Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst
A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
Coinbase Stock (NASDAQ:COIN): Cathie Wood’s Catching the Falling Knife. Should You?
Coinbase stock has been a fast-falling knife following the FTX blowup and other factors that could make crypto winter way colder. Despite the fear on the Street, Cathie Wood remains a bull, loading up on shares after the latest dip. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) can’t seem to catch a break. Undoubtedly, shares...
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Looks Horrendous and Primed for New Bear Market Low
A widely followed crypto strategist is warning Bitcoin holders, saying BTC bears currently have the upper hand and could send the king crypto to a fresh bear market low. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous analyst DonAlt says that BTC bears are flexing their muscles after preventing Bitcoin from successfully taking out its resistance around $17,500.
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Epic Rally to $350,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 is predicting a meteoric ascent for the crypto king in the coming years. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 130,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could ascend to $350,000 by December 2027 based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model.
Analyst Nicholas Merten Reveals Ethereum Price Target, Says ETH Has Major ‘Skeletons in Closet’
A popular analyst is issuing a dire warning to Ethereum (ETH) holders, saying that an epic collapse could be coming for the second-largest crypto by market cap. In a new video, crypto strategist Nicholas Merten tells his 511,000 YouTube subscribers that Ethereum has major skeletons in the closet that could see ETH lose as much as 75% of its value from its current price of $1,220.
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money
Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
US Consumers Believe Bitcoin (BTC) Will Drop to New Bear Market Lows in Aftermath of FTX Collapse: New Survey
A new survey says US consumers believe the high-profile implosion of FTX will drive Bitcoin (BTC) prices to new lows amid the enduring bear market. Business intelligence firm Morning Consult conducted the survey with a sample size of between 2,200 to 4,400 US adults from November 15th to 17th, a few days after the collapse of FTX.
70% of Dogecoin Holders Becoming Long Term Following Golden Cross: Crypto Market Review, Dec. 6
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Is Solana (SOL) Being Abandoned by Its Developers?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ApeCoin Price Jumps as APE Emerges Among Most-Purchased Coins for Whales
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
SHIB Reaching $0.01 Will Push David Gokhshtein to Active Steps, He Says
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
Is XRPL Decentralized? Analyst Shares Critical Take
Analyst Justin Bons, a cryptocurrency veteran and head of the oldest European blockchain fund Cyber Capital, explains why decentralization narratives do not work for XRP Ledger. Ripple is centralized, PoA cannot be trustless. Mr. Bons has taken to Twitter to share that XRP Ledger blockchain is not permissionless, as it...
