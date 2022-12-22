Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Means Business In Jaw-Dropping Underwear Video Drop
Zelina Vega’s stock has been on a continuous rise ever since she came back to WWE last year. While Vega did have to go on a hiatus again because of an injury, she maintained her relevancy on social media thanks to her posts. It seems she decided to give fans a treat yet again.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update
Kris Statlander is currently on the shelf as she rehabs from a torn ACL. Statlander suffered the injury back in August and required surgery. It was believed at the time that her recovery period would be around six to eight months. Statlander took to Twitter today to provide an update...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Nikki Cross Teases Return Of Former Stable
Welcome back? Stables have been a huge part of WWE for decades and that will likely continue to be the case for a long time to come. The idea makes perfect sense as a stable allows several wrestlers to get television time at once while often uniting under a common theme. Now a current WWE star is teasing the return of a stable which did not get the best chance in the company.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Likely Re-Signing With The Company
WWE has a number of top stars that the company can count on and Kevin Owens has been featured pretty consistently ever since he arrived on the main roster in 2015. KO has captured the Universal Championship, main evented WresteMania, and feuded with some of the biggest names in the business. Owens has managed to accomplish a lot over the last few years and it doesn’t sound like he plans on slowing down.
Paige Spiranac Crams into Tiny "Golf Girl Outfits" in Spicy Instagram Post
Paige Spiranac's latest Instagram post has her showing off different gold girl outfits, and people can't decide which one they love best
bodyslam.net
WWE Told Athena She Didn’t Have “The Diva Look” And That She Had To Lose Weight
Athena was released by WWE last year and that was something no one expected. Eventually, she made her way to AEW where she is now one of the top stars, as the ROH Women’s World Champion. While speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Athena claimed that at her...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery
WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright recently revealed that he had undergone hip replacement surgery. Wright was famous under many names during his WWE career, most notably Papa Shango and The Godfather during the Attitude Era. Taking to his official Facebook page, Wright revealed that he had undergone the surgery.
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
ringsidenews.com
Sting Was Once Beaten Up For Dating Co-Worker’s Ex-Girlfriend
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Since then, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. Before that, Sting made a name for himself in various promotions such as WCW, NWA and more. In fact, Sting was once beaten up for dating a co-worker’s ex-girlfriend.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Potentially Wrestling In AEW
There's been a great deal of speculation about the future of Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) ever since "The Boss" reportedly walked out of "WWE Raw" with Naomi in May over creative differences involving the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Answers eventually arrived when it emerged that the five-time "Raw" Women's Champion, apparently no longer under contract with WWE, would be attending New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome; it's currently unknown what the 30-year-old's role will be. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now commented on the significance of Varnado potentially wrestling for All Elite Wrestling in the future.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Believes Big Show Was One Of The Worst Booked WWE Talents Ever
Paul Wight used to be known as Big Show in the WWE and was always a highlight on WWE television, for one reason or the other. Wight spent more than twenty years there before he decided to make his take his skills to AEW last year. Many fans also feel that The Big Show was not given the respect he deserves in WWE for many years. It seems even Jim Ross believes Big Show was booked horribly in WWE.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Not At All Interested In Former Champion Returning To The Company
Now that there’s a new regime in charge of WWE there are many former Superstars who are interested in returning, and during a recent interview Alberto Del Rio noted that he has not spoken to the new regime about a possible return while adding that in the past he talked to John Laurinaitis.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Buff Bagwell Says He’s Been Sober For 117 Days, Diamond Dallas Page Comments
Good news for Marcus “Buff” Bagwell. The former WCW star and nWo member took to Twitter to share that he’s been sober for 117 days, and is on a healthy path toward recovery. Bagwell adds that being able to share his experiences on Cameo and at live events has been super beneficial for his process. His full tweet reads, “117 days sober. My walk of sobriety has just begun but I have learned so much in just a few months! Thank you to all those who continue to support me. Sharing my experience on my cameos and at recent live events has been a huge part of knowing I’m on the right path.”
ringsidenews.com
Identity Of Keith Lee’s Mystery Attacker On AEW Dynamite Revealed
Keith Lee finally saw the true colors of Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite this week. The big man was attacked by Parker Boudreaux and a mystery man on the show last night. The two men were soon revealed to be a part of Swerve’s “Mogul Affiliates” stable.
wrestletalk.com
New Clue That Another Former WWE Star Is Returning Soon
There has been another new clue that a former WWE star may be on their way back to the company soon. Various former WWE stars have made their return to WWE since Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July, the latest being former North American Champion Bronson Reed.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 23, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown was taped from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. – The show opened with the Bloodline making their full entrance to the ring. Paul Heyman mentioned the big matches the Bloodline would have over 2 weeks, with the Usos facing Hit Row, Solo Sikoa facing Sheamus; and Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn facing Kevin Owens & John Cena. Roman grabbed the mic to say that he would smash somebody on December 30. Roman said Sami looked a little flustered and irritated before asking him what would happen next week.
tjrwrestling.net
The John Report: AEW Dynamite (Holiday Bash) 12/21/22 Review
This week’s AEW Dynamite featured Jamie Hayter facing Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Title in the main event, plus the Best Of 7 Series between Death Triangle and The Elite continued. This will be a condensed review. That means I’m not going to be doing detailed recaps...
bodyslam.net
Backstage Reaction To Jamie Hayter’s AEW Championship Reign
This past Wednesday, Jamie Hayter made her first defense of the AEW Women’s Championship against Hikaru Shida in a killer main event. She previously won the title against Toni Storm, in what was also a great championship match. Hayter has been getting unanimous praise from fans world wide and that’s seemingly the same sentiment in AEW, too. Fightful Select reported on the backstage reaction for h Jamie Hayter’s reign this far and it’s a positive one. Plus, it was noted that BJ Whitmer produced the match on Wednesday.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Show 12/23/2022
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode was taped last Friday from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Be sure to join us tonight at 8pm ET for full coverage of the taped broadcast. Below are full spoilers for tonight’s SmackDown:. * Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet to become the...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Writer Criticizes Uncle Howdy Appearance On Smackdown
The look of the mysterious character known as Uncle Howdy on WWE Smackdown has been criticized by a former WWE writer. Ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in October at Extreme Rules, there have also been appearances from a new character named Uncle Howdy. For the past two months, Uncle Howdy only appeared on the video screen often issuing warnings about who Bray Wyatt really is and also warning LA Knight, who Wyatt is feuding with.
Comments / 4