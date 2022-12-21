Read full article on original website
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
WRAL
Durham Tech program helps students find new career paths in life sciences
This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. With the growth in life sciences job opportunities in North Carolina, more people are exploring what it would take to pivot to this growing sector. The good news is there are many examples of people who have made that jump, like Anette...
spaces4learning.com
NCCU Adds Three New On-Campus Residence Halls
Earlier this year, North Carolina Central University in Durham, N.C., finished construction on three new on-campus residence halls in cooperation with infrastructure solutions company Corvias. The three new buildings—George Street Residence Complex, Lawson Street Residence Complex, and Alston Avenue Apartments—add a total of 1,200 beds, bringing the university’s on-campus residence capacity to 3,300, according to a news release.
triangletribune.com
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation
RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
'I'm cared for': DPS magnet school staff, community partners make sure each student has winter coat
The teachers' conference room is a makeshift closet where coats are distributed almost as fast as they come in.
Life-size Elf on the Shelf on roof of Dillard Drive Magnet Middle School thrills students
RALEIGH, N.C. — The students at Dillard Drive Magnet Middle School have one amazing principal. Students and parents in the carpool line on Wednesday morning were surprised to see Principal Margaret Feldman on the roof. It was on Monday that Feldman began dressing in a jolly red suit and...
Two Southern Durham defensive linemen sign with in-state schools
Durham, N.C. — Southern Durham had a strong defensive line this past season, and two of those defensive linemen signed letters of intent with in-state schools on Wednesday when the early signing period opened. Jaybron Harvey signed with UNC, while A.J. Mebane signed with Appalachian State University. Standing at...
Durham's unarmed first response team makes big impact in first 6 months
An experimental response team hoping to save lives and help improve Durham's ability to respond to mental health crises is seeing positive early returns.
Durham leaders discuss future of old police headquarters
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham leaders are discussing what to do with the former site of the city’s police headquarters. The 4.5-acre site at 505 W. Chapel St. has sat vacant since 2018. On Tuesday, the Durham City council discussed their top priorities for the site. It included affordable...
nccu.edu
Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Keshawna Alderman
I announce with great sorrow the news of a Fallen Eagle, Ms. Keshawna Alderman, a second-year law student, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. A native of Harlem, New York, Keshawna was pursing her juris doctorate degree and Law and Technology Certificate, with interests in entertainment law, trademarks and intellectual property. She was especially passionate about advocating and creating spaces in the legal field for people of color. An active participant on campus and in her local community, Keshawna was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Black Law Student Association and the Intellectual Property Law Society.
She is loved. North Carolina community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle.
Which high school football players in NC signed where? Here’s the breakdown.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The biggest name from the Piedmont Triad to hit a dotted line on National Signing Day for high school football players didn’t stick around North Carolina. Jamaal Jarrett, the 4-star defensive lineman from state runner-up Grimsley High School in Greensboro, fulfilled his commitment and signed with defending national champion Georgia. A […]
WRAL
Mike Elko: North Carolina is our top state for signees
Duke football coach Mike Elko said recruiting starts at home in North Carolina for the Blue Devils. Elko signed five players from North Carolina in his first recruiting class, more than any other state.
Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
Chatham County to get tiny home community
CARY – Cary-based homebuilder Garman Homes, is partnering with Cross Disability Services, a nonprofit in Pittsboro, to provide affordable housing for people with mental illness and other health conditions living on a fixed income.
Have labor shortages at NC’s nursing homes finally hit rock bottom?
The persistent staffing shortages at North Carolina’s nursing homes may have hit rock bottom.
Leaky Black makes UNC basketball program history
On Wednesday night, Leaky Black accomplished something that no other player in UNC basketball program history has done before. We often talk about how Leaky Black doesn’t always get the credit he deserves, but does so much for the UNC basketball program that should be appreciated. Night in and...
Off-duty Durham Police officer digs in and helps resident with a ramp
Serving and protecting their community is what each and every Durham police officer does daily. Going above and beyond is what they do. And that is just what one officer did while off-duty and saw a community member in need of a helping hand.
Lottery wins will lead to happy holidays for two North Carolinians in Fayetteville and Wilson
"I was totally shocked to be frank with you."
ABA Journal
Lawyer fatally shot by client died a hero, law firm partner says
Updated: A North Carolina personal injury lawyer who was shot and killed by a client Monday died while trying to save others, the managing partner of his law firm says. Police identified the slain lawyer as Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, North Carolina, report WTVD and WRAL. The shooting happened...
2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
