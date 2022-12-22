Read full article on original website
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
You’ve Never Seen This Item On Iowa’s Facebook Marketplace Before [PHOTOS]
Do you ever tap the marketplace button when you're scrolling through Facebook trying to waste time during the day? Facebook Market place can be a fascinating rabbit hole to dive into. If you're looking for a certain item or just want to do some internet window shopping, Facebook's marketplace is a fantastic place to start. It's also a fantastic way to waste a quick 30 minutes if you're waiting at the DMV or the doctor's office.
Gas Prices Fall Again in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Gas prices have fallen again in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in Minnesota has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93. Prices in the state are 41.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
Unemployment Rates Edged Higher Across SE Minnesota in November
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - After two consecutive months of declines, the unemployment rate for the Rochester area edged a little higher in November. The latest jobs data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the jobless rate for Olmsted County was at 1.6% last month. The rate was up 2-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month but was 2-tenths of a point below the rate from November of last year. It was also considerably below the 2.3% rate from November 2019 before the start of the pandemic.
Does Warming Up Your Car Do More Harm Than Good in Minnesota?
You see it often this time of year in Minnesota: people waiting for their cars to warm up before driving them. But can warming up your vehicle before driving it actually damage the engine?. Minnesotans Have Warmed Up Their Vehicles In the Winter For Years. Warming up a vehicle before...
New Environmental Regulations Will Impact Minnesota Developers
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota environmental regulators are now requiring developers to calculate projects' effects on the climate. The state's environmental review process requires regulators to consider a project's potential impact on the land, air, water, and animals. Minnesota Public Radio reported Monday that the state Environmental Quality Board voted Dec. 14 to amend the process to require developers to calculate how much carbon dioxide, methane, and other greenhouse gases they'll pump into the atmosphere and list methods they considered to reduce those emissions.
Do Minnesotans Call In Sick More Than Other States?
I'm not one to call in sick to work. I think in the last 30 years, I've had to call in sick twice and both times I was in the hospital. Once, when I was working an overnight shift at a rock radio station in Orlando, I had a bad case of the flu but didn't want to miss work. So, I threw on a bathrobe and a pair of high top sneakers and went to work. I didn't worry about getting anyone else sick because I was the only one there.
Terrible Chain Reaction Pileup on I-94 in Minnesota Caught on Video
THE TERRIBLE CHAIN-REACTION CRASH ON I-94 SHOULD BE A WAKE-UP CALL. Winters in Minnesota can be deadly on our roads, and this horrible chain-reaction crash was caught on camera. The incident happened on I-94 on December 16th of 2022. As I watched this video it appeared that someone was thrown...
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Stay Safe: Items to Have in Your Car During Minnesota’s Snow Storm
You've probably seen the list of the 16 items to have in your car in the winter, especially if you live in Minnesota, Iowa, or Wisconsin. That's not the items I'm talking about. Well, some of them are on that list but it's not 16 items, it's less than that and these seem really manageable to me.
Cold? Take an Indoor Tour of Haunted Mansions in Minnesota
St Paul, one of Minnesota's oldest cities, is no stranger to strange things. Paranormal things. And Summit Avenue in St. Paul has quite a few places to tour that are said to be haunted. And since this is a guided tour, you will be assured to get the full stories along the way.
Blizzard Warning Issued for SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Communities in southeast Minnesota, including Rochester, will be under a Blizzard Warning Thursday. The National Weather Service is predicting 3-7 inches of light powdery snow to fall on the region Wednesday night and taper off Thursday morning. Forecasters then expect wind speeds to increase Thursday afternoon which will cause the snow to blow and drift and create white-out conditions.
Minnesota Man Charged With $1.6 Million Romance Scam
Denver, CO (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man is facing a federal indictment connected to a so-called romance scam. The US Attorney for Colorado says 37-year-old Adetomiwa Seun Akindele is facing 10 counts each of wire fraud and money laundering. The case was investigated by the Denver FBI office because the alleged victim is a Colorado woman.
Minnesota Tax Collections Exceeded Brand New Forecast
Minnesota tax collections exceeded expectations in November just weeks after the state issued an updated revenue forecast that predicts a record-setting budget surplus of over $17 billion. The monthly update from the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget shows the state's net general fund revenues in November totaled just over...
New laws take effect January 1st
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - With the new year, a few new laws take effect. Starting in 2023, used car dealers will now be required to show a written notice that a car has a salvage title and that notice will have to be signed by the purchaser before the sale of the vehicle. In addition, the new law closes a loophole that allows a vehicle worth less than $9,000 to have a clean title even though it’s been declared a loss.
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for 12/21-12/23
Nasty winter weather is expected to hit southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening and officials are already warning that travel will be very difficult, dangerous, and could be impossible over the next several days. If you are traveling you can stay up to date with weather information and real-time road conditions on our app.
Minnesota Flu Hospitalizations & School Outbreaks Decline
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of people hospitalized with influenza in Minnesota has declined for a second straight week. The weekly flu update from the Minnesota Department of Heath shows there were 264 flu-related hospitalizations statewide during the week that ended on December 17. That's down from the 400 hospitalizations reported the previous week and the over 550 hospitalizations reported in late November and early December.
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds For This Illinois Winter
There's a big snowstorm headed for the midwest, and everyone is scrambling to get the supplies they'll need to take care of their home, and the rest of this winter won't be without snow and ice either. This winter should bring us above-average precipitation, according to the Farmer's Almanac, and...
Much of Iowa Now Included in Both Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings
[UPDATE December 21, 12:10 p.m.] Ready or not, it's almost time and things aren't looking any better. The National Weather Service now has issued a Blizzard Warning, on the backside of the Winter Storm Warning. The Winter Storm Warning for eastern Iowa is in effect for 24 hours, beginning at...
Life-Threatening Conditions Close I-90 West of Albert Lea
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The blizzard conditions blanketing southern Minnesota have led to the closure of I-90 west of I-35 in Albert Lea. A MnDOT news release says the closure is due to poor visibility being caused by blowing snow. Most of the state highways in south central and southwest Minnesota have also been closed.
