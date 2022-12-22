Read full article on original website
How Tennessee fans may have received a hint this week about who UT will hire as Vols’ offensive coordinator
Tennessee Vols fans may have received a hint this week about who Josh Heupel will hire as the program’s next offensive coordinator. The Vols need a new offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville to become the new head coach at USF. There hasn’t been much movement on Heupel’s...
Lyon’s Perry on the Verge of Western Kentucky Hoops History
If Mother Nature had just cooperated, there may well have been a new all-time leading scorer in Western Kentucky high school basketball history Friday night. The Lyon County Lyons had been scheduled to take on Caldwell County in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic, and there was a good chance that Lyon County’s Travis Perry would have taken another step up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history, and that step would have involved passing a legendary player from Hopkins County.
Former Tennessee Vols assistant coach had one of the best quotes of the week in sports
Former Tennessee Vols assistant coach David Johnson had one of the best sports quotes of the week. Johnson, who coached running backs and wide receivers at Tennessee for two seasons under Jeremy Pruitt, is currently the running backs coach at Florida State. Earlier this week, Johnson was asked how he...
Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?
Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
See How Far Joe Milton Can Throw An Orange
There’s no doubt Joe Milton III has elite arm strength. The redshirt senior quarterback can make your jaw drop with his magnificent deep balls like he did this season against Missouri and Akron though he can also struggle to contain his massive arm tossing overthrows. While he prepares to...
Tennessee Vols player who entered NCAA transfer portal finds new home
Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and he’s already found a new home. Calloway signed with Louisville on Wednesday. The Cardinals recently hired Jeff Brohm away from Purdue to serve as the program’s head coach. Brohm was nearly hired as...
Nashville Mayor John Cooper Asks Tennessee Titans To Postpone Today’s Game As The State Implements Rolling Blackouts To Conserve Power
I know the weather’s pretty much the same across the country, but here in Nashville, I can officially report that it’s cold. The winter storm currently affecting the entire country has brought record-low temperatures to Tennessee (although as I write this it’s a balmy 16 degrees). And the cold snap required the Tennessee Valley Authority to ask electric companies in the state to institute rolling blackouts in order to save power.
Tennessee Vols starter hasn’t made a decision yet on returning in 2023
Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren told reporters on Wednesday that he’s not sure yet if he’ll be returning to the team in 2023. Warren, a Knoxville native who signed with Tennessee during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
First Criminal Justice Master’s Graduate At UT Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. – The 2022-23 academic year has been a monumental one for the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Criminal Justice Program. Not only is the program celebrating its 50th anniversary as part of the College of Education, Health and Behavioral Sciences, the Master of Science in Criminal Justice program also had its first graduate cross the commencement stage Dec. 10 in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.
TN mayor urges Titans to postpone game amid rolling blackouts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Mayor John Cooper has asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game Saturday afternoon amid electricity concerns across the state. In a recent tweet, Mayor Cooper suggested that all non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. This includes the Titans, who he asked to postpone their noon game against the Texans.
Tennessee resorts to rolling blackouts as winter storm strains power grid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVO) — Subzero temperatures in Tennessee have led to authorities asking power companies to perform rolling electric blackouts amid struggles with the power grid’s capacity. The Tennessee Valley Authority asks that 154 power providers cut power for 10-15 minutes on an ongoing basis following Thursday’s winter storm, without an end date for the […]
Tennessee Valley Authority reinstates, pauses rolling blackouts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has reinstated rolling blackouts across the state, according to a release. The blackout was originally issued on Friday morning in an effort to help keep the power grid stable, but TVA spokesperson Scott Fiedler confirmed the mandate was lifted several hours later.
Tennessee Valley Authority says it’s suspending rolling blackouts as electric grid stabilizes
The electric grid has stabilized as temperatures warm up across the region, so the Tennessee Valley Authority has suspended rolling blackouts, which were occurring every hour for many customers. Power demand has surged since temperatures plummeted Thursday night set a new record for TVA, though the utility said it was...
Duck Hunters Rescued On Kentucky Lake
Marshall County, Ky.–Duck hunters stranded on a small island on Kentucky Lake were rescued earlier today by the Marshall County Rescue Squad. The Rescue Squad was paged out to provide assistance to duck hunters who had lost power on their boat and were stranded on a small island. Rescue...
Four Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned just north of the Kentucky 1682 exit. The driver reportedly told law enforcement they were headed from Chicago to...
TVA halts rolling blackouts for Nashville Electric Service, other power companies
Thursday night's cold front brought snow, ice, and dangerously cold temperatures to Middle Tennessee. It also strained the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) power generation facilities.
Former western Kentucky county leader joining TVA board of directors
A former western Kentucky county official is joining the Tennessee Valley Authority’s board of directors after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate this week, according to a release from U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. Former Lyon County judge-executive Wade White will be the sole resident of the Bluegrass State on...
Pennyrile Electric And HES Implement Rolling Blackouts To Protect Power Grid
Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric are joining other Tennessee Valley Authority power customers in implementing rolling blackouts to help preserve the power grid. Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric announced that TVA is requiring all local power companies to implement brief interruptions again this morning to reduce the load on the power grid.
Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville CEO Alex Villa steps down, new CEO Andrew Emery named
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville board of trustees has named Andrew “Drew” Emery as the hospital’s new chief executive officer effective Jan. 23. Emery comes to the hospital from Woodland Heights Medical Center, a 149-bed hospital in Lufkin, Texas, where he has served as CEO since 2019.
Child’s tongue gets stuck on pole in southern Illinois
Like a famous scene out of "A Christmas Story," a young child in southern Illinois learned the hard way not to place their tongue on a frozen pole.
