i-70scout.com
Adams County Mobilizes Severe Weather Activation Program
Emergency Housing Available; 1,000+ Adams County Children Currently in Need. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Adams County Severe Weather Activation Program (SWAP) was activated and will be extended through Jan. 3. SWAP is activated when weather conditions become lower than 33°F and wet (rain or snow) or 21°F and dry. This is a program that provides life-saving measures and emergency housing for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The assessment process may include referral to shelter, a hotel/motel stay, or severe weather supplies.
Arctic air causes closures across Denver metro
City and county governments, schools and other Denver facilities will close Thursday, as the arctic air brings dangerously low temperatures to the state. Several districts will close Thursday, including 27J Schools, Denver Public Schools, Littleton Public Schools and Cherry Creek Public Schools. Many city and county courts and facilities will also close for the severe weather, including Jefferson County facilities and courts, Arapahoe County facilities and Adams County buildings. ...
After 42 hours, Denver finally gets above zero degrees
The arctic cold front isn't done just yet. Friday will remain cold with multiple counties under a wind chill warning until 11 a.m.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Thursday was Denver’s second-coldest day in recorded history
Thursday’s bitter-cold temperatures from a historic Siberian cold front nearly set the record for the coldest day in Denver’s recorded history. The front, which blew into the city with a near-record-setting 75-degree temperature drop Wednesday, kept temperatures Thursday in the negatives the entire day, from a high of -6 degrees to a low of -24 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
cpr.org
Colorado weather: Dangerous cold has settled over the state
Deep Freeze: What to know | Are the utilities ready? | Denver shelters. Bitter cold and snow swept across Colorado overnight, leading to flight cancellations, road closures and power outages. Just before 8 a.m., the National Weather Service reported a temperature of -24 at Denver International Airport, the coldest airport...
Washington Examiner
Over 500 flights cancelled at Denver airport amid arctic conditions
(The Center Square) – Winter weather has caused 554 flights to be cancelled on Thursday at the Denver International Airport, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight data. There were also 534 flights delayed as of Thursday afternoon, the website said, while there were a reported 20,253 delays...
Tenants across Denver metro face deep freeze without heat
Households across the Denver metro are facing record, sub-zero temperatures. The bitterly cold reality is tenfold for those left without heat via frozen pipes, which wreaked havoc on boiling systems.
Wind chill falls to minus 54 degrees in Colorado
The arctic blast with record-breaking cold temperatures and snowfall in Colorado also brought dangerously cold wind chill temperatures.
Denver, Aurora will not enforce snow shoveling rules Thursday
Property owners in Denver are required to clear sidewalks after snow stops falling and risk fines if they do not comply. However, will this requirement be enforced during dangerously low temperatures?
DIA experiences biggest one-hour temperature drop on record
According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at Denver International Airport dropped 37.1 degrees in one hour as a cold front moved into the area early in the evening last night, setting a record for the biggest one-hour temperature drop at the location in recorded history. During that hour, the temperature dropped from 42 degrees to 5 degrees Fahrenheit, dethroning the previous record of 35 degrees, set in January 2007.
Ridiculously cold weather in Colorado. What to expect.
Beginning Wednesday night, an arctic airmass will bring bitterly cold temperatures to north central and northeast Colorado through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
coloradosun.com
It’s about to get dangerously cold in Colorado. Here’s what you need to know to stay safe.
Forecasters are warning that Thursday could be the coldest day Denver has felt in more than three decades, anticipating a blast of bitter cold, arctic air that is expected to affect the entire state. The Colorado Sun has gathered important information to answer questions and help keep you safe ahead...
Denver weather: Snow, dangerous cold continue overnight
Denver's weather saw plummeting temperatures and snow on Wednesday as an arctic cold front arrived. The most dangerous part of the storm will be the wind chill, which stays into Friday.
i-70scout.com
Colorado National Guard Media Advisory: Colorado National Guard assists state with shelter support during extreme cold weather
CENTENNIAL, Colo. – By order of Gov. Jared Polis, the Colorado National Guard is assisting the state emergency operations center (EOC) with extreme cold weather support in Denver starting Dec. 21, 2022 through Dec. 23, 2022. Approximately 50 servicemembers will support local authorities at a warming center at the...
Two at-risk adults missing during dangerously cold temperatures
Gilberth Higuera may be experiencing mental health issues and disappeared five days ago in Lakewood. Patricia Miller has dementia and drove away from a grocery store Thursday while her husband was shopping inside.Metro area authorities are asking for the public's help in finding both people. The request is made more urgent by the dangerously cold temperatures which descended on the region. Miller is 75 years old. She left the King Soopers in Conifer around 5:15 p.m. in a maroon 2000 Subaru Outback. The car carries a Colorado license plate: 601-BZH. "Please keep your eye out for this little lady so we can bring her home," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Higuera was last seen Saturday walking in the 1300 block of Zephyr Street in Lakewood. His possible mental state puts him in danger, according to the Lakewood Police Department. Higuera is 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a white track jacket with red stripes when he disappeared. Anyone who sees either Miller or Higuera, or who has information about their location, should call Jeffcom Dispatch at 303 980-7300.
Emergency preparations appear to have worked as metro Denver avoids major catastrophe amid plunging cold
The bitterly cold arctic air that consumed Colorado and the rest of the country on Thursday delayed flights, closed highways, and forced businesses and offices to shut their doors. But, by all indications, the arduous work — and incessant warnings — to prepare communities for the precipitous drop in temperature...
Carbon monoxide leak sickens 7 people at Colorado resort
According to officials from Aurora Fire Rescue, seven people at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center got sick on Tuesday due to a carbon monoxide leak. Aurora Fire Rescue began receiving reports of several sick people at the resort at around 5 PM on Tuesday. Upon arrival, EMS began triage protocol and treatment of patients.
With low temps, many are concerned about our neighbors experiencing homelessness
Colleen Wohnoutka was ready for the blast of arctic air. She hit the streets of downtown Denver with bags and a wagon filled with what she calls “kind boxes.”
How much snow will Denver get by Thursday morning?
Another round of snow will arrive in the Denver metro area with a major arctic cold front that will drop temperatures to below zero.
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
