Fernando house from wall to wall and floor to ceiling.
SAN FERNANDO, CA

