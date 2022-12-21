That 1 part about how America should be thanking Ukraine and then entire free world should be thanking Ukraine actually. I say that because they are fighting WW3 for us right now so American don't have to a few years down the road. It's a mutual understanding of thanks that should be given. They are thanking us for giving them what they need to survive this war,an we are thanking them for fighting this war for us. If Russia wins then WW3 is just over the horizon and China will be behind Russia along with North Korea and Iran,they talk constantly about destroying the US and NATO. If Russia loses that war will never be able to happen. Give Ukraine twice as much as they need and end this war with a Russian defeat.
Putin is an evil.monster he lies and believes his lies .Putin creates a fake narrative that always gets proven .World War 3 began the day Putin invaded Ukraine and committed the very atrocities as Hilter.Putin will not stop he has pulled in Iran and threatens The USA and Europe.Make no mistake Russia China and North Korea all will have a hand in that attack . Zelensky has the right idea to fight this Russian evil madman it's costing The USA Trillions upon Trillions that should not be going out the weapons support and tactical support is all good the money NO it's going to plunge The USA into financial ruination.
