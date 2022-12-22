ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crested Butte, CO

99.9 KEKB

Historic Stick-Built House in Colorado is Currently For Sale

New houses are constantly popping up across Colorado, offering modern appliances and updated architecture. However, sometimes a rare vintage gem of a property will appear for sale somewhere in the state. Buyers who purchase these older homes have the unique opportunity to bring a historic piece of real estate back to life.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Own Beautiful, Private Colorado Mountain Views in Montrose

I know I harp on this a lot, but we really are lucky to live in a place with such gorgeous scenery. Colorado is the home of some of the most spectacular, breathtaking views on the planet, and I don't think there's anything wrong with shouting that from the rooftops. In all honesty, with all the running around that constitutes most of our waking lives, I don't think any of us get enough time to truly appreciate where we live.
MONTROSE, CO
K99

The Best Wine In Colorado: 2022 Governor’s Cup Winners

Spectacular wines are produced by hundreds of wineries across Colorado and a recent competition has crowned the best of 2022. The winners of the 2022 Governor's Cup Wine Collection were recently announced by the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board and we have the complete list. The Competition Was Tough For...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's private luxury ski resort will blow your mind

Unless you're highly aware of the happenings in Colorado's ski community, there's a good chance that Cimarron Mountain Club has flown under your radar. A private ski ranch located between Telluride and Crested Butte, in the San Juan Mountain's Cimarron Range, this destination spans 1,750 acres of pristine terrain. There's only one catch – it's access is limited to 13 ranch owner families and their guests.
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Do You Know Colorado’s Favorite Superhero?

Superheroes are big business these days. With the ridiculous success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as DC Comics' failed attempts at replicating said success, you can't go anywhere in the world without seeing large people in masks staring at you. Quite frankly, it's a little bit much, but as long as Disney keeps making money off the ghost of Iron Man, superheroes look like they're here to stay.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

Colorado is shoveling away several inches of snow that fell Wednesday overnight. Locations north of the Palmer Divide such as Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow, while snow accumulations were lighter in El Paso and Teller counties. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) reported 3.9 inches of new snow. Here are some...
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Colorado RVer’s Quick Guide to Surviving Sub Zero Temps

Hey Montrose, get ready for a blast of strong winds and snow, we're talking subzero temps that will grip our state in a deep freeze just as holiday travel begins. According to 9news, this current system is likely to bring the coldest air Colorado has experienced since 1990, with windchill that could see 60 degrees below zero. YIKES.
MONTROSE, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’

It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

An unseasonable warm Christmas Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Across the country, many are staying dry. Still, off to the Northeast, states like New York, Vermont, and Delaware are getting heavy snowfall and precipitation along with gusty winds that keep wind chill values below zero. For most of us across the Western Slope, temperatures stayed seasonably warm, with Grand Junction and Montrose in the lower 40s to upper 30s. In Delta and Cortez, temperatures stayed warmer, reaching the mid to upper 40s. However, dry conditions persisted throughout the day, and many sat under partly cloudy skies. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the teens for most locations, and sky conditions will remain unchanged.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO















