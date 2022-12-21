Read full article on original website
Sister of Murdered Idaho Student Discusses Sleeping Roommates
Alivea Goncalves, sister of one of the victims, reflected on the police's latest conclusions two weeks after the attacks on University of Idaho students.
Idaho murders: Handprint spotted next to evidence tape at house where four students were killed
At the Moscow, Idaho home where four University of Idaho students were killed, a hand print can be seen next to an evidence tape on the window of the King Road house.
Idaho police offer new details about slain student Kaylee Goncalves’ dog at the crime scene
The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.“Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene,” the statement said.It...
Slain Idaho Students Might Have 'Enraged' the Killer, Says Ex-FBI Profiler
One of the four victims reportedly had "significantly more brutal" injuries, but an expert says it's important not to "overinterpret" the information.
Evidence on Bodies of Murdered Idaho Students Could Provide Breakthrough
"The chances that maybe the victims scratched the perpetrator is pretty high," Joseph Giacalone, a retired New York police sergeant, told Newsweek.
Boyfriend of Idaho murder victim speaks publicly for the first time: ‘She was the person I loved most’
The boyfriend of slain University of Idaho student Madison “Maddie” Mogen has publicly spoken out for the first time, weeks after she and three friends were stabbed to death in a brutal, yet-to-be-solved attack.Jake Schriger, a fellow student at the university who had been dating Mogen for nearly a year, spoke about his 21-year-old girlfriend at a vigil in Post Falls, Idaho, on 2 December.Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in the college town of Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a...
Murdered Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves died in same bed as her best friend, grieving father says
The grieving father of one of the four slain University of Idaho students has revealed that his daughter died in the same bed as her life-long best friend.Steve Goncalves, whose 21-year-old daughter Kaylee Goncalves was stabbed to death back on 13 November, gave a heartbreaking speech at a vigil for the victims on Wednesday evening, where he said it gave him comfort to learn that she was with best friend Madison Mogen until the very end.Mr Goncalves told how the “absolutely beautiful” young women first met in sixth grade and became inseparable.“They just found each other, and every day...
New Video From Day of Idaho Murders Could Contain Clue to Solving Case
On Thursday night, the Moscow Police Department said that it was looking into a vehicle that was at the scene on November 13 near where the killings occurred.
Neighbor Describes Noises Heard Near Home on Night of Idaho Murders
On Thursday, the Moscow Police Department released new information about a vehicle that was believed to be in the vicinity of the crime scene on November 13.
Idaho Official Reveals if Students' Killer Left 'Symbol' at Crime Scene
"The bottom line, whoever is responsible for this is still at large," Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson said on Tuesday.
Sixth person may have also lived at house where four University of Idaho students were murdered in beds
A sixth person may have also lived in the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in their beds, it has now been revealed.Moscow Police said in a statement on Thursday that a sixth individual is listed on the lease for the three-storey home but that investigators “do not believe that individual was present during the incident”.The identity of that person has not been publicly released and it is not clear when they lived at the property.When asked byThe Independent if the individual has been ruled out as a suspect in the horrific murders, a police...
BBC
Idaho students murders: Roommates break silence over killed friends
The two roommates of Idaho students found brutally murdered in their beds have broken their silence for the first time, saying that their four fallen friends were "all one of a kind". Their housemates were found stabbed to death on 13 November - a case that has gripped the US...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho murders: Signs a person is harboring an awful secret
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — For more than five weeks now, someone has been carrying around the secret that they murdered four people in Moscow, Idaho. Is it possible that the killer is exhibiting strange new behaviors, giving off telltale signs that would be huge red flags?. On Tuesday, NewsNation’s...
TMZ.com
Prosecutor in Idaho Murders Says House Was Targeted, Not Individuals
The prosecutor in charge of the Idaho quadruple-murder case says there's been a misunderstanding when cops said this crime was targeted -- apparently, they meant the house itself was in somebody's crosshairs ... not necessarily any individuals themselves. Bill Thompson -- who's overseeing the investigation in Moscow -- told NewsNation...
Jeremy Reagan, Neighbor of Idaho Murder Victims, Submits DNA to Police
The third-year law student has become the target of internet sleuths' speculation online.
Washington Examiner
Idaho murders: Surviving roommates who slept through attack speak for the first time
The two surviving roommates of three of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered over three weeks ago spoke out about the attack that took their friends' lives for the first time this past weekend. Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21,...
newsnationnow.com
Ashes of Idaho victims Mogen, Goncalves kept together
(NewsNation) — Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were best friends since the sixth grade. They did homework together, shared everything and went to the same high school, then the same college, Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves said at a candlelight vigil for the two University of Idaho students. The...
Idaho students’ front door was left open on morning of murders: neighbor
A neighbor of the four slain University of Idaho students says the door of their home was wide open the morning of the murders, according to a new report. The unnamed neighbor in Moscow, Idaho told Fox News that the front door of the three-floor home wasn’t shut around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 13. Police believe Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were killed at the home in the early hours that day. Two other roommates, who lived on the first floor where the door was open, survived. Goncalves and Mogen were believed to be in the...
Slain Idaho Student’s Dad Is Putting Off Funeral Out of Fear Her Killer Will Show Up
The grieving father of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students who were brutally stabbed to death in their beds, says he is holding off on having a funeral over fears his daughter’s murderer might show up. Steve Goncalves told Fox News that he believes the unnamed perpetrator is a “sick” and “twisted” man—two qualities that make him think they’d show up to Kaylee’s funeral. “We wouldn’t want to do some kind of celebration and exclude anyone,” Goncalves said. “So yeah, he could easily be there and that’s the sick kind of twisted person who would do this kind of crime.” The small college town of Moscow, Idaho, has been reeling since the students’ murders early in the morning on Nov. 13. Cops have flip-flopped repeatedly on whether the attack was targeted or not, and whether the rest of Moscow is under threat. Police say they’ve still not found a murder weapon, nor have they identified a potential suspect or person of interest. Read it at Fox News
Layout of Idaho College Home Reveals Where Student Murders Took Place
Over two weeks after the gruesome murder of the four students in Moscow, Idaho, police do not yet have a suspect.
