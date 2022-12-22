Houston Dynamo FC acquire $375,000 in GAM at 2023 MLS SuperDraft and sign midfielder Charles Auguste via first come, first-served basis

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Red Savage Makes Team USA for 2023 World Juniors
However, that does not mean that there were not any other prospects that were close or at least in conversations regarding the WJC. Let’s take a look at Savage as well as the other Red Wings prospects involved with this year’s tournament. Red Savage Makes the Cut. There...
Yardbarker
2023 NHL Draft Eligible Players To Watch At the World Juniors
This is one of the great tournaments in the world. The passion that these players have for their countries is amazing. Canada is the favourite to win the tournament with Connor Bedard starring with Adam Fantilli and Shane Wright (Kraken) as well. The United States will feature Lane Hutson (Canadiens) on defence and Logan Cooley (Coyotes) in the middle, Cutter Gauthier on the wing (Flyers), they can light up the scoresheet and they are expected to medal. This article contains some of the 2023 NHL Draft eligible players to watch.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks’ Ian Mitchell Has Earned a Regular Roster Spot
The name of the game for the Chicago Blackhawks this season is rebuilding and development. Those two things have become abundantly clearer as they have only two wins in their last 18 games. In the spirit of the Blackhawks needing to stick to those two things, they need to focus on their young talent, and one of them is defenseman Ian Mitchell. He has gotten pushed aside this season and has not gotten an extended look, but he should.
The Hockey Writers
2023 World Junior Championship: Team Czechia Final Roster
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. It’s World Junior Championship (WJC) time! Joining in the festivities is the underdog Czech team, who arrives in Halifax ready to compete and surprise hockey pundits with a better finish than in the 2022 tournament. Czechia has set its roster, and while it lacks the star power of its rivals Canada or Sweden, they do have a team deep in talent and confidence, ready to compete against the world’s hockey powers.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS FORCED TO REMAIN IN DENVER, HAVEN'T TRAVELED FOR FRIDAY'S GAME IN DALLAS
The Montreal Canadiens were in Denver on Wednesday to take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Despite a terrific effort from goaltender Jake Allen, the Canadiens lost the game in overtime, 2-1. After the game, the Canadiens were supposed to travel to Dallas in preparation for Friday's game,...
