Backstage Reaction To Jamie Hayter’s AEW Championship Reign
This past Wednesday, Jamie Hayter made her first defense of the AEW Women’s Championship against Hikaru Shida in a killer main event. She previously won the title against Toni Storm, in what was also a great championship match. Hayter has been getting unanimous praise from fans world wide and that’s seemingly the same sentiment in AEW, too. Fightful Select reported on the backstage reaction for h Jamie Hayter’s reign this far and it’s a positive one. Plus, it was noted that BJ Whitmer produced the match on Wednesday.
More Details On William Regal Getting Out Of His AEW Contract
WWE decided to let William Regal go earlier this year and it didn’t take long for Regal to make his way to All Elite Wrestling. However, Regal is already done with AEW and he’s expected to return to WWE next month. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that William...
Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Potentially Wrestling In AEW
There's been a great deal of speculation about the future of Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) ever since "The Boss" reportedly walked out of "WWE Raw" with Naomi in May over creative differences involving the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Answers eventually arrived when it emerged that the five-time "Raw" Women's Champion, apparently no longer under contract with WWE, would be attending New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome; it's currently unknown what the 30-year-old's role will be. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now commented on the significance of Varnado potentially wrestling for All Elite Wrestling in the future.
Kenny Omega Says Top WWE Star Is ‘The Real Deal’
A Canadian wrestler with the initials ‘KO’ who is currently a key focal point of North American wrestling television. Turns out, more than one wrestler can fit that description in the year 2022, which has begged the question, what if Kenny Omega and Kevin Owens were to clash?
Buff Bagwell Says He’s Been Sober For 117 Days, Diamond Dallas Page Comments
Good news for Marcus “Buff” Bagwell. The former WCW star and nWo member took to Twitter to share that he’s been sober for 117 days, and is on a healthy path toward recovery. Bagwell adds that being able to share his experiences on Cameo and at live events has been super beneficial for his process. His full tweet reads, “117 days sober. My walk of sobriety has just begun but I have learned so much in just a few months! Thank you to all those who continue to support me. Sharing my experience on my cameos and at recent live events has been a huge part of knowing I’m on the right path.”
Reby Hardy Says Matt Hardy Is Very Happy In AEW, Discusses Potential In-Ring Return
PW Mania recently conducted an interview with Reby Hardy, wife of the great Matt Hardy, where she told the publication she’s considering making an in-ring return. Check out her full thoughts on that, as well as how Matt feels about his current run in AEW, below. Talks about a...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Miracle on 34th Street Fight, Gauntlet Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from the the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL due to the Christmas Week holiday. You can click here for full spoiler for the show, but we will still have full coverage of tonight’s broadcast at 8pm ET. SmackDown will...
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Show 12/23/2022
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode was taped last Friday from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Be sure to join us tonight at 8pm ET for full coverage of the taped broadcast. Below are full spoilers for tonight’s SmackDown:. * Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet to become the...
Top AEW Star Invites Bayley To A Drinking Session
It appears AEW star Dax Harwood's new podcast won't be devoid of drunken rants. WWE superstar Bayley, among the many wrestlers who reacted to the news of Harwood's podcast, has been invited by the FTR member for a live drinking session once the show hits the airwaves. "You should be...
Title Match Opener Revealed for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Episode
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will open with Gisele Shaw and Deonna Purrazzo going up against Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz. The titles will be on the line. Impact has also announced the following for tonight’s show:. * Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James...
Impact Wrestling Star Says He Has Unfinished Business With Kenny Omega
One former Impact World Champion is still waiting for a rematch with the man who defeated him for his title. On the latest episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet", Rich Swann opened up about his career bucket list and said he's still wants a rematch with AEW star Kenny Omega. Omega defeated Swann at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view in 2021 to become the Impact World Champion, while also holding the AEW World Championship. The title-for-title match was one of AEW's first cross-promotional matches, before officially knocking down pro wrestling's "forbidden door" this summer with the historic AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event.
NJPW Unveils New KOPW Title Belt
NJPW announced that the King of Pro Wrestling trophy has been replaced with a new championship belt. Shingo Takagi won the KOPW 2022 trophy. The promotion sent out the following:. “First established in 2020 by Kazuchika Okada, the KOPW title has seen its holders defend their status through the year...
AEW Executive Talks New Dynamite Look and WBD Relationship, Praises Tony Khan; Sneak Peek at Dynamite Changes
AEW has revealed a sneak peek at the new look for Dynamite that is set to debut in January 2023. As we’ve noted, AEW has significant Rampage and Dynamite production changes planned for January after hiring former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production Michael Mansury to work as AEW’s Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. For those who missed it, you can click here for details on the changes, along with recent comments made by AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan.
Ric Flair Claims Geraldo Rivera Hired People To Break Into Vince McMahon’s Home During Steroid Scandal
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, Flair was asked if he thinks about Vince McMahon wanting to come back to WWE. When answering, he made claims about Ron Rivera that he has never stated publicly before and nothing has backed up his claims.
Miro Reportedly Rejects Tony Khan Idea for His AEW Return, More on His Status
Miro has reportedly rejected creative plans that AEW had for him. A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes how AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan approached Miro in September, with an idea that would build to Miro having a match at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November. However, Miro reportedly was not interested in the idea.
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Now Available On YouTube
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr has premiered on YouTube. You can see the video below for the episode, which aired Tuesday night on FITE TV:. Champions Series Semifinal Match: Trevor Murdoch (Team Tyrus) vs. Jax Dane (Team Rebelión) Champions Series Semifinal Tag Match: Dak Draper, Mims & Chris...
Two Matches Added To AEW New Year’s Smash
AEW has announced two additional matchups for next week’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite on TBS. First…Ruby Soho will team with Willow Nightingale to take on Anna Jay and Tay Melo. Then, following the events of tonight’s Rampage, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will take on Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) in tag team action.
Rich Swann Wants A Major Company To Sign 2 Cold Scorpio: “He Definitely Deserves It”
IMPACT star and former world champion Rich Swann recently joined Chris Van Vilet’s Insight program to discuss a wide range of topics, which included Swann giving his thoughts on the legendary 2 Cold Scorpio, and how he’d love for Scorpio to get signed by a major company. Highlights are below.
Maven Says That Vince McMahon Had A Specific Image In Mind For An Offspring
Former WWE star and Tough Enough Winner Maven recently joined The Monte & Pharaoh Show for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which also included Maven shedding some light on Vince McMahon and how the now-retired Chairman had some very high expectations for what his son should be. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion
MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 10pm ET. -Taya Valkyrie vs. Lady Flammer for the MLW Featherweight Championship. -Mads Krugger vs. Mance Warner in a tables match.
