centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Our favorite stories of 2022: Off-grid residents haul their own water
We at Central Oregon Daily News have been thrilled to bring you the stories of the High Desert and beyond these past 12 months. We wanted to look back and not only re-share with you some of our favorites, but tell you why we love them so much. “This story...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon Equestrian Trails gift wrapping fundraiser is back
With Christmas hours away, you may still be shopping and wrapping. But the elves are out at the Bend River Promenade wrapping gifts for donations to the Oregon Equestrian Trails. The nonprofit was formed in the 1970s and builds and maintains horse, bike and hiking trails on public lands across...
centraloregondaily.com
Winter storm forcing blood drive cancellations at time when donations are slow
The winter storm is affecting blood donations in Oregon. The Red Cross on Friday canceled blood drives across the region. One of those was planned for the Bend Factory Stores after issues with the heating system. The cancellations come at a traditionally slow time for donations due to the holidays...
KTVZ
Central Oregon’s other icy dangers form on our waterways
Central Oregonians have gotten very familiar in recent weeks with the tricky navigation of slick, icy sidewalks and parking lots. But there's another danger to be aware of -- venturing out onto the ice-covered rivers, lakes, ponds and other waterways. NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield talked with Bend Fire officials about both dangers and how to avoid them.
KTVZ
Shepherd’s House, Redmond church open daytime warming shelter due to extreme cold
Shepherd's House Ministries teamed up with Redmond's Mountain View Fellowship to open a daytime warming shelter Thursday due to the bitterly cold temperatures. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
KTVZ
Furry Friends: Meet Bear, a laid-back senior gentleman
Bear is an older gentleman in need of a new, loving home after his owner's passing. He's waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: The Liberty Theatre in La Grande
Several years ago, some local folks took it upon themselves to save and renovate the old Tower Theater in Bend. It is now an anchor of performing arts in the region. Well, some folks in northeastern Oregon have a similar project gaining steam — the Liberty Theatre renovation in La Grande.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Some Alaska Airlines Redmond flights canceled due to Seattle, Portland ice
Alaska Airlines announced Friday morning it was canceling flights out of Portland International Airport and Sea-Tac International Airport until noon due to the winter storm hitting the region. The cancellations affected some flights at Redmond Municipal Airport. But as of 2 p.m., there were no cancellations or delays reported between...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ We found her! Meet the Centennial Logger’s mystery costume designer
There is no doubt you’ve driven by him, looking to see what crazy outfit he’s sporting this year. We’re talking about the Centennial Logger, that piece of roundabout art on SW Reed Market Road that honors history and captures the quirkiness of Bend. But the identity of...
centraloregondaily.com
Shepherd’s House says cold weather supplies needed now
Shepherd’s House Ministries is asking the public to donate cold weather supplies to help those dealing with homelessness. The nonprofit has seen its supplies greatly diminished during these recent chilly temperatures. “We are so gracious for our community support, helping us meet those needs. But hot cocoa, coats, socks,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Nationwide egg shortage hitting some Central Oregon stores
Just in time for the holidays, a nationwide egg shortage has some stores in Central Oregon limiting what you can buy. A sign posted at Winco in Bend over the weekend cited an avian flu outbreak from an egg supplier. Customers were limited to two cartons of eggs. Trader Joe’s...
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
18-year-old missing from Warm Springs
LeBron Boise, 18, has been reported missing from Warm Springs, Oregon. He was last seen by family members on Dec. 14 at about midnight. Family members report he made comments about self-harm and suicidal ideation that evening. He was last seen on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation wearing a red...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sisters woman killed in crash on Highway 20
A single vehicle crash Friday afternoon claimed the life of a passenger and sent the driver to the hospital. The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. on Highway 20 outside of Sisters. Oregon State Police say a gold Suzuki XL7 was traveling west towards Sisters when the driver lost control...
centraloregondaily.com
Community invited to Redmond Fire virtual town hall
Redmond Fire and Rescue is asking the community to join them for a virtual town hall to discuss the services they provide. Here is more from Redmond Fire:. RF&R has contracted with a consultant to provide a Strategic Plan. This study will help to guide the District’s efforts on your behalf for the next five years.
Serious-injury crash closes Highway 20 east of Sisters
A reported serious-injury crash Friday afternoon prompted closure of U.S. Highway 20 about three miles east of Sisters, authorities said. The post Serious-injury crash closes Highway 20 east of Sisters appeared first on KTVZ.
Smoky fire hits outbuilding west of Redmond, used to house chickens; no injuries reported
A fire Wednesday afternoon damaged an outbuilding west of Redmond that was used to house chickens and store feed, but no one was injured and all animals were accounted for, officials said. The post Smoky fire hits outbuilding west of Redmond, used to house chickens; no injuries reported appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend City Council OK’s new Costco
The City of Bend has signed off on a new Costco on the north end of the city. The council voted in favor Wednesday of moving forward with what is called the Gateway North development. It will be located along Highway 20 between Robal Lane and Cooley Road. The key...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ DCSO: Illegal marijuana grow op near Sunriver shut down; 3 arrested
The Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement team and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team shut down an alleged illegal marijuana grow op at a Sunriver-area home, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The operation was allegedly delivering marijuana within Central Oregon. DCSO said the case started due to...
Crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond; motorists detoured
An apparent injury crash Monday evening shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 97 just north of Yew Avenue in Redmond, authorities said. The post Crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond; motorists detoured appeared first on KTVZ.
