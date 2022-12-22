ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

KRMG

Jan. 6 committee releases final report

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol released its long-awaited, full report on Thursday night. The committee’s eight-chapter, 845-page report described the “multi-part plan” by then-President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results, The Associated Press reported....
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

House Dems want National Archives to see if Trump has even more documents

Republicans are weeks away from holding a majority in the House of Representatives, but Democrats are trying to make hay with the remaining time they will be in control. We can, of course, expect the House Jan. 6 committee’s final report to be released next week, with any criminal referrals the committee plans to relay to the Justice Department. And Democrats in the Senate appear to be nearing an agreement with Republicans on the contours of an omnibus bill that could fund the government into next fall.
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

House Jan. 6 Committee to issue its final report on Dec. 21, with 'some form of public presentation'

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol will release its final report on Dec. 21, committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said Wednesday. The eight-chapter report's release will be accompanied by "a formal presentation," he added. "There will be some form of public presentation, we haven't decided exactly what that will be." The final report is expected to focus on former President Donald Trump's role in the violence on Jan. 6 and his efforts to overturn his 2020 electoral loss, along with other causes of the Capitol insurrection and ways to prevent a repeat attack....
Cleveland.com

Appeals court ends Trump special master review, clears way for Justice Department investigation of top-secret documents

WASHINGTON — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel...
FLORIDA STATE

