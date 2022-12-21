Read full article on original website
Jacksonville, Texas Murder Suspect Turned Himself into Law Enforcement
**Update - 12/22/22 @ 9:30am the suspect in this case Tarasian S. Baker has turned himself into law enforcement**. The Jacksonville, Texas police department is requesting help from citizens in the area to locate Tarasian S. Baker who is from Jacksonville. He now has an active arrest warrant issued for capital murder.
Longview, TX Man Receives Four Life Sentences For Drunk Driving Crash
As We Get Closer To The Holidays, Let This Heartbreaking Story Serve As A Sobering Reminder Of The Real Consequences Of Drunk Driving. When you hear us play commercials warning you of the consequences of drinking driving, it probably goes through one ear and out the other because most often, these PSA's only remind you of the risk of going to jail. But the REAL serious consequence of drinking and driving is the innocent lives destroyed by these folks negligence.
65+ Photos of Abandoned School in Rusk County, Texas
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s amazing how simply looking at a photo can take you back to memories when you were just a kid going to school. That was exactly how I felt as I scrolled through the photos below of this abandoned school in Rusk County, Texas.
These Walmart Employees Earned Praise from Tyler, TX Woman–Here’s Why
These South Broadway Walmart Employees earned some serious praise from one Tyler, Texas woman--and for good reason. This is why. It has become somewhat disconcerting, really. It seems like every other week at least we hear about another story of someone dealing with a stalker and/or a potential thief at one of our East Texas stores. We've heard stories about these kinds of things happening at our Target stores, grocery stores, and Walmart.
Texans Can Ring In And Celebrate 2023 By Shooting Off Fireworks
And just like that, it's fireworks season in East Texas!. Driving along Hwy. 110 from Tyler to Whitehouse Monday night I noticed a fireworks stand that was all lit up, but the fold-up doors were still closed, however, all of that changed today, December 20th, when it became legal once again for firework stands to open and sell us those small explosives that we love to see light up the East Texas sky.
Step Back in Time, Christmas Shopping is Fun at 175-Year-Old General Store in Marshall
Talk about a trip back through time. Did you have any idea that the oldest continuously operating general store in Texas is located right here in East Texas? Just outside of Marshall, TX as a matter of fact. T.C. Lindsey & Co., Jonesville store, in Jonesville just off of I20,...
Really, REALLY Last-Minute Gift Ideas You Can Find in Tyler, TX that They’ll LOVE
Well, it's Christmas shopping crunch time. Looking for a few last-minute gift ideas in the Tyler, Texas area?. I'm so thankful that it's Christmastime. I'm hoping we all have a chance to gather our wits and rest a bit. However, this means our typical schedule has been altered a bit. Maybe we're just frazzled and braving the crowds seems overwhelming. For some of us, shopping for presents has been on the back burner, despite our very best intentions.
Teddy Was Kenneled Most Of His Life And Is Now Looking For A New Home
Honestly, Teddy hasn't had the best life thanks to his previous owners. Teddy has lived most of his life in a carrier and was used as a breeder dog. He is now free of that life and living at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler where now he's looking for his fur-ever home.
I’m Way More Excited About ‘Presence’ Than Presents This Year
Don’t get me wrong. I love presents. I especially love giving presents. After all, the Christmas story itself is about a gift. Many other traditions that are celebrated this time of year are, too. However to me, at the end of the day, after all the presents are opened, spending time with people you love is the point. And I'm very much looking forward to a peaceful Christmas at home with loved ones here in Tyler, Texas.
Is the Winter Solstice Celebrated as a ‘Pagan’ Holiday in East Texas?
Winter IS coming to Tyler and Longview, Texas. Specifically on December 21, 2022--otherwise known as the winter solstice. It will be the longest night of the year, as it always is. Usually, the winter solstice is mentioned in passing or you may have noticed it on your calendar from time...
8 Dog Friendly Restaurants in the Longview, Texas Area
It’s clear that most pet owners in East Texas consider their four-legged family members to be family. That was obvious just a few days ago when I saw someone on social media ask for a list of restaurants around Longview, Texas that allows dogs to dine with their humans. And it didn’t take long for locals in Longview to help out and give 8 suggestions on where you could grab a bite to eat while taking your dog with you.
Here is a Great Place to Pick Up Amazing Christmas Desserts in Tyler, TX
There are many great places in East Texas to find Christmas and holiday desserts, and this is one of the best in Tyler, TX. OK, so in full disclosure: I am EXHAUSTED. Can you relate? And although many of us are starting to do our best to keep it together and merrily saunter forward toward the Christmas weekend, we can't help but be truly ready for a holiday rest.
