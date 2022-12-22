Read full article on original website
sanfernandosun.com
Acting Quickly at the Start of This New Strain of COVID-19 Avoids Serious Complications
During a news briefing with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) earlier this month, Dr. Nguyen, who directs the state’s Population Health Division, stressed the realities of this winter surge. The LA County Department of Public Health has been closely monitoring hospital figures as it weighs in on...
sanfernandosun.com
Travelers Face Flight Cancellations, Delays Out of LAX
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Some Holiday travelers can expect some unwanted gifts as flight cancellations and delays greet them at Los Angeles International Airport today. A freezing winter storm moving across the country is creating a travel nightmare before Christmas on one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.
sanfernandosun.com
Archdiocese of Los Angeles Hosted Homeless Persons’ Interreligious Memorial on the Longest Night of the Year
Archbishop José H. Gomez and religious leaders from across Los Angeles presided at the Archdiocese of Los Angeles Office of Life, Justice and Peace’s Homeless Persons’ Interreligious Memorial on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. Taking place on the first day...
sanfernandosun.com
The 63rd Annual LA County Holiday Celebration is Free to the Public On Christmas Eve
The LA County Holiday Celebration, a one-of-a-kind, free holiday spectacular that has been a Los Angeles holiday tradition since 1959, will once again spread joy to thousands of Angelenos on Christmas Eve. Delighting both the in-person audience at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion for the first time since 2019...
sanfernandosun.com
LADWP and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Tribe Held A Winter Solstice Sunrise Ceremony at Chatsworth Nature Preserve
Rudy Ortega, the President of the local Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians “held a ceremony” and gifted the newly elected Mayor Karen Bass with a turquoise blanket on Wed., Dec. 21 to mark the winter solstice, also known as the “shortest day and longest night of the year. It signifies the official beginning of winter. A prayer circle was held that included a blessing with Chumash elders – the descendants of the original habitats of the land.
sanfernandosun.com
Setting up a Nacimiento is a 60 Year Family Tradition in San Fernando Home
Amid twinkling lights and bookended by festive Christmas trees, a special collection of religious figurines – featuring both family heirlooms and new additions – has been painstakingly arranged to depict the nativity story, adorning the family room of a San Fernando house from wall to wall and floor to ceiling.
