dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst

A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
tipranks.com

Coinbase Stock (NASDAQ:COIN): Cathie Wood’s Catching the Falling Knife. Should You?

Coinbase stock has been a fast-falling knife following the FTX blowup and other factors that could make crypto winter way colder. Despite the fear on the Street, Cathie Wood remains a bull, loading up on shares after the latest dip. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) can’t seem to catch a break. Undoubtedly, shares...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Nicholas Merten Reveals Ethereum Price Target, Says ETH Has Major ‘Skeletons in Closet’

A popular analyst is issuing a dire warning to Ethereum (ETH) holders, saying that an epic collapse could be coming for the second-largest crypto by market cap. In a new video, crypto strategist Nicholas Merten tells his 511,000 YouTube subscribers that Ethereum has major skeletons in the closet that could see ETH lose as much as 75% of its value from its current price of $1,220.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money

Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
u.today

70% of Dogecoin Holders Becoming Long Term Following Golden Cross: Crypto Market Review, Dec. 6

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Is Solana (SOL) Being Abandoned by Its Developers?

u.today

ApeCoin Price Jumps as APE Emerges Among Most-Purchased Coins for Whales

u.today

SHIB Reaching $0.01 Will Push David Gokhshtein to Active Steps, He Says

dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
u.today

Is XRPL Decentralized? Analyst Shares Critical Take

Analyst Justin Bons, a cryptocurrency veteran and head of the oldest European blockchain fund Cyber Capital, explains why decentralization narratives do not work for XRP Ledger. Ripple is centralized, PoA cannot be trustless. Mr. Bons has taken to Twitter to share that XRP Ledger blockchain is not permissionless, as it...

