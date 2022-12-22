ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Comments / 0

i-70scout.com

Adams County Mobilizes Severe Weather Activation Program

Emergency Housing Available; 1,000+ Adams County Children Currently in Need. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Adams County Severe Weather Activation Program (SWAP) was activated and will be extended through Jan. 3. SWAP is activated when weather conditions become lower than 33°F and wet (rain or snow) or 21°F and dry. This is a program that provides life-saving measures and emergency housing for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The assessment process may include referral to shelter, a hotel/motel stay, or severe weather supplies.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arctic air causes closures across Denver metro

City and county governments, schools and other Denver facilities will close Thursday, as the arctic air brings dangerously low temperatures to the state. Several districts will close Thursday, including 27J Schools, Denver Public Schools, Littleton Public Schools and Cherry Creek Public Schools. Many city and county courts and facilities will also close for the severe weather, including Jefferson County facilities and courts, Arapahoe County facilities and Adams County buildings. ...
DENVER, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Thursday was Denver’s second-coldest day in recorded history

Thursday’s bitter-cold temperatures from a historic Siberian cold front nearly set the record for the coldest day in Denver’s recorded history. The front, which blew into the city with a near-record-setting 75-degree temperature drop Wednesday, kept temperatures Thursday in the negatives the entire day, from a high of -6 degrees to a low of -24 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Colorado weather: Dangerous cold has settled over the state

Deep Freeze: What to know | Are the utilities ready? | Denver shelters. Bitter cold and snow swept across Colorado overnight, leading to flight cancellations, road closures and power outages. Just before 8 a.m., the National Weather Service reported a temperature of -24 at Denver International Airport, the coldest airport...
DENVER, CO
Washington Examiner

Over 500 flights cancelled at Denver airport amid arctic conditions

(The Center Square) – Winter weather has caused 554 flights to be cancelled on Thursday at the Denver International Airport, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight data. There were also 534 flights delayed as of Thursday afternoon, the website said, while there were a reported 20,253 delays...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

DIA experiences biggest one-hour temperature drop on record

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at Denver International Airport dropped 37.1 degrees in one hour as a cold front moved into the area early in the evening last night, setting a record for the biggest one-hour temperature drop at the location in recorded history. During that hour, the temperature dropped from 42 degrees to 5 degrees Fahrenheit, dethroning the previous record of 35 degrees, set in January 2007.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Two at-risk adults missing during dangerously cold temperatures

Gilberth Higuera may be experiencing mental health issues and disappeared five days ago in Lakewood. Patricia Miller has dementia and drove away from a grocery store Thursday while her husband was shopping inside.Metro area authorities are asking for the public's help in finding both people. The request is made more urgent by the dangerously cold temperatures which descended on the region. Miller is 75 years old. She left the King Soopers in Conifer around 5:15 p.m. in a maroon 2000 Subaru Outback. The car carries a Colorado license plate: 601-BZH. "Please keep your eye out for this little lady so we can bring her home," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Higuera was last seen Saturday walking in the 1300 block of Zephyr Street in Lakewood. His possible mental state puts him in danger, according to the Lakewood Police Department. Higuera is 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a white track jacket with red stripes when he disappeared. Anyone who sees either Miller or Higuera, or who has information about their location, should call Jeffcom Dispatch at 303 980-7300.
LAKEWOOD, CO
OutThere Colorado

Carbon monoxide leak sickens 7 people at Colorado resort

According to officials from Aurora Fire Rescue, seven people at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center got sick on Tuesday due to a carbon monoxide leak. Aurora Fire Rescue began receiving reports of several sick people at the resort at around 5 PM on Tuesday. Upon arrival, EMS began triage protocol and treatment of patients.
AURORA, CO

