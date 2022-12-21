Read full article on original website
New study looks at relationship between Reformist DA’s & Crime Rates…& finds that facts matter
In 2020, the increase in homicides in dozens of American cities was record-breaking. This unexpected climb was made worse by the fact that, those living in the cities hardest hit by the crime spike were, like everyone else, already reeling from the life-altering effects of COVID. The sudden rise in...
Why the death of the LASD K-9 named Spike still matters
Two years ago, on Oct 29, 2020, a K-9 dog named Spike who worked for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department died after being left on a hot day inside a department-owned 2013 Chevy Tahoe, under circumstances that are still unclear. Spike was a six-year-old black Labrador Retriever who,...
