Read full article on original website
Related
Mel C pulls out of Poland gig over ‘issues that do not align with communities’ she supports
Spice Girls singer Mel C has pulled out of her New Year’s Eve gig in Poland over “issues that do not align with communities” she supports.“In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support, I’m afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year’s Eve,” Mel C, 48, announced in a statement on Monday (26 December).“I hope to be back there very soon. Hope you’re all having a wonderful Christmas and best wishes for 2023,” she added.The “Northern Star” singer...
Kim Kardashian Gets Emotional Over Difficulties Co-Parenting With Kanye West
“I definitely protected him and I still will, in the eyes of my kids, for my kids...," Kardashian said of Ye.
How Adjoa Andoh met Howard Cunnell: ‘I saw her coming down the stairs and I lost my head’
Actor Adjoa Andoh first recalls meeting the author Howard Cunnell at the Battersea Arts Centre’s bookshop in 1994. “I had a theatre company called Wild Iris,” she says. “We had a tiny little office at the centre. One of our directors came in one day to say someone was taking over the bookstore downstairs, and that he was tasty.” She and her colleagues rushed to see if they could spot him. “We went in and there was Howard. He was this very smiley man behind the till in a patch of sunshine.”
Comments / 0