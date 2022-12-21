If you haven’t seen the story yet, Cooper is one of four dogs brought in from the county that was dumped. He and his brothers were starving and full of parasites! There was a fifth dog, but sadly it had been hit by a car and passed away before help arrived. We believe Cooper had been injured, most likely hit by a car around a month ago, leaving him with a shattered leg. This poor guy limped along with his brothers until a good samaritan found them.

WELLINGTON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO