California State

WJTV 12

Christmas can be a hazardous time for pets

KSNF/KODE — If you have a pet, you’re likely to include them in your Christmas gift giving, but this time of the year can quickly turn into a “not-so-merry” one for animals. A recent survey of over 1,000 U.S. pet owners found that a large number of Americans not only give their pets Christmas presents, but additionally […]
COLORADO STATE
Reuters

U.S. deep freeze forecast to break Christmas Eve records

Dec 24 (Reuters) - An arctic blast gripped much of the United States on Saturday driving power outages, flight cancellations and car wrecks, as plummeting temperatures were predicted to bring the coldest Christmas Eve on record to several cities from Pennsylvania to Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Elon Musk turns Twitter into 'hotel' for staff

The BBC has been given photos of Twitter office space that has been converted into bedrooms, which San Francisco authorities are probing as a possible building code violation. One image shows a room with a double bed, including a wardrobe and slippers. An ex-worker said new Twitter boss Elon Musk...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cryptoslate.com

CZ accused SBF of trying to depeg USDT through Alameda

The drama surrounding FTX and Binance continues to unfold as new text messages emerge that show what went on behind the scenes as the exchange crumbled. The New York Times obtained text messages from a group chat with Sam Bankman-Fried, Changpeng Zhao, and various other cryptocurrency executives that were exchanged on Nov. 10 — the day before FTX filed for bankruptcy.
BBC

Elon Musk rejects concerns over beds at Twitter HQ

Elon Musk has criticised San Francisco Mayor London Breed over an investigation into offices turned into bedrooms at Twitter's headquarters. The city's Department of Building Inspections is investigating potential violations of the building code, local reports say. Mr Musk accused the city of attacking companies providing bedrooms for "tired employees".
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Palo Alto, California

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

State Sen. Scott Wiener again targeted with bomb threat

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco responded to State Sen. Scott Wiener's home early Tuesday morning to search for potential bombs amid a new wave of threats against the senator.A police spokesperson told KPIX 5 that they were called around 6 a.m. on reports of a bomb threat against an elected official. Officers arrived on scene, conducted a search of the home and did not find any devices. No injuries were reported.In a statement, Wiener said he was the target of a bomb threat that listed his home address and also threatened to shoot up his office at the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

