TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Supporters of the Tunisian Islamist movement Ennahda demonstrated on Friday in front of the Justice Ministry in the capital to denounce the arrest of one of its senior leaders, suspected of being involved in sending Tunisians to fight with extremists in Syria. Protesters demanded the release of former Prime Minister Ali Larayedh, vice president of Ennahda, saying the arrest earlier this week was politically motivated. They called it part of efforts by President Kais Saied to marginalize the popular movement and distract the public from his political troubles. The protest came amid heightened political tensions in Tunisia. Just 11% of voters turned out for the first round of legislative elections on Sunday as many parties and voters boycotted an effort by Saied to reshape the political system. Ennahda was the biggest party in Tunisia’s last parliament when Saied dissolved it last year. The president called the elections to create a new legislature with weaker powers, saying it would solve the North African country’s protracted economic and political crisis.

23 HOURS AGO