petapixel.com
Photo of a French Bulldog Leads Cops to $54 Million Drug Ring
A plot to send $54 million worth of drugs to Australia was busted after one of the criminals sent a photograph of his French bulldog to a friend. Drug smuggler Danny Brown used the handle “Throwthedice” to operate anonymously on the app EncroChat which was infiltrated by police.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kris Wu Sentenced To 13 Years In Jail For Rape
A Beijing court sentenced Canadian singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after he was convicted of sex crimes. A Chinese court sentenced singer Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on rape charges. The Chaoyang District court handed down an 11-and-a-half-year sentence for involvement in the 2020 rape....
Harry Dunn’s family ‘horrified’ US government has told killer Anne Sacoolas not to attend UK sentencing
Harry Dunn’s family said they are “horrified” his killer Anne Sacoolas has been advised by her US government employer not to attend her own sentencing hearing in person.Ms Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019. The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October, where sentencing judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb urged her to return to Britain to face justice.Confirming that a renewed application to appear at the Old Bailey sentencing hearing set for 8 December via video link had been...
Drug lord 'La Barbie' no longer in federal custody, officials say
One of the most famous drug traffickers in Mexico is no longer listed as being in federal custody just four years after he was convicted on a number of charges and sentenced to 49 years in prison.
Manager told 13-year-old she’d get killed if she refused to work at business, feds say
Many migrants, including the girl, were forced to work at the Virginia laundry facility, prosecutors say.
People trafficker tried to pay off the families of 27 migrants who drowned in Channel as they headed to UK, court hears
A man facing manslaughter charges over the deaths of 27 Channel migrants offered the victims’ families money to stay silent, a court heard yesterday. After the tragedy, Harem Ahmed Abwbaker allegedly fled to Britain to claim asylum himself – and was put up in a hotel at taxpayers’ expense.
Ex-US Marine a 'high risk' inmate in Australia prison
A former US military pilot has been placed under "extreme" restrictions inside an Australian prison while fighting a secretive extradition battle with the Department of Justice in Washington, his lawyer said following a court hearing Monday. Lawyer Trent Glover, appearing for the US government, said the Department of Justice would file an extradition request before December 20.
Rape suspect went unidentified after Met forensic scientist ’caused undue delay’
A man suspected of raping a 17-year-old girl was not identified for five years after a Metropolitan Police forensic scientist “caused undue delay” to the investigation, a court has heard.The alleged victim was no longer willing to cooperate with police by the time of the DNA match following a review of reporting officer Ursula Collins’ casefile in March 2018, a jury was told.Collins, 43, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of “knowingly neglecting her duties” in eight criminal probes, including five separate allegations of rape, driving whilst unfit, robbery, and a shooting, between 2009 and 2018.The jury was...
Life sentence for poacher who killed German police officers
BERLIN (AP) — A court in western Germany convicted a 39-year-old man of murder Wednesday in the shooting deaths of two police officers who had stopped him and an accomplice earlier this year on suspicion of poaching. Fatal attacks on police are rare in Germany and the killings of...
News4Jax.com
3 dead in Kurdish center shooting in Paris; suspect arrested
PARIS – A man who was charged last year with attacking migrants shot and killed three people at a Kurdish cultural center Friday in Paris in an assault that appeared to be specifically aimed at foreigners, authorities said. The shooting, which also wounded three people, shook the Kurdish community...
News4Jax.com
South Africa marks holidays despite nationwide power cuts
JOHANNESBURG – Christmas lights twinkle, holiday music plays and Johannesburg's popular Rosebank mall bustles with shoppers. Then the lights go out. The shops are pitch dark. “Hold on to your wallets,” calls out a customer to rueful chuckles. A long minute later the distant hum of a...
News4Jax.com
Watchdog: Under 1% of Israel army probes yield prosecution
JERUSALEM – Israeli soldiers accused of harming Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip over the last five years have been indicted in less than 1% of the hundreds of complaints against them, an Israeli rights group reported. The watchdog argued that Israel's military systematically fails to conduct a credible prosecution of itself.
News4Jax.com
Eastern Congo's M23 rebels retreat from occupied territory
BENI – Eastern Congo's M23 rebels retreated Friday from some of the territory it held, the group's first withdrawal since it began seizing swaths of land more than a year ago. The rebels left the Kibumba area and its positions were taken over by the East African Regional Force...
News4Jax.com
Tomahawks part of Japan's record defense spending next year
TOKYO – Japan's defense spending will jump 20% to a record 6.8 trillion yen ($55 billion) next year as the country prepares to deploy U.S.-made Tomahawks and other long-range cruise missiles that can hit targets in China or North Korea under a more offensive security strategy. The planned purchase...
News4Jax.com
UN council adopts resolution urging end to Myanmar violence
TANZANIA – The U.N. Security Council approved its first-ever resolution on Myanmar on Wednesday, demanding an immediate end to violence in the Southeast Asian nation and urging its military rulers to release all “arbitrarily detained” prisoners including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and to restore democratic institutions.
