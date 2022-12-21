ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
psychologytoday.com

Flirting: What Women and Men Like

Some ways of flirting are better than others at effectively communicating our interest to potential partners. Flirting behaviors that communicate an aspect of emotional commitment are often most appealing to women. In contrast, however, flirting behaviors that suggest physical and sexual interest are often most persuasive to men. Thus, by...
BuzzFeed

"I Genuinely Want To Take Care Of My Elders": Asian Americans Are Sharing The Parenting Techniques And Traditions They're Continuing With Their Own Kids

"From my maternal side, there's a heavy sense of filial piety, and from both sides, that previous generation sacrificed a lot for me to be here. Contextualizing our family history in the story of America makes me secure in my sense of self and allows me to empathize when I see patterns of xenophobia against other immigrant groups."
POPSUGAR

What Is Mewing? Experts Weigh In on the Viral TikTok Trend

Reply to @itsjeremiah.w 3 STEP MEWING TUTORIAL #mewing #jawline #tutorial. "Mewing" is the latest beauty trend taking social media by storm. TikTok and YouTube users are claiming the technique can help reshape a person's jawline, among other things. We consulted with two experts to find out whether mewing actually works,...
WBUR

I'm a psychologist. As new patients wait, I wonder how much I can help

During a recent virtual therapy session, a young patient with a long and complex psychiatric history whose father is slowly dying looks straight at me through the camera. “So I have been waiting close to a year to see you, and you are telling me you can only see me for a few months. Um, and then what happens?”
Joel Eisenberg

The Dramatic Rise of Self-Described “Psychics” in the 2020s

The number of individuals training in cold-reading techniques and other tricks of the psychic trade has dramatically up-ticked since the advent of 2020. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, McGill.ca, AARP.com, and Goodreads.com.

