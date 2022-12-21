ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

Walmart in Longview now has power

LONGVIEW, Texas — Walmart on Gilmer Road in Longview now has power after a power outage earlier this Friday, the store announced on its Facebook page. The post states the city of Longview has return power to the store and they thank everyone for their patience. "We are back...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

House fires across east Texas

TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

What happened to Jimmy John’s in Tyler?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Jimmy John’s, a community favorite sandwich shop, has closed for good at both the Troup Highway and Broadway Avenue locations in Tyler. The closure was unexpected to former employees who are now out of a job Former assistant manager, Carly McFadden, witnessed firsthand the closure of both stores. Employees and surrounding […]
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Really, REALLY Last-Minute Gift Ideas You Can Find in Tyler, TX that They’ll LOVE

Well, it's Christmas shopping crunch time. Looking for a few last-minute gift ideas in the Tyler, Texas area?. I'm so thankful that it's Christmastime. I'm hoping we all have a chance to gather our wits and rest a bit. However, this means our typical schedule has been altered a bit. Maybe we're just frazzled and braving the crowds seems overwhelming. For some of us, shopping for presents has been on the back burner, despite our very best intentions.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after shooting at Waffle House in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at Waffle House in Longview early Friday morning. At approximately 2:08 a.m., Longview Police officers responded to a shooting at Waffle House at 318 East Loop 281, officials said. Upon arrival, officers located an adult man and woman with apparent […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wild chase across one East Texas county costs one man his life, in what appears to be a case of theft. Texas Rangers are investigating after the pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting on highway 154 right in front of the Wood county courthouse in Quitman.
QUITMAN, TX
KLTV

Tyler man still missing after almost one year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
TYLER, TX
kjas.com

Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid

Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

WebXtra: 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Central

East Texas hardware and supply stores saw a last-minute rush of customers buying items to guard against the oncoming hard freeze. One item people were most after was in scarce supply: faucet covers. They’re a simple item but crucial in keeping faucets and pipes from freezing. At places like Ace Hardware in Longview, customers actually lined up waiting for a delivery of 200 covers. Once arrived, the covers were sold out in two hours. Also sought were clamp lights or heat lights, which were almost as hard to find. Alec James of Hardin Ace Hardware said people have waited to the last minute to prepare, and those who don’t get the covers should use an alternate plan of cloth covering, duct tape and plastic bags to protect faucets.
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fatal Wood County Officer Involved Shooting

Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with a fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Quitman. The DPS reports the incident began when Mineola police were pursuing a suspect on Hwy 37 who had stolen merchandise from Walmart and attempted to run over an officer. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 154 in Quitman when officers shot and killed the suspect.
QUITMAN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 killed in Cherokee County mobile home fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a mobile home fire on Thursday, according to authorities. At approximately 6:55 p.m. Smith County Emergency Services District 2 crews from Bullard and Flint-Gresham Fire Departments responded to assist Cherokee County crews on a structure fire located on CR 3523. Upon arrival crews found a […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

Texans Can Ring In And Celebrate 2023 By Shooting Off Fireworks

And just like that, it's fireworks season in East Texas!. Driving along Hwy. 110 from Tyler to Whitehouse Monday night I noticed a fireworks stand that was all lit up, but the fold-up doors were still closed, however, all of that changed today, December 20th, when it became legal once again for firework stands to open and sell us those small explosives that we love to see light up the East Texas sky.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Worker dies after falling out of tree in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — A tree service worker is dead after they fell out of a tree while working between Tyler and Whitehouse. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the worker fell out of the tree while working in the 6300 block of FM 346 between Tyler and Whitehouse.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

