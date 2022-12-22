Houston Dynamo FC acquire $375,000 in GAM at 2023 MLS SuperDraft and sign midfielder Charles Auguste via first come, first-served basis

The name of the game for the Chicago Blackhawks this season is rebuilding and development. Those two things have become abundantly clearer as they have only two wins in their last 18 games. In the spirit of the Blackhawks needing to stick to those two things, they need to focus on their young talent, and one of them is defenseman Ian Mitchell. He has gotten pushed aside this season and has not gotten an extended look, but he should.

