Photo of a French Bulldog Leads Cops to $54 Million Drug Ring
A plot to send $54 million worth of drugs to Australia was busted after one of the criminals sent a photograph of his French bulldog to a friend. Drug smuggler Danny Brown used the handle “Throwthedice” to operate anonymously on the app EncroChat which was infiltrated by police.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kris Wu Sentenced To 13 Years In Jail For Rape
A Beijing court sentenced Canadian singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after he was convicted of sex crimes. A Chinese court sentenced singer Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on rape charges. The Chaoyang District court handed down an 11-and-a-half-year sentence for involvement in the 2020 rape....
Harry Dunn’s family ‘horrified’ US government has told killer Anne Sacoolas not to attend UK sentencing
Harry Dunn’s family said they are “horrified” his killer Anne Sacoolas has been advised by her US government employer not to attend her own sentencing hearing in person.Ms Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019. The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October, where sentencing judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb urged her to return to Britain to face justice.Confirming that a renewed application to appear at the Old Bailey sentencing hearing set for 8 December via video link had been...
Drug lord 'La Barbie' no longer in federal custody, officials say
One of the most famous drug traffickers in Mexico is no longer listed as being in federal custody just four years after he was convicted on a number of charges and sentenced to 49 years in prison.
Manager told 13-year-old she’d get killed if she refused to work at business, feds say
Many migrants, including the girl, were forced to work at the Virginia laundry facility, prosecutors say.
People trafficker tried to pay off the families of 27 migrants who drowned in Channel as they headed to UK, court hears
A man facing manslaughter charges over the deaths of 27 Channel migrants offered the victims’ families money to stay silent, a court heard yesterday. After the tragedy, Harem Ahmed Abwbaker allegedly fled to Britain to claim asylum himself – and was put up in a hotel at taxpayers’ expense.
Rape suspect went unidentified after Met forensic scientist ’caused undue delay’
A man suspected of raping a 17-year-old girl was not identified for five years after a Metropolitan Police forensic scientist “caused undue delay” to the investigation, a court has heard.The alleged victim was no longer willing to cooperate with police by the time of the DNA match following a review of reporting officer Ursula Collins’ casefile in March 2018, a jury was told.Collins, 43, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of “knowingly neglecting her duties” in eight criminal probes, including five separate allegations of rape, driving whilst unfit, robbery, and a shooting, between 2009 and 2018.The jury was...
Prisoners could be held in police cells in bid to cut jail overcrowding
Prisoners could be held in police cells in a bid to reduce “acute and sudden” overcrowding in jails.Justice minister Damian Hinds told MPs the Government has asked to use 400 police cells to hold inmates after a surge in overcrowding in male prisons over the last few months – the “first time ever” such a rapid increase has occurred.It comes after there was an “unprecedented increase” in the number of offenders coming into prisons in the north of England, according to the Ministry of Justice.With court hearings resuming, we are seeing a surge in offenders coming through the criminal justice...
Life sentence for poacher who killed German police officers
BERLIN (AP) — A court in western Germany convicted a 39-year-old man of murder Wednesday in the shooting deaths of two police officers who had stopped him and an accomplice earlier this year on suspicion of poaching. Fatal attacks on police are rare in Germany and the killings of...
Son of former Mozambique president sentenced to 12 years in prison for fraud
The son of Mozambique's ex-president was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for embezzlement and money laundering. Armando Ndambi Guebuza defrauded the government of more than $2.7 million, according to a judge.
White House: Russia's Wagner received arms from North Korea
WASHINGTON – The White House said Thursday that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said...
Cubans, Nicaraguans drive migration to US border in November
SAN DIEGO – Illegal border crossings by Cubans and Nicaraguans rose sharply in November while overall migration flows were little changed from October, U.S. authorities said Friday. The snapshot is the latest detailed account of who is crossing the border from Mexico amid preparations to end a Trump-era asylum...
Gender self-determination to be granted in Spain, Scotland
MADRID – Spain's lower house of Parliament Thursday passed a law that allows people over 16 years of age to change their legally registered gender without any medical supervision. Under the Spanish law, drawn up by the center-left coalition government, minors ages 12and 13 will need a judge’s authorization...
China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet
BEIJING – China has sanctioned two U.S. citizens in retaliation for action taken by Washington over human rights abuses in Tibet, the government said Friday, amid an ongoing standoff between the sides over Beijing's treatment of religious and ethnic minorities. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Todd...
UN council adopts resolution urging end to Myanmar violence
TANZANIA – The U.N. Security Council approved its first-ever resolution on Myanmar on Wednesday, demanding an immediate end to violence in the Southeast Asian nation and urging its military rulers to release all “arbitrarily detained” prisoners including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and to restore democratic institutions.
