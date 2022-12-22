ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lori Schwab
2d ago

Putin doesn't care about the lives of his solders! He just wants to get people out there to win his fight, as he hides in his safe bunker dictating

La En
2d ago

He is lying. 1.5 million? Bigger than China? China has the a million man army. The biggest in the world. I don’t think that Xi is not stupid to give his whole army to Putin.

r444
1d ago

I wonder if this general is willing to put his loved ones life's on the line that's putin is bluffing.listen people russia has committed crimes against humanity,there is no going back for them.Now ask yourself what would you do to stay in power.

Related
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
DOPE Quick Reads

After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
