Read full article on original website
Related
More migrants dropped outside vice president's home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather late Saturday.
Watch: Video shows blizzard-like conditions in Buffalo, New York
Video posted to Twitter shows blizzard-like conditions in Buffalo, New York, as a major winter storm moves across the country.Dec. 23, 2022.
A snow-loving camel, a crabby reporter, and a wild road trip: 3 stories show the warmer side of the winter storm
A 6-month-old camel in California got his first taste of snow, and a reporter helped viewers in Iowa get through the storm news by complaining... a lot.
Winter storm leaves lakeside New York restaurant coated in ice
Frigid temperatures and high winds on Lake Erie's shore combine to transform Hoak's Lakeshore Restaurant in Hamburg, N.Y. into a frozen spectacle.Dec. 24, 2022.
Arctic blast stunting travel and causing blackouts in the U.S.
Across the country, slick roads and white-out conditions are leaving a trail of car crashes and traffic pile-ups. The weather is not only wreaking havoc on travel but on electric grids, with more than a million without power and blackouts in several states.Dec. 24, 2022.
Breaking down the Jan. 6 committee’s final report into the Capitol riot
The House January 6 committee capped off its 18-month investigation into the Capitol riot with the release of its final report after recommending the Justice Department bring charges against former President Trump for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin breaks down the main takeaways from the committee’s investigation. Dec. 23, 2022.
Read the full Jan. 6 committee report detailing its investigation into the Capitol attack
The House Jan. 6 committee released its full report on the Capitol attack Thursday, capping 18 months of investigative work. The report details the panel's evidence, as well as its conclusions, chief among them that former President Donald Trump oversaw a multipart effort to overturn the results of an election he knew he had lost, culminating in his supporters’ ransacking the Capitol with the intention to block the formalization of Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.
New York governor declares state of emergency
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declares a state of emergency as a deadly winter storm takes its toll on the state.Dec. 24, 2022.
Blizzard warning in effect as major winter storm moves across the country
NBC News’ Shaq Brewster and Marissa Parra break down how people across the country are coping as a major winter storm brings plunging temperatures and dangerous conditions ahead of the holiday weekend. Dec. 23, 2022.
More than 200 million Americans under weather alert amid major winter storm
Millions of Americans are under a winter weather alert as a major storm is causing temperatures to plunge to dangerously low levels ahead of the holiday weekend. NBC News meteorologist Angie Lassman is tracking the storm. Dec. 23, 2022.
'Once-in-a-generation storm' makes way across the U.S.
At least eight states across the Great Plains and the Midwest have active blizzard warnings in place bringing bone-chilling temperatures and heavy rain. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa has the latest from Chicago on the storm forecasters are calling “once-in-a-generation.”Dec. 23, 2022.
Trump is principally responsible for Jan 6th, committee’s report says
The January 6th committee dropped their final report, which drives home its belief that former President Trump was principally responsible for the Capitol riot and should never hold office again. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles shares more details about the results.Dec. 24, 2022.
Over 200 million people under winter weather alerts across U.S.
The brutal arctic blast is sweeping the U.S. and hitting the East with a historic blizzard and treacherous whiteout conditions, prompting a travel ban in Buffalo. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details on the fast-developing weather system.Dec. 24, 2022.
Severe winter storm impacts travel across the U.S. as many braces for colder weather
Cars are stranded, flights are delayed and temperatures continue to plummet as an arctic front has brought snow, rain and ice across the U.S., impacting travel conditions.Dec. 23, 2022.
Texas National Guard blocks border sections ahead of end of Title 42
At the Southern U.S. border, migrants are still trying to cross into the country despite the Texas National Guard’s recent show of force by blocking some migrants from entering with wire barriers. NBC News’ Guad Venegas has the latest including how some of the asylum seekers are finding other means of entrance. Dec. 22, 2022.
Climate change crisis worsens in East Africa
A five-year drought is causing a hunger crisis in East Africa. After NBC News’ Keir Simmons reported on the dire conditions in Kenya last month, UNICEF says viewers’ generosity led to half a million dollars in donations. However, 20 million children there still face drought conditions that are expected to worsen in 2023.Dec. 24, 2022.
NBC News
566K+
Followers
63K+
Post
368M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0