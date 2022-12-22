Read full article on original website
Congress prepares to act after Biden calls on Capitol Hill to 'immediately' pass legislation to avert rail shutdown
Democratic leaders say they could act as soon as this week after President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" to avert a rail shutdown by officially adopting a September tentative agreement approved by labor and management leaders.
McConnell pans proposals to add marijuana, permitting provisions to defense bill
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) on Tuesday poured cold water on Democratic efforts to add language allowing banks to do business with state-approved marijuana businesses and permitting reform, a priority of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), to the annual defense authorization bill. McConnell called on Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Speaker Nancy…
McConnell says short-term U.S. government funding measure likely
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday it is increasingly likely that Congress will need to pass a short-term continuing resolution to fund the government into early next year.
Manchin leaves the Door Wide Open to Leaving the Democratic Party – a Move that Could Give the GOP the Senate Majority
In an interview with The Hill, West Virginia’s Democratic Senator Joe Manchin discussed the possibility of following Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema (I-AZ) and changing parties.
Senate Republicans turn on Trump over suspend-the-Constitution talk
It's the second time in two weeks that the former president has prompted criticism from within his party, after a dinner with high-profile antisemites last month.
Senate passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill to avert shutdown
The Senate voted Thursday to pass a massive $1.7 trillion government spending bill that will fund critical government operations across federal agencies and provide emergency aid for Ukraine and natural disaster relief. The House must next pass the measure as lawmakers race the clock to avert a shutdown at the end of the week.
Trump's tax returns were wheeled through the Capitol in a blue wagon ahead of a Ways and Means Committee hearing on their possible release
Lawmakers are set to vote Tuesday on whether to publicly release Trump's returns, which he kept confidential during his campaign and presidency.
Clock ticking as Dems try to pass big spending bill by Dec. 16 deadline
Democrats have less than two weeks to find a way to fund the government, and may be forced into a short-term bill if they can't find agreement on an "omnibus" spending package.
Congress misses its deadline to fund the government again
Despite the sturm and drang about “funding the government before the deadline,” Congress punted, again, approving yet another interim spending bill.
McCarthy instructs Jan. 6 committee to preserve documents ahead of GOP House takeover
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is demanding that the Select Committee on Jan. 6 preserve documents related to its investigation into the Capitol riot.
Dems plot their own government funding plan as talks stall
The party's decision to release a proposal with no GOP buy-in comes as the two sides have made almost no progress on negotiations since last week.
After Dems win Georgia Senate seat, GOP eyes priorities
Democrats in Washington are taking a victory lap after Sen. Raphael Warnock of won reelection in Georgia's runoff, securing the Democratic majority in the Senate.
These Doomed Candidates Could Help Trump Survive a Primary
There’s a famous scene in Austin Powers, where Mike Myers runs over a security guard with a steamroller. What makes this horrific act funny is that the steamroller looks to be going about two miles per hour, and the security guard (who is at least 30 feet away) just stands there yelling “STOP!” for what feels like ten seconds before he is, inevitably, squashed.I thought of this scene recently when contemplating the nascent 2024 Republican presidential primary. In my analogy, everyone can see Trump, who is a disaster, lumbering in slow motion. The key to avoiding the fiasco he represents—for...
The Senate Approved The $1.7 Trillion Federal Funding Plan by a Vote of 68 to 29
A $1.7 trillion federal funding plan was approved by the Senate on Thursday by a vote of 68-29. The House will now consider the measure on Friday. Even before the legislation was approved by the upper house, senators agreed to add more than a dozen changes, including significant policy changes that would increase government safeguards for breastfeeding women and pregnant employees in addition to providing aid to 9/11 families. Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and Richard Shelby (R-AL), the top two retiring appropriators, also received a standing ovation from both political parties for their accomplishments in concluding their long careers by skillfully completing one final spending agreement.
Democrats capture Senate seat in Georgia runoff
US President Joe Biden celebrated the strengthening of his party's majority in the Senate on Tuesday after Democrat Raphael Warnock was declared the winner of a runoff election in Georgia. Georgia, historically a Republican state, took America by surprise when voters chose Biden over Trump in the 2020 presidential election and then sent two Democrats to the Senate two months later in another runoff.
Congress passes first legislative response to January 6 Capitol attack
Congress has passed a measure aimed at making it harder to overturn a certified presidential election, a major moment that marks the first legislative response to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and then-President Donald Trump's relentless pressure campaign to stay in power despite his 2020 loss.
Rep. Brady warns Supreme Court could be subject to Trump tax return precedent
Texas Rep. Kevin Brady warned his fellow members of the House Ways and Means Committee that the release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns could have sweeping consequences.
Zelensky address meets divided House GOP preparing to grab purse strings
House Republicans offered mixed reactions to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint meeting of Congress, foreshadowing a bumpier road that his country will face in securing future U.S. aid once the GOP takes control of the House in a few weeks. Republican supporters of aiding Ukraine’s efforts...
