Mississippi State

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Pets of the Week

LILLIAN is a 4 1/2-year-old spayed female dog. One of the shelter's longest residents, this Pit Bull/Terrier mix desperately wants a good home. If you can help, Lillian's adoption number is 042501Q.
Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular

Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
pawesome.net

Video of Chihuahua German Shepherd Mix Is Just Too Cute

There’s always something iconic about a great mix. Whether we’re talking about swirled ice cream or designer dog breeds, sometimes magic can happen when the right combination occurs. At the beginning of this sweet video, a question is asked. “Have you ever seen a Chihuahua X German Shepherd?”...
pethelpful.com

Cat Serves As Foster Brother to Baby Squirrel and We Can't Take It

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If it weren't for TikTok, we don't think we would've known so many different animals befriend each other. Every once in a while we'll come across a video that blows us away. Like how are these two completely different creatures so at ease with each other?
New York Post

Top dog and cat names of 2022 revealed: report

When it comes to naming pets, American cat and dog owners apparently choose certain names more frequently than they do others. That’s at least what Rover.com found when researchers analyzed pet profiles on the animal boarding website for its annual dog and cat name reports. The pet website identified the “top 100” pet names that were attached to male and female dogs and cats nationally. “To better understand the meaning behind these names, and what they can tell us about the people, places, and stories that defined the past year, we dove deep into the Rover database of over a million pet parents to determine...
notabully.org

6 Best Companion Dogs For A Catahoula Leopard Dog

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. It is a rewarding feeling to have a strong bond with your Catahoula Leopard Dog, especially since they can be such an independent character!. While you have built up this remarkable friendship, you...
LOUISIANA STATE
New York Post

Owner gives up 'sad cat' named Ellie because cat 'wanted to cuddle' with owners

Ellie, a four-year-old black-and-white cat in Virginia, went viral on Twitter for her “sad” life story.  “Y’all. This is the saddest thing I’ve ever seen,” wrote Twitter user @revengegrill on Dec. 12. “This cat was returned to the shelter because she wanted to cuddle her owners at night.” (See the tweet lower down in this article.) The tweet included an image of Ellie, as well as her information sheet.  In the cat’s “voice,” the sheet says, “I was returned because I wanted to sleep with my human at night and I wasn’t allowed to, so I would cry outside the bedroom door.”  The tweet was retweeted...
CHESTER, VA

