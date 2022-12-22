ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennett, CO

Anythink Libraries announces Christmas holiday closure

THORNTON, Colo.–Dec. 16, 2022–All Anythink libraries and administrative offices will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 in observance of Christmas. Anythink locations will return to regularly scheduled hours of operation on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Adams County Mobilizes Severe Weather Activation Program

Emergency Housing Available; 1,000+ Adams County Children Currently in Need. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Adams County Severe Weather Activation Program (SWAP) was activated and will be extended through Jan. 3. SWAP is activated when weather conditions become lower than 33°F and wet (rain or snow) or 21°F and dry. This is a program that provides life-saving measures and emergency housing for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The assessment process may include referral to shelter, a hotel/motel stay, or severe weather supplies.
Public Health Advisory for Adams and Arapahoe Counties

Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills Predicted for Adams and Arapahoe Counties. Tri-County Health Department is issuing a public health advisory due to dangerously low temperatures and wind chills forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) for this afternoon, Dec. 21 through Friday morning, Dec. 23. Temperatures will drop rapidly as we head into evening hours. Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five minutes.
