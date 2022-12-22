ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville DL signee Micah Carter has 'such a high ceiling'

After months of being committed to Purdue University, St. Xavier High School first-team All-State defensive lineman Micah Carter said he was elated to be able to stay home and play for the University of Louisville. He backed off his commitment to Purdue when Jeff Brohm left for the head coaching job at his alma mater U of L.
DL transfer Rodney McGraw excited to be headed to Louisville

It wasn't long after he went into the transfer portal that Penn State transfer Rodney McGraw knew a spot he wanted to check out. McGraw had a relationship from back in high school with Mark Hagen and he knew that Hagen was headed to the University of Louisville with new head coach Jeff Brohm. Hagen is still at Purdue coaching in the bowl game but is expected in Louisville early next month.
Louisville DL signee Saadiq Clements is 'just so explosive'

Henderson County High School All-State defensive lineman Saadiq Clements said he was perfectly satisfied with playing college football at Purdue. But one of the things that drew him to Purdue was his relationship with head coach Jeff Brohm and his main recruiter Ryan Wallace. So for Clements, it wasn't a...
Transferring Tennessee WR headed to ACC

One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers will continue his career in the ACC. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, who entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened earlier this month after three seasons with the Vols, was announced as part of the signing class at Louisville during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The first of Tennessee’s departing transfers to land at his new program, Calloway took an official visit to see the Cardinals over the weekend and now will play for former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who takes over at Louisville after Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.
