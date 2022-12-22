ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Hill

McConnell pans proposals to add marijuana, permitting provisions to defense bill

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) on Tuesday poured cold water on Democratic efforts to add language allowing banks to do business with state-approved marijuana businesses and permitting reform, a priority of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), to the annual defense authorization bill.   McConnell called on Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Speaker Nancy…
CNN

Senate passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill to avert shutdown

The Senate voted Thursday to pass a massive $1.7 trillion government spending bill that will fund critical government operations across federal agencies and provide emergency aid for Ukraine and natural disaster relief. The House must next pass the measure as lawmakers race the clock to avert a shutdown at the end of the week.
TheDailyBeast

These Doomed Candidates Could Help Trump Survive a Primary

There’s a famous scene in Austin Powers, where Mike Myers runs over a security guard with a steamroller. What makes this horrific act funny is that the steamroller looks to be going about two miles per hour, and the security guard (who is at least 30 feet away) just stands there yelling “STOP!” for what feels like ten seconds before he is, inevitably, squashed.I thought of this scene recently when contemplating the nascent 2024 Republican presidential primary. In my analogy, everyone can see Trump, who is a disaster, lumbering in slow motion. The key to avoiding the fiasco he represents—for...
Elizabeth A. Godwin

The Senate Approved The $1.7 Trillion Federal Funding Plan by a Vote of 68 to 29

A $1.7 trillion federal funding plan was approved by the Senate on Thursday by a vote of 68-29. The House will now consider the measure on Friday. Even before the legislation was approved by the upper house, senators agreed to add more than a dozen changes, including significant policy changes that would increase government safeguards for breastfeeding women and pregnant employees in addition to providing aid to 9/11 families. Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and Richard Shelby (R-AL), the top two retiring appropriators, also received a standing ovation from both political parties for their accomplishments in concluding their long careers by skillfully completing one final spending agreement.
AFP

Democrats capture Senate seat in Georgia runoff

US President Joe Biden celebrated the strengthening of his party's majority in the Senate on Tuesday after Democrat Raphael Warnock was declared the winner of a runoff election in Georgia. Georgia, historically a Republican state, took America by surprise when voters chose Biden over Trump in the 2020 presidential election and then sent two Democrats to the Senate two months later in another runoff.
fox56news.com

Zelensky address meets divided House GOP preparing to grab purse strings

House Republicans offered mixed reactions to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint meeting of Congress, foreshadowing a bumpier road that his country will face in securing future U.S. aid once the GOP takes control of the House in a few weeks. Republican supporters of aiding Ukraine’s efforts...

