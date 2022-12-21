Read full article on original website
Florida State football: Examining defensive end Jared Verse's future, transfer portal success
As defensive end Jared Verse mulls his decision to come back for one more year or go pro, he serves as an example for head coach Mike Norvell and Florida State football. Norvell and his staff proved very successful in the NCAA Transfer Portal ahead of the 2022 season, leading the program to its first bowl appearance since 2019.
Michigan has 'answer' for TCU QB Max Duggan's scrambling ability
Michigan Wolverines football has faced some good quarterbacks this season, including Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist. One thing the Maize and Blue haven’t seen a lot of, though, is scrambling ability from opposing signal-callers. That’s exactly what TCU’s Max Duggan will bring in the...
