Jan. 6 committee releases final report
WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol released its long-awaited, full report on Thursday night. The committee’s eight-chapter, 845-page report described the “multi-part plan” by then-President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results, The Associated Press reported....
The Jan. 6 Committee Thinks Some Trump Allies Lied to Them—and Mark Meadows Provided the Roadmap
The committee suspects Trump aides falsely claimed under oath to not recall facts, and that Mark Meadows' book influenced their answers.
U.S. House Jan. 6 committee investigated four Texas conservative figures, transcripts reveal
The figures, who include leaders of right-wing groups and political allies of the Trump White House, largely pleaded the Fifth Amendment to questions about the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Jan. 6 report committee releases 34 transcripts of witnesses who pleaded the Fifth
The release comes ahead of the full committee report publication expected Thursday.
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
Democrats block potential release of documents on FBI's secret forms used to strip gun rights
House Democrats vetoed a resolution demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland turn over records related to the FBI's usage of previously secret forms that waived away the gun rights of Americans.
IRS inspector general says intensive audits of former FBI Director Comey and deputy were random
An inspector general for the Internal Revenue Service said this week that significant tax audits conducted for 2017 and 2019 -- years where former FBI Director James Comey and then-deputy Andrew McCabe have said they were audited -- were randomly selected and did not show misconduct by the IRS.
House January 6 committee has decided to make criminal referrals, chairman says
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has decided to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, the panel's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters Tuesday.
House Dems want National Archives to see if Trump has even more documents
Republicans are weeks away from holding a majority in the House of Representatives, but Democrats are trying to make hay with the remaining time they will be in control. We can, of course, expect the House Jan. 6 committee’s final report to be released next week, with any criminal referrals the committee plans to relay to the Justice Department. And Democrats in the Senate appear to be nearing an agreement with Republicans on the contours of an omnibus bill that could fund the government into next fall.
Georgia special grand jury wraps up probe of Trump, allies
ATLANTA — (AP) — A special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election in Georgia appears to be wrapping up its work, but many questions remain. The investigation is one of several that could result...
House Jan. 6 Committee to issue its final report on Dec. 21, with 'some form of public presentation'
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol will release its final report on Dec. 21, committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said Wednesday. The eight-chapter report's release will be accompanied by "a formal presentation," he added. "There will be some form of public presentation, we haven't decided exactly what that will be." The final report is expected to focus on former President Donald Trump's role in the violence on Jan. 6 and his efforts to overturn his 2020 electoral loss, along with other causes of the Capitol insurrection and ways to prevent a repeat attack....
NC’s Mark Meadows tied to election conspiracy in Jan. 6 panel’s criminal referral of Trump
Committee members said a potentially illegal conspiracy to block certification of the 2020 election appeared to include Meadows.
Appeals court ends Trump special master review, clears way for Justice Department investigation of top-secret documents
WASHINGTON — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel...
January 6 committee member says entirety of panel's work will be released in coming weeks
A Democratic member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot told CNN on Thursday that the panel's work will be released in its entirety later this month so Republicans cannot cherry-pick evidence when they take over the majority.
House January 6 committee considering criminal referrals for Trump, sources tell CNN
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack is weighing criminal referrals for former President Donald Trump and a number of his closest allies, multiple sources tell CNN.
Jan. 6 committee plans to issue criminal referrals with its final report this month
WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee plans to vote on any criminal referrals when it releases its final report on Dec. 21, Chairman Bennie Thompson said Wednesday. Thompson, D-Miss., had told reporters Tuesday that he expects the panel to make criminal referrals but that members were still weighing the potential targets.
U.S. House Jan. 6 Panel Plans to Release Report Week of Dec. 19, NBC News Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol plans to release its final report the week of Dec. 19, with two sources saying it will be on Dec. 21, an NBC News reporter said on Twitter. (Reporting by Eric Beech;...
First transcripts from Jan. 6 committee reveal key witnesses refusing to testify
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection released more than 30 witness interview transcripts Wednesday from key figures who aided former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including the likes of conservative attorney John Eastman and one-time national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Trump had additional classified documents in Florida storage unit: Report
Attorneys for Donald Trump reportedly turned over at least two new items with classified markings to the FBI after they were discovered in a storage unit used by the former president in Florida.
All eyes on Fulton special grand jury as it drafts final report
After meeting for more than seven months, sifting through mountains of evidence and hearing testimony from dozens of wit...
