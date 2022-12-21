SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco responded to State Sen. Scott Wiener's home early Tuesday morning to search for potential bombs amid a new wave of threats against the senator.A police spokesperson told KPIX 5 that they were called around 6 a.m. on reports of a bomb threat against an elected official. Officers arrived on scene, conducted a search of the home and did not find any devices. No injuries were reported.In a statement, Wiener said he was the target of a bomb threat that listed his home address and also threatened to shoot up his office at the...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO