wrestlingheadlines.com
Buff Bagwell Says He’s Been Sober For 117 Days, Diamond Dallas Page Comments
Good news for Marcus “Buff” Bagwell. The former WCW star and nWo member took to Twitter to share that he’s been sober for 117 days, and is on a healthy path toward recovery. Bagwell adds that being able to share his experiences on Cameo and at live events has been super beneficial for his process. His full tweet reads, “117 days sober. My walk of sobriety has just begun but I have learned so much in just a few months! Thank you to all those who continue to support me. Sharing my experience on my cameos and at recent live events has been a huge part of knowing I’m on the right path.”
stillrealtous.com
More Details On William Regal Getting Out Of His AEW Contract
WWE decided to let William Regal go earlier this year and it didn’t take long for Regal to make his way to All Elite Wrestling. However, Regal is already done with AEW and he’s expected to return to WWE next month. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that William...
bodyslam.net
Backstage Reaction To Jamie Hayter’s AEW Championship Reign
This past Wednesday, Jamie Hayter made her first defense of the AEW Women’s Championship against Hikaru Shida in a killer main event. She previously won the title against Toni Storm, in what was also a great championship match. Hayter has been getting unanimous praise from fans world wide and that’s seemingly the same sentiment in AEW, too. Fightful Select reported on the backstage reaction for h Jamie Hayter’s reign this far and it’s a positive one. Plus, it was noted that BJ Whitmer produced the match on Wednesday.
ringsidenews.com
Reby Hardy Says She’s Not Signing With AEW
Tony Khan has brought a revolution in the wrestling business with the formation of his promotion, All Elite Wrestling, in 2019. Khan has done brilliantly in making AEW a direct competitor to WWE with the addition of various top-tier talent from across the world. However, it seems that one star might not be joining him anytime soon, and that is Reby Hardy.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Show 12/23/2022
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode was taped last Friday from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Be sure to join us tonight at 8pm ET for full coverage of the taped broadcast. Below are full spoilers for tonight’s SmackDown:. * Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet to become the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Nash Talks The Current State Of WWE, Why He Thinks Vince McMahon Should Not Return
Kevin Nash makes a legitimate argument as to why Vince McMahon should not return to WWE. The former world champion discussed the topic on the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, which also saw Big Sexy weigh in on the current WWE product under his good pal Triple H’s direction. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Miracle on 34th Street Fight, Gauntlet Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from the the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL due to the Christmas Week holiday. You can click here for full spoiler for the show, but we will still have full coverage of tonight’s broadcast at 8pm ET. SmackDown will...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Return and Matches for the Final SmackDown of 2022
WWE has announced a line-up of four matches for the final SmackDown of 2022. It was announced on tonight’s SmackDown that Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa will take place on next Friday’s live SmackDown. This will be the second singles bout between the two heavyweights as Sikoa previously defeated Sheamus on the October 21 SmackDown.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Reby Hardy Says Matt Hardy Is Very Happy In AEW, Discusses Potential In-Ring Return
PW Mania recently conducted an interview with Reby Hardy, wife of the great Matt Hardy, where she told the publication she’s considering making an in-ring return. Check out her full thoughts on that, as well as how Matt feels about his current run in AEW, below. Talks about a...
wrestlingheadlines.com
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Now Available On YouTube
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr has premiered on YouTube. You can see the video below for the episode, which aired Tuesday night on FITE TV:. Champions Series Semifinal Match: Trevor Murdoch (Team Tyrus) vs. Jax Dane (Team Rebelión) Champions Series Semifinal Tag Match: Dak Draper, Mims & Chris...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Claims Geraldo Rivera Hired People To Break Into Vince McMahon’s Home During Steroid Scandal
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, Flair was asked if he thinks about Vince McMahon wanting to come back to WWE. When answering, he made claims about Ron Rivera that he has never stated publicly before and nothing has backed up his claims.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Title Match Opener Revealed for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Episode
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will open with Gisele Shaw and Deonna Purrazzo going up against Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz. The titles will be on the line. Impact has also announced the following for tonight’s show:. * Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Two Matches Added To AEW New Year’s Smash
AEW has announced two additional matchups for next week’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite on TBS. First…Ruby Soho will team with Willow Nightingale to take on Anna Jay and Tay Melo. Then, following the events of tonight’s Rampage, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will take on Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) in tag team action.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Miro Reportedly Rejects Tony Khan Idea for His AEW Return, More on His Status
Miro has reportedly rejected creative plans that AEW had for him. A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes how AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan approached Miro in September, with an idea that would build to Miro having a match at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November. However, Miro reportedly was not interested in the idea.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jamie Hayter Defeats Hikaru Shida To Retain The AEW Women’s Championship At Holiday Bash
Jamie Hayter is still your AEW women’s champion. Hayter defeated Hikaru Shida in the main event of this evening’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite from San Antonio, marking her first successful defense since winning the title from Toni Storm back at Full Gear. After the match ended Hayter, Britt Baker and Rebel attacked Shida, but Storm and Saraya ran out to make the save.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Executive Talks New Dynamite Look and WBD Relationship, Praises Tony Khan; Sneak Peek at Dynamite Changes
AEW has revealed a sneak peek at the new look for Dynamite that is set to debut in January 2023. As we’ve noted, AEW has significant Rampage and Dynamite production changes planned for January after hiring former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production Michael Mansury to work as AEW’s Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. For those who missed it, you can click here for details on the changes, along with recent comments made by AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan.
tjrwrestling.net
Kenny Omega Names Top WWE Star As “The Real Deal”
Kenny Omega has some strong words of support for one of the biggest names in WWE today. As a former AEW and IWGP (New Japan) World Champion, Kenny Omega is considered one of the best wrestlers in the world that has competed at the highest levels outside of WWE. However, he’s not afraid to share his opinions on people that work for WWE.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Unveils New KOPW Title Belt
NJPW announced that the King of Pro Wrestling trophy has been replaced with a new championship belt. Shingo Takagi won the KOPW 2022 trophy. The promotion sent out the following:. “First established in 2020 by Kazuchika Okada, the KOPW title has seen its holders defend their status through the year...
PWMania
Current AEW Star on Cody Rhodes: “I Hope to Be Able to Work With Him Very, Very Soon”
As PWMania.com previously reported Dax Harwood’s podcast, “FTR with Dax Harwood,” has debuted on AdFreeShows. The host, Matt Koon, stated that this isn’t a replacement for William Regal because the podcast was scheduled to begin on December 29th even if Regal continued. Harwood shared his thoughts...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Tag Team Reportedly Injured After Working Multiple Matches at Tapings
The WorkHorsemen were reportedly injured at last weekend’s AEW Dark tapings in Orlando. JD Drake and Anthony Henry were scheduled to work last Sunday’s CDW indie event in Atlanta, Georgia, but now Fightful Select reports that they missed the show due to injuries suffered the day before at the AEW Dark tapings.
