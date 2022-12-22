ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wealthinsidermag.com

Buenos Aires to Tax Cryptocurrency Mining in 2023

The province of Buenos Aires in Argentina will begin taxing cryptocurrency mining and possibly staking, in 2023. A new proposal modifies the tax law to introduce cryptocurrency mining as a taxable activity that will levy 4% on the income calculated via these operations. However, it is still unclear if staking will be taxed.
cryptoslate.com

Research: US leads weak Bitcoin and Ethereum accumulation into festive period

Bitcoin accumulation has softened significantly but as 2022 draws to a close, the U.S. is buying more BTC than any other region, according to CrytoSlate’s analysis of Glassnode data. A similar pattern of accumulation and distribution was noted with Ethereum. Bitcoin accumulation and distribution by region. The chart below...
cryptoslate.com

Research: BTC is now cheaper than the all-in-sustaining cost of mining BTC

The cost of Bitcoin (BTC) is now cheaper than the cost of mining one Bitcoin, according to the Difficulty Regression Model. As per data obtained from Glassnode, the current cost of mining one Bitcoin is $18.8k, whereas the cost of one Bitcoin is $16,5771.8. The Difficulty Regression Model is considered...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Trading Shares Of Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Suspended

On Friday, the trading of shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) was suspended in both the U.S. and U.K. Particular reasoning for the suspension was not provided. The suspension could indicate pending updates or changes to the firm. In the released November operational update, the firm states, “The Company is...
cryptoslate.com

Third party auditor confirms Binance Bitcoin reserve is over collateralized

Binance’s Bitcoin (BTC) reserves collateralization is in excess of 100% as of Nov. 22, when a snapshot of its total liabilities and reserves was taken, according to financial auditor Mazars. To arrive at this result, the auditor considered in-scope assets lent through margin and loan service offerings that are...
fintechnexus.com

Brazil approves new crypto asset regulation

After seven years of deliberation, the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies approved a bill regulating the crypto sector in the largest nation in Latin America. The proposal, which formalizes the sector under Brazilian law, is now awaiting sanction by President Jair Bolsonaro. For many players in this market, the new law...
cryptoslate.com

Celsius authorized to return certain customer assets after court hearing

Celsius discussed the reopening of withdrawals for certain customers during its latest hearing on Dec. 7. The Court authorized the return of “pure” and “transferred” Custody Account assets below a specific legal threshold, as well as digital assets not supported on the platform. Celsius said it...
cryptoslate.com

Fantom growth in high ‘triple digits’ despite crypto winter

On Dec. 24, Andre Cronje, who rejoined the Fantom Foundation as an architect in November, posted a performance review of Fantom (FTM) in 2022. Cronje had left the crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi) world in March, sparking an uproar at the time. As per the data from FTMScan shared by...
CoinDesk

2023 Will Be the Death of Bitcoin Energy FUD

Bitcoin saw plenty of ups and downs in 2022, but one particular win was the growing acknowledgement that Bitcoin is good for humanity’s relationship with energy and the environment. Is it possible 2023 is the year energy FUD around Bitcoin finally dies?. Kent Halliburton is the president and chief...
OREGON STATE
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm

Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner Riot Switches Mining Pool After Falling Short in November

Riot Blockchain (RIOT), one of the world's largest publicly traded bitcoin miners, is switching its mining pool to ensure “more predictable results” for its operations, the company said after failing to produce expected monthly bitcoins. Riot said that it achieved record hashrate capacity in November with computing power...
thenewscrypto.com

Payment Processor PayPal Launches Crypto Services in Luxembourg

In 2020, PayPal began offering cryptocurrency support in the United States. The firm is dedicated to collaborating closely with Luxembourg’s politicians and authorities. In what seems to be an effort to spread crypto services throughout the European Union. Financial services major PayPal aims to establish cryptocurrency operations in Luxembourg. Users of PayPal will soon be able to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as purchase and store digital currencies.

