Four-star Rainier Beach corner Caleb Presley announces flip from Oregon to hometown UW Huskies

PORTLAND, Oreg. - All Alaska and Horizon Airline flights in and out of Portland have been canceled until noon, Dec. 23 due to freezing rain and snow. According to Alaska Airlines, 270 flights scheduled on Dec. 23 have been canceled in and out of Seattle and Portland. In Seattle, flights may be significantly delayed as the airline is allowing extra time to deice the aircrafts.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO