Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

Police Investigate Shooting, Chase In NW Oklahoma City

Police are investigating after a suspect opened fire at a drug store before leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash in Northwest Oklahoma City on Monday morning. According to police, it started as a report of a shooting near Northwest 23rd and North Classen Boulevard. Police say the shooting turned into a chase and officers say the suspect then opened fire on officers while trying to flee the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Fire destroys high end appliances stored in OKC garage

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — More than a dozen high end appliances were destroyed after a fire tore through a garage in SW OKC, Christmas morning. Firefighters were called to a home near South Portland Avenue and SW 13th Street around 11:00 AM. Crews found a garage engulfed with flames....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two people die after Christmas Eve car crash near Tecumseh

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car crash in Pottawatomie County left two people dead on Christmas Eve. James Smith, 68, and Elizabeth Smith, 68, of Maud died after a collision that occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, just one mile east of Tecumseh. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said...
TECUMSEH, OK
News On 6

2 Stabbed, 1 Injured Following Incident In Oklahoma City

Two people were stabbed and another person was injured Friday night in Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police said the incident happened at the Homeless Alliance near Northwest 4th Street and North Virginia Avenue. Officers said an argument broke out, then a man stabbed two people before fleeing...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County

Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Wind Rips Off Side Of NW OKC Hotel

Some debris fell off of the Embassy Suites Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City due to high winds. Officials said North Independence Avenue was closed between Northwest 59th Street and the Northwest Expressway while crews cleared the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Firefighters Rescue Dog From Frozen Lake

The Oklahoma City Fire Department rescued a pup from a frozen lake Saturday afternoon. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a man standing on the ice with a rope attached to the dog that had fallen through the ice. Crews used a nearby paddle boat to bring the dog...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Inmate dies at Oklahoma County Detention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center died Wednesday night. Staff members responded to Luis Gonzalez’s cell on a welfare call. Gonzalez was on the jail’s medical floor. He was not responsive when staff members arrived. Though he was given life-saving measures,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

