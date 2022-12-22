ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Nasty Winter Storm Set to Arrive in Minnesota Wednesday Evening

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Officials are already advising that travel conditions could become very dangerous and even impossible over the next several days. The Rochester area is included in what is now a Winter Storm Warning from 6 PM on Wednesday through 6 AM on Saturday. The warning area covers much of the southern two-thirds of Minnesota, while a blizzard warning this posted for portions of south-central and western Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
Two Minnesota Items on Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2022

Oprah has come out with her list of favorite things for 2022. There are some familiar items that she's had on her Favorite Things before and there are some new ones. This year there are two items that have Minnesota ties!. Oprah's Favorite Things of 2022. I enjoy looking through...
Minnesota Budget Surplus Now A Projected $17.6 Billion

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Budget Surplus has grown to an estimated $17.6 billion. The Minnesota Office of Budget and Management says strong tax collections and lower-than-projected spending are adding to the fiscal year 2022-2023 surplus. House Minority Leader Republican Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring has released...
Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota

If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Minnesota Tow Truck Driver Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A northern Minnesota tow truck operator has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he was caught trafficking large quantities of meth three different times from February 2020 to September 2021. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lugar says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway received his prison...
Rochester, MN
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits from the 70s and 80s. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

