Arctic blast stunting travel and causing blackouts in the U.S.

Across the country, slick roads and white-out conditions are leaving a trail of car crashes and traffic pile-ups. The weather is not only wreaking havoc on travel but on electric grids, with more than a million without power and blackouts in several states.Dec. 24, 2022.
Breaking down the Jan. 6 committee’s final report into the Capitol riot

The House January 6 committee capped off its 18-month investigation into the Capitol riot with the release of its final report after recommending the Justice Department bring charges against former President Trump for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin breaks down the main takeaways from the committee’s investigation. Dec. 23, 2022.
Read the full Jan. 6 committee report detailing its investigation into the Capitol attack

The House Jan. 6 committee released its full report on the Capitol attack Thursday, capping 18 months of investigative work. The report details the panel's evidence, as well as its conclusions, chief among them that former President Donald Trump oversaw a multipart effort to overturn the results of an election he knew he had lost, culminating in his supporters’ ransacking the Capitol with the intention to block the formalization of Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.
'Once-in-a-generation storm' makes way across the U.S.

At least eight states across the Great Plains and the Midwest have active blizzard warnings in place bringing bone-chilling temperatures and heavy rain. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa has the latest from Chicago on the storm forecasters are calling “once-in-a-generation.”Dec. 23, 2022.
Texas National Guard blocks border sections ahead of end of Title 42

At the Southern U.S. border, migrants are still trying to cross into the country despite the Texas National Guard’s recent show of force by blocking some migrants from entering with wire barriers. NBC News’ Guad Venegas has the latest including how some of the asylum seekers are finding other means of entrance. Dec. 22, 2022.
Climate change crisis worsens in East Africa

A five-year drought is causing a hunger crisis in East Africa. After NBC News’ Keir Simmons reported on the dire conditions in Kenya last month, UNICEF says viewers’ generosity led to half a million dollars in donations. However, 20 million children there still face drought conditions that are expected to worsen in 2023.Dec. 24, 2022.
