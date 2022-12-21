Read full article on original website
Related
President Joe Biden 'Complained' About Kamala Harris During First Months Of Presidency, Called VP 'Work In Progress'
President Joe Biden reportedly complained about Vice President Kamala Harris in the early months of his presidency, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Biden and Harris quickly approach the end of their second full year as president and vice president, new revelations are surfacing regarding the pair’s professional relationship after first taking office on January 20, 2021.According to Fight of His Life, an upcoming book by political writer Chris Whipple detailing the first half of the Biden-Harris Administration, President Biden allegedly told a friend that VP Harris was “a work in progress.”Whipple reportedly cited one particular incident...
Israel's Netanyahu Rips Trump's 'Unacceptable' Dinner With Ye, Nick Fuentes
Netanyahu said the former president was "wrong" for dining with Fuentes and West, the latter who doubled down on his antisemitic remarks this week.
Bibi Is Putting Israel on a Collision Course With U.S.
A crisis is coming in the U.S.-Israel relationship. It may be one of the greatest foreign policy challenges Joe Biden faces during the next two years. It will certainly test, and may possibly irrevocably alter, the uniquely close ties that have endured many challenges since Israel’s founding.The U.S. was the first country in the world to recognize Israel. President Harry Truman’s administration did so 11 minutes after the birth of the new country was declared on May 14, 1948. U.S. support for Israel has been vital to that country’s survival ever since. But, thanks to the recklessness of both Benjamin...
WBAL Radio
Biden delivers 'Christmas address' from White House: 'We have become too divided'
President Joe Biden delivered what the White House called a "Christmas address" Thursday afternoon where he emphasized unity, reflection and kindness as 2022 comes to end. Biden said he hopes "this holiday season will drain the poison that has infected our politics and set us against one another" and mark "a fresh start for our nation -- because there's so much that unites us as Americans, so much more that unites us than divides us."
Coup attempts in Germany and the US confirm it: the key terror threat is the far right | Jonathan Freedland
The danger of violent jihadism persists, but the growing menace is from racist extremists, says Guardian columnist Jonathan Freedland
Tunisian Islamist party protests arrest of senior leader
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Supporters of the Tunisian Islamist movement Ennahda demonstrated on Friday in front of the Justice Ministry in the capital to denounce the arrest of one of its senior leaders, suspected of being involved in sending Tunisians to fight with extremists in Syria. Protesters demanded the release of former Prime Minister Ali Larayedh, vice president of Ennahda, saying the arrest earlier this week was politically motivated. They called it part of efforts by President Kais Saied to marginalize the popular movement and distract the public from his political troubles. The protest came amid heightened political tensions in Tunisia. Just 11% of voters turned out for the first round of legislative elections on Sunday as many parties and voters boycotted an effort by Saied to reshape the political system. Ennahda was the biggest party in Tunisia’s last parliament when Saied dissolved it last year. The president called the elections to create a new legislature with weaker powers, saying it would solve the North African country’s protracted economic and political crisis.
UK summons Chinese ambassador over ‘completely unacceptable’ beating and arrest of BBC journalist
The UK government has summoned China’s ambassador to Britain over the “completely unacceptable” arrest and assault of a BBC journalist while covering protests in Shanghai.British foreign secretary James Cleverly called China’s Zheng Zeguang to the Foreign Office in Whitehall, according to a government source. Foreign Office officials have been in contact with the BBC’s camera operator Edward Lawrence following his arrest and release, and are also in contact with local authorities about the case, The Independent understands.Speaking of the Chinese ambassador’s summons, a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) source said: “The BBC has been clear one of their...
Slovak government faces parliamentary no confidence vote
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Lawmakers in Slovakia began to debate a parliamentary no-confidence vote against the country’s coalition government on Thursday in a move that could threaten Prime Minister Eduard Heger’s minority Cabinet. The opposition liberal Freedom and Solidarity party, which requested the vote, withdrew from the...
‘Unworkable’ asylum plans backed by Suella Braverman condemned as ‘completely out of step with British values’
Extreme plans backed by home secretary Suella Braverman to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel have been criticised as “unworkable” and “completely out of step with British values”.In a clear bid to pressure Rishi Sunak into taking harsher action on small boat crossings, Ms Braverman has written the foreword to a think tank report which calls for all asylum seekers who enter the UK “illegally” to be detained indefinitely and banned from ever settling here.The home secretary pledged that she and the prime minister will do “whatever it takes” to end the crossings, and is understood to also endorse...
BBC
Canada: Quebec makes oath to King optional for politicians
The Canadian province of Quebec has passed a law making an oath of allegiance to the monarch optional for members of the legislature. The bill was introduced after the ascension of King Charles III, when three politicians refused to swear allegiance. In October, Canada's federal parliamentarians overwhelmingly voted no to...
Alleged QAnon takeover plot in Germany
Officials say extremists planned to storm the parliament and take over from the Deep State. Could they have been inspired by the US Jan.6 insurrection?
'Arrogant' Council of Europe raps UK on refugees, trans rights and Northern Ireland veterans in a report lecturing the country on how to run its borders
The Strasbourg human rights body whose court blocked the Rwanda deportation flights yesterday accused Britain of displaying ‘an antagonistic attitude’ towards basic freedoms. The Council of Europe, which oversees the European Court of Human Rights, lashed out at the UK in a report lecturing the country on how...
Fact check: False claim the World Economic Forum declared a 'new one world religion'
The World Economic Forum has not announced any new religion. The claim stems from a website that has previously published misinformation.
Comments / 0