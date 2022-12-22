Read full article on original website
kwos.com
JCMO drug bust
A Vichy man faces drug charges in Cole County. 31 – year old Jordan Sherman was arrested at a Dix Road home this week. Officers say they seized almost 150 – Fentanyl pills and a gun at the home.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man arrested with $3,000 worth of Fentanyl
A Jefferson City man is facing multiple charges following a multi-agency narcotics investigation. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office reports Jordan Sherman, 31, was arrested on Tuesday. He’s been charged with second-degree drug trafficking, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. Sherman is currently being held without bond.
Murder suspect arrested, charged with drug distribution while out on bond
A Columbia man charged with felony murder in connection with a January overdose death was charged this week with allegedly selling drugs while he was out on bond. The post Murder suspect arrested, charged with drug distribution while out on bond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
kjluradio.com
Man charged with double homicide at downtown bar in Jefferson City denied bond
A Kansas City man accused of fatally shooting two people inside a Jefferson City bar last month is denied bond once again. Damien Davis, 35, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He’s accused of shooting and killing Skylar Smock, 26, and Corey Thames, 43, both of Jefferson City, during a fight at J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub on E. High Street on November 26.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA PD ARREST TWO SUBJECTS AFTER EXECUTING A SEARCH WARRANT
The Sedalia Police Department arrested two subjects after executing a search warrant on December 21, 2022. The department received a report of someone stealing packages off of a front porch on November 18. An investigation revealed that suspects stole packages from other residents as well. Investigators from the Latent Unit...
Fire damages three apartments in Jefferson City
A fire at a Jefferson City apartment complex damaged three units Friday night. The post Fire damages three apartments in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mosco Mills man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on eastbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 181. John Francisco, 36, was hooking chains from a wrecker to another vehicle and was struck by unknown vehicle that left the scene, according to a Missouri The post Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Washington Missourian
20 individuals with active warrants arrested as part of multi-jurisdiction operation
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department conducted an operation to serve active felony arrest warrants throughout Franklin County on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The result of the operation was that 20 individuals were taken into custody. The active warrants were based on past felony cases, which were entered as failure to appear in court, probable cause warrants, or probation and parole violations.
Hallsville man charged with rape, next hearing to be held Wednesday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Hallsville man has been charged with first-degree rape and appeared in court this week. Thomas Hayes, 48, appeared by video from the Boone County Jail for an arraignment hearing on Monday at the Boone County Courthouse. A docket hearing is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, while a preliminary hearing is scheduled The post Hallsville man charged with rape, next hearing to be held Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers
Editor's note: The numbers in this story will change as more residents' power is either restored or more outages are reported. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) There has been a power outage reported for Ameren Missouri customers in Camden County on Thursday night. Many people are still affected by the outage in Camden County. Cole County The post Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
One in custody after narcotics search warrant served
Authorities say one person is in custody after officers served a narcotics search warrant in Maries County Monday. Sheriff Chris Heitman with the Maries County Sheriff's Office said his deputies and drug task force members raided a property in the 18000 block of Maries County Road 436. Heitman said updates...
abc17news.com
Early morning apartment fire at Russellville Senior Housing
RUSSELLVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A fire broke out Saturday morning destroying four apartments just west of Jefferson City in Russellville. The Russellville Lohman Fire Protection District along with Cole County Fire and Cole County EMS all responded to the call in the 12000 block of Jefferson Street around 3:00 a.m. for a fully involved structure fire. Officials spotted one building containing four units fully involved upon their arrival.
abc17news.com
More than 3,000 Ameren customer in Camden County without power
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) There has been a power outage reported for Ameren Missouri customers in Camden County. Ameren is indicating on its website that 3,632 customers are without power, which is roughly 17.25% of customers in the county. This story is developing. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. ABC 17...
kjluradio.com
Morgan County man seriously injured in crash in Rocky Mount
A Morgan County man is seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says David Holdt, 53, of Rocky Mount, was driving on Brendel Boulevard, just west of White Dove Lane, Wednesday afternoon, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City business owner gets one year in prison for tax evasion
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City woman has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for tax evasion and failure to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes. According to U.S. Attorney Jim Lynn, Gina Marie Volmert, who owned GVA and Associates in Jefferson City, will also have to pay nearly $514,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. GVA provided medical billing and coding services for the electronic submission of medical claims.
mymoinfo.com
Fatal Accident In Washington County
(Blackwell) A Blackwell man was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was parked on the north shoulder of Highway 47. He apparently got out of his vehicle and was standing...
KOMU
19 new troopers graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has welcomed 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony took place Thursday morning in the academy gymnasium in Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled at the academy in July and they will report...
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
KRMS Radio
Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm
Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
