Betty Jean Bates, 95, Wellington: June 17, 1927 – Dec. 20, 2022
Betty Jean Bates of Wellington, a lifelong Sumner County resident, died December 20, 2022, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita. Betty was born the daughter of William Wolf and Olga Helena (Welsch) Wolf on June 17, 1927, on a farm near Portland. She grew up on the farm, attended...
Detached garage catches on fire at 316 N. Blaine in Wellington Thursday evening
Sumner Newscow report — A detached garage at 316 N. Blaine in Wellington was partially destroyed due to a fire Thursday evening. There were no injuries. The garage, owned by Ken Hilthon, received $20,000 worth of damage when it caught fire at 6:37 p.m. yesterday. Wellington firefighters were en route when they could see a glow and smoke coming across 8th Street. Upon arrival they found the 20-by-30-foot structure involved in flames. Firefighters used two hose lines to extinguish the fire.
Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Dec. 23, 2022
Wellington Police notes: Thursday, December 23, 2022. •8:33 a.m. Officers investigated a hit-and-run accident in the 300 block W. Harvey Ave, Wellington. •10:20 a.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 1400 block N. Blaine St, Wellington. •1:42 p.m. Officers investigated a missing person in the 200 block N. C...
Nomination forms for DSA, WYP, Business and Volunteer of the year awards provided
Sumner Newscow report — The 2022 Annual Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Celebration will be held on Friday, Feb. 4. Below are the Google links for the Annual Celebration 2022 Nomination forms. People can nominate in each category. Distinguished Service Award Deadline to enter: January 6. Wellington Young ProfessionalDeadline...
Wellington Humane Society Pet of the Week: Cooper, the dog
If you haven’t seen the story yet, Cooper is one of four dogs brought in from the county that was dumped. He and his brothers were starving and full of parasites! There was a fifth dog, but sadly it had been hit by a car and passed away before help arrived. We believe Cooper had been injured, most likely hit by a car around a month ago, leaving him with a shattered leg. This poor guy limped along with his brothers until a good samaritan found them.
