Durham, NC

spaces4learning.com

NCCU Adds Three New On-Campus Residence Halls

Earlier this year, North Carolina Central University in Durham, N.C., finished construction on three new on-campus residence halls in cooperation with infrastructure solutions company Corvias. The three new buildings—George Street Residence Complex, Lawson Street Residence Complex, and Alston Avenue Apartments—add a total of 1,200 beds, bringing the university’s on-campus residence capacity to 3,300, according to a news release.
DURHAM, NC
triangletribune.com

Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation

RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Two Southern Durham defensive linemen sign with in-state schools

Durham, N.C. — Southern Durham had a strong defensive line this past season, and two of those defensive linemen signed letters of intent with in-state schools on Wednesday when the early signing period opened. Jaybron Harvey signed with UNC, while A.J. Mebane signed with Appalachian State University. Standing at...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Durham leaders discuss future of old police headquarters

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham leaders are discussing what to do with the former site of the city’s police headquarters. The 4.5-acre site at 505 W. Chapel St. has sat vacant since 2018. On Tuesday, the Durham City council discussed their top priorities for the site. It included affordable...
DURHAM, NC
nccu.edu

Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Keshawna Alderman

I announce with great sorrow the news of a Fallen Eagle, Ms. Keshawna Alderman, a second-year law student, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. A native of Harlem, New York, Keshawna was pursing her juris doctorate degree and Law and Technology Certificate, with interests in entertainment law, trademarks and intellectual property. She was especially passionate about advocating and creating spaces in the legal field for people of color. An active participant on campus and in her local community, Keshawna was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Black Law Student Association and the Intellectual Property Law Society.
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

Leaky Black makes UNC basketball program history

On Wednesday night, Leaky Black accomplished something that no other player in UNC basketball program history has done before. We often talk about how Leaky Black doesn’t always get the credit he deserves, but does so much for the UNC basketball program that should be appreciated. Night in and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ABA Journal

Lawyer fatally shot by client died a hero, law firm partner says

Updated: A North Carolina personal injury lawyer who was shot and killed by a client Monday died while trying to save others, the managing partner of his law firm says. Police identified the slain lawyer as Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, North Carolina, report WTVD and WRAL. The shooting happened...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
GOLDSBORO, NC

