wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Believes They Are ‘The Other Head Of The Table’ Next To Roman Reigns
A former WWE star believes they are “the other Head of the Table” next to Roman Reigns. Afa Anoa’i Jr. is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On Adam Cole’s Injury Status
When Adam Cole debuted with AEW in 2021 it was seen as a big moment for the All Elite Wrestling. Cole was pushed as one of the top stars in AEW in the months that followed but unfortunately the former NXT Champion has been out of action for months now.
bodyslam.net
Backstage Reaction To Jamie Hayter’s AEW Championship Reign
This past Wednesday, Jamie Hayter made her first defense of the AEW Women’s Championship against Hikaru Shida in a killer main event. She previously won the title against Toni Storm, in what was also a great championship match. Hayter has been getting unanimous praise from fans world wide and that’s seemingly the same sentiment in AEW, too. Fightful Select reported on the backstage reaction for h Jamie Hayter’s reign this far and it’s a positive one. Plus, it was noted that BJ Whitmer produced the match on Wednesday.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Show 12/23/2022
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode was taped last Friday from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Be sure to join us tonight at 8pm ET for full coverage of the taped broadcast. Below are full spoilers for tonight’s SmackDown:. * Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet to become the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top Flight & AR Rox Win Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale On Tonight’s AEW Holiday Bash Rampage
Top Flight & AR Fox have won the first-ever Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale. The trio outlasted the Blackpool Combat Club, Dark Order, Best Friends, La Faccion Ingobernables, SAP, and multiple other teams to win $300,000. It came down to Top Flight and The BCC (Moxley & Claudio) but Adam Page ran in to attack Moxley, which led to his elimination. Claudio then took on both the Martin brothers by himself and nearly won the match on several occasions, but in the end they double-teamed him and earned the elimination.
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s WWE Release Could Be Triple H’s “First Fumble” According to a Former WWE Writer
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Mandy Rose’s release from the company during his podcast. He said, “In what I think might be the first fumble that Triple H has had, they released Mandy Rose, the NXT Champion. And if you aren’t familiar with her, she rules. She’s awesome, she’s been the champ for over a year. She’s drop-dead gorgeous, she can talk on the mic a bit… and NXT, the crowd there welcomed her with open arms when — I don’t wanna say it’s a demotion to go from the main roster to NXT, because I think most of the time these wrestlers now are trying to help out the NXT roster. Because a lot of them came from the NXT roster.”
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery
WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright recently revealed that he had undergone hip replacement surgery. Wright was famous under many names during his WWE career, most notably Papa Shango and The Godfather during the Attitude Era. Taking to his official Facebook page, Wright revealed that he had undergone the surgery.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Buff Bagwell Says He’s Been Sober For 117 Days, Diamond Dallas Page Comments
Good news for Marcus “Buff” Bagwell. The former WCW star and nWo member took to Twitter to share that he’s been sober for 117 days, and is on a healthy path toward recovery. Bagwell adds that being able to share his experiences on Cameo and at live events has been super beneficial for his process. His full tweet reads, “117 days sober. My walk of sobriety has just begun but I have learned so much in just a few months! Thank you to all those who continue to support me. Sharing my experience on my cameos and at recent live events has been a huge part of knowing I’m on the right path.”
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Wanted To Kill Former WWE Writer
Brock Lesnar is without a doubt one of the most intimidating wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring and he’s managed to strike fear into the hearts of many. The last thing you want to do is make Brock Lesnar mad, but it sounds like that’s exactly what former WWE writer Vince Russo did during the mid-2000s.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Likely Re-Signing With The Company
WWE has a number of top stars that the company can count on and Kevin Owens has been featured pretty consistently ever since he arrived on the main roster in 2015. KO has captured the Universal Championship, main evented WresteMania, and feuded with some of the biggest names in the business. Owens has managed to accomplish a lot over the last few years and it doesn’t sound like he plans on slowing down.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Not At All Interested In Former Champion Returning To The Company
Now that there’s a new regime in charge of WWE there are many former Superstars who are interested in returning, and during a recent interview Alberto Del Rio noted that he has not spoken to the new regime about a possible return while adding that in the past he talked to John Laurinaitis.
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
wrestletalk.com
New Clue That Another Former WWE Star Is Returning Soon
There has been another new clue that a former WWE star may be on their way back to the company soon. Various former WWE stars have made their return to WWE since Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July, the latest being former North American Champion Bronson Reed.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Reby Hardy Says Matt Hardy Is Very Happy In AEW, Discusses Potential In-Ring Return
PW Mania recently conducted an interview with Reby Hardy, wife of the great Matt Hardy, where she told the publication she’s considering making an in-ring return. Check out her full thoughts on that, as well as how Matt feels about his current run in AEW, below. Talks about a...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Today’s NWA Christmas Eve Special
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series, which is a Christmas Eve special. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. *JR Kratos vs. Blake Troop. *NWA US Tag Team...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Was Told To Lose Weight Before They Could Join The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and one of those Superstars happened to be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. Athena went on to join All Elite Wrestling and she recently captured championship gold when she became the ROH Women’s Champion at Final Battle.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Return and Matches for the Final SmackDown of 2022
WWE has announced a line-up of four matches for the final SmackDown of 2022. It was announced on tonight’s SmackDown that Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa will take place on next Friday’s live SmackDown. This will be the second singles bout between the two heavyweights as Sikoa previously defeated Sheamus on the October 21 SmackDown.
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Swerve Strickland’s Mystery Partner Revealed
On last nights AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland created a new faction called “Mogul Affiliates” with Rick Ross as the hype man. Parker Bordeaux and a mystery man covered in tattoos were the duo with Swerve. Everyone questioned who this man was, but now, Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful Select has learned his identity. You can read below.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 23, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown was taped from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. – The show opened with the Bloodline making their full entrance to the ring. Paul Heyman mentioned the big matches the Bloodline would have over 2 weeks, with the Usos facing Hit Row, Solo Sikoa facing Sheamus; and Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn facing Kevin Owens & John Cena. Roman grabbed the mic to say that he would smash somebody on December 30. Roman said Sami looked a little flustered and irritated before asking him what would happen next week.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Writer Criticizes Uncle Howdy Appearance On Smackdown
The look of the mysterious character known as Uncle Howdy on WWE Smackdown has been criticized by a former WWE writer. Ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in October at Extreme Rules, there have also been appearances from a new character named Uncle Howdy. For the past two months, Uncle Howdy only appeared on the video screen often issuing warnings about who Bray Wyatt really is and also warning LA Knight, who Wyatt is feuding with.
