Emergency Housing Available; 1,000+ Adams County Children Currently in Need. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Adams County Severe Weather Activation Program (SWAP) was activated and will be extended through Jan. 3. SWAP is activated when weather conditions become lower than 33°F and wet (rain or snow) or 21°F and dry. This is a program that provides life-saving measures and emergency housing for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The assessment process may include referral to shelter, a hotel/motel stay, or severe weather supplies.

ADAMS COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO