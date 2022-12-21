Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampVTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Related
Walmart in Longview now has power
LONGVIEW, Texas — Walmart on Gilmer Road in Longview now has power after a power outage earlier this Friday, the store announced on its Facebook page. The post states the city of Longview has return power to the store and they thank everyone for their patience. "We are back...
Hey East Texas: So, Giving Cash for Christmas–Is it Cool or a Cop-Out?
Cash. Who in Longview or Tyler, Texas doesn't want a bit more of that?. Especially this year and when we live in a society that seems to take more and more and MORE of it to function as each day passes. But, when it comes to gift-giving, there's dissension amongst...
Longview Walmart on Gilmer Road back open after power outage
UPDATE: The Walmart in Longview on Gilmer Road announced that they are back open after suffering from a power outage on Friday, Dec. 23. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Walmart on Gilmer Road in Longview is out of power according to a post the store made on Facebook. According to the store, they are completely […]
Texas woman switched Versace perfume price tags to $2.98 at Walmart, police say
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police in Texas arrested a woman accused of switching the price tags of Versace perfumes to $2.98, documents show. Melissa Lomas, of San Juan, was arrested on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral states that at 4:15 […]
House fires across east Texas
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
4-vehicle crash on Broadway Ave in Tyler to cause some delays
TYLER, Texas — Drivers should expect some delays while driving on South Broadway Ave. Friday afternoon after a four-vehicle wreck. The crash happened between Old Grande and Grande Blvd. around 1:15 p.m. Police have not reported any major injuries.
What happened to Jimmy John’s in Tyler?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Jimmy John’s, a community favorite sandwich shop, has closed for good at both the Troup Highway and Broadway Avenue locations in Tyler. The closure was unexpected to former employees who are now out of a job Former assistant manager, Carly McFadden, witnessed firsthand the closure of both stores. Employees and surrounding […]
Really, REALLY Last-Minute Gift Ideas You Can Find in Tyler, TX that They’ll LOVE
Well, it's Christmas shopping crunch time. Looking for a few last-minute gift ideas in the Tyler, Texas area?. I'm so thankful that it's Christmastime. I'm hoping we all have a chance to gather our wits and rest a bit. However, this means our typical schedule has been altered a bit. Maybe we're just frazzled and braving the crowds seems overwhelming. For some of us, shopping for presents has been on the back burner, despite our very best intentions.
Homestyle diner, ramen restaurant to move into former Chili's, Whataburger locations in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A diner serving homestyle and comfort foods from California and a local ramen business will soon fill the spots left by the relocations of Chili's and Whataburger in Tyler. Black Bear Diner, based out of Redding, California, will occupy the building, located at 531 W Southwest...
1 dead after shooting at Waffle House in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at Waffle House in Longview early Friday morning. At approximately 2:08 a.m., Longview Police officers responded to a shooting at Waffle House at 318 East Loop 281, officials said. Upon arrival, officers located an adult man and woman with apparent […]
LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
KLTV
Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wild chase across one East Texas county costs one man his life, in what appears to be a case of theft. Texas Rangers are investigating after the pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting on highway 154 right in front of the Wood county courthouse in Quitman.
KLTV
Tyler man still missing after almost one year
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
KTRE
WebXtra: 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Central
East Texas hardware and supply stores saw a last-minute rush of customers buying items to guard against the oncoming hard freeze. One item people were most after was in scarce supply: faucet covers. They’re a simple item but crucial in keeping faucets and pipes from freezing. At places like Ace Hardware in Longview, customers actually lined up waiting for a delivery of 200 covers. Once arrived, the covers were sold out in two hours. Also sought were clamp lights or heat lights, which were almost as hard to find. Alec James of Hardin Ace Hardware said people have waited to the last minute to prepare, and those who don’t get the covers should use an alternate plan of cloth covering, duct tape and plastic bags to protect faucets.
easttexasradio.com
Fatal Wood County Officer Involved Shooting
Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with a fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Quitman. The DPS reports the incident began when Mineola police were pursuing a suspect on Hwy 37 who had stolen merchandise from Walmart and attempted to run over an officer. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 154 in Quitman when officers shot and killed the suspect.
1 killed in Cherokee County mobile home fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a mobile home fire on Thursday, according to authorities. At approximately 6:55 p.m. Smith County Emergency Services District 2 crews from Bullard and Flint-Gresham Fire Departments responded to assist Cherokee County crews on a structure fire located on CR 3523. Upon arrival crews found a […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Thistle Drive in Tyler closed due to downed power lines
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Part of Thistle Drive in Tyler is closed due to downed power lines, police said. The Tyler Police Department said Thistle is closed in between Troup and Shiloh to all through traffic. Drivers should seek alternate routes until repairs are made.
Texans Can Ring In And Celebrate 2023 By Shooting Off Fireworks
And just like that, it's fireworks season in East Texas!. Driving along Hwy. 110 from Tyler to Whitehouse Monday night I noticed a fireworks stand that was all lit up, but the fold-up doors were still closed, however, all of that changed today, December 20th, when it became legal once again for firework stands to open and sell us those small explosives that we love to see light up the East Texas sky.
Worker dies after falling out of tree in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — A tree service worker is dead after they fell out of a tree while working between Tyler and Whitehouse. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the worker fell out of the tree while working in the 6300 block of FM 346 between Tyler and Whitehouse.
Mix 93.1
Tyler, TX
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0