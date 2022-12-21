Read full article on original website
petapixel.com
Photo of a French Bulldog Leads Cops to $54 Million Drug Ring
A plot to send $54 million worth of drugs to Australia was busted after one of the criminals sent a photograph of his French bulldog to a friend. Drug smuggler Danny Brown used the handle “Throwthedice” to operate anonymously on the app EncroChat which was infiltrated by police.
Harry Dunn’s family ‘horrified’ US government has told killer Anne Sacoolas not to attend UK sentencing
Harry Dunn’s family said they are “horrified” his killer Anne Sacoolas has been advised by her US government employer not to attend her own sentencing hearing in person.Ms Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019. The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October, where sentencing judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb urged her to return to Britain to face justice.Confirming that a renewed application to appear at the Old Bailey sentencing hearing set for 8 December via video link had been...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kris Wu Sentenced To 13 Years In Jail For Rape
A Beijing court sentenced Canadian singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after he was convicted of sex crimes. A Chinese court sentenced singer Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on rape charges. The Chaoyang District court handed down an 11-and-a-half-year sentence for involvement in the 2020 rape....
Drug lord 'La Barbie' no longer in federal custody, officials say
One of the most famous drug traffickers in Mexico is no longer listed as being in federal custody just four years after he was convicted on a number of charges and sentenced to 49 years in prison.
Manager told 13-year-old she’d get killed if she refused to work at business, feds say
Many migrants, including the girl, were forced to work at the Virginia laundry facility, prosecutors say.
People trafficker tried to pay off the families of 27 migrants who drowned in Channel as they headed to UK, court hears
A man facing manslaughter charges over the deaths of 27 Channel migrants offered the victims’ families money to stay silent, a court heard yesterday. After the tragedy, Harem Ahmed Abwbaker allegedly fled to Britain to claim asylum himself – and was put up in a hotel at taxpayers’ expense.
Rape suspect went unidentified after Met forensic scientist ’caused undue delay’
A man suspected of raping a 17-year-old girl was not identified for five years after a Metropolitan Police forensic scientist “caused undue delay” to the investigation, a court has heard.The alleged victim was no longer willing to cooperate with police by the time of the DNA match following a review of reporting officer Ursula Collins’ casefile in March 2018, a jury was told.Collins, 43, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of “knowingly neglecting her duties” in eight criminal probes, including five separate allegations of rape, driving whilst unfit, robbery, and a shooting, between 2009 and 2018.The jury was...
Life sentence for poacher who killed German police officers
BERLIN (AP) — A court in western Germany convicted a 39-year-old man of murder Wednesday in the shooting deaths of two police officers who had stopped him and an accomplice earlier this year on suspicion of poaching. Fatal attacks on police are rare in Germany and the killings of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
South Africa marks holidays despite nationwide power cuts
JOHANNESBURG – Christmas lights twinkle, holiday music plays and Johannesburg's popular Rosebank mall bustles with shoppers. Then the lights go out. The shops are pitch dark. “Hold on to your wallets,” calls out a customer to rueful chuckles. A long minute later the distant hum of a...
English Judge Rejects Prison Time for Just Stop Oil Protestors
In July, two protestors with the eco-activist organization Just Stop Oil covered John Constable’s painting The Hay Wain (1821) with a poster showing a decidedly less-than idyllic tableau of the English countryside than Constable had depicted. The two activists involved in the protest, Hannah Hunt and Eden Lazarus, both in their early twenties, were charged with criminal damage by a judge yesterday. Though the activists’s argued that their actions should be protected by free speech, the judge said that the damage caused was “significant, not trivial” and that the activists had been “reckless”, the Guardian reported. However, the sentencing was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
White House: Russia's Wagner received arms from North Korea
WASHINGTON – The White House said Thursday that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
'A very hard road ahead' for China as COVID-19 cases spiral
BAZHOU – Nearly three years after it was first identified in China, the coronavirus is now spreading through the vast country. Experts predict difficult months ahead for its 1.4 billion people. China’s unyielding “zero-COVID” approach, which aimed to isolate all infected people, bought it years to prepare for the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
UN council adopts resolution urging end to Myanmar violence
TANZANIA – The U.N. Security Council approved its first-ever resolution on Myanmar on Wednesday, demanding an immediate end to violence in the Southeast Asian nation and urging its military rulers to release all “arbitrarily detained” prisoners including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and to restore democratic institutions.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tomahawks part of Japan's record defense spending next year
TOKYO – Japan's defense spending will jump 20% to a record 6.8 trillion yen ($55 billion) next year as the country prepares to deploy U.S.-made Tomahawks and other long-range cruise missiles that can hit targets in China or North Korea under a more offensive security strategy. The planned purchase...
