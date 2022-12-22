Four-star Rainier Beach corner Caleb Presley announces flip from Oregon to hometown UW Huskies

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Travel woes ongoing in Washington state amid winter storm
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freezing rain, ice and snowy conditions complicated road and air travel in Washington state, where mountainous portions of two major roadways were closed in both directions Saturday afternoon, officials said. Interstate 90 was closed along more than 70 miles (113 kilometers) because of freezing rain...
nbcrightnow.com
Limited operations at Sea-Tac cancels nearly 450 flights Friday morning due to winter storm
SEATTLE — Flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday are being canceled ahead of a winter storm that is expected to cause travel issues throughout western Washington. Nearly 450 flights were canceled by 8 a.m. Friday, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website. Sea-Tac is running limited operations...
nbcrightnow.com
All flights into and out of Portland canceled due to freezing rain and snow
PORTLAND, Oreg. - All Alaska and Horizon Airline flights in and out of Portland have been canceled until noon, Dec. 23 due to freezing rain and snow. According to Alaska Airlines, 270 flights scheduled on Dec. 23 have been canceled in and out of Seattle and Portland. In Seattle, flights may be significantly delayed as the airline is allowing extra time to deice the aircrafts.
nbcrightnow.com
Thousands without power, bus services canceled as freezing rain falls across western Washington
SEATTLE — Thousands are without power, a stretch of Interstate 90 between Bellevue and Issaquah reopened after an hours-long closure, and most bus services have been canceled or delayed Friday morning as freezing rain from a winter storm fell overnight across the region. Almost all of western Washington is...
nbcrightnow.com
Pass closures affecting cross-state travel, avalanche warning issued for Stevens Pass
CASCADES, Wash. - Winter storms are battering the region, including freezing rain and strong winds, and holiday travelers are facing poor conditions on land and in the air. Here are the mountain pass conditions for Saturday, Dec. 24:. Stevens Pass. The Northwest Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for...
nbcrightnow.com
Contractor fined $400K for repeat fall protection violations
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — The owner of a Washington state framing company is facing nearly $400,000 in fines for allegedly allowing crew members to work high above the ground without fall protection, according to the state Department of Labor and Industries. Genesis Framing Construction owner Cecilio Solorio faces the...
nbcrightnow.com
I-90 reopened in both directions near Snoqualmie Pass following multiple crashes
NORTH BEND, Wash. - Both directions of I-90 near over Snoqualmie Pass reopened Thursday, following hours of closures due to multiple crashes. A Washington State Patrol trooper's vehicle was struck in one of the collisions. Updated: Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. The eastbound lanes of I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass reopened...
Comments / 0