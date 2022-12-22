ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man faces life in prison after strangling estranged wife because he was ‘embarrassed’

An abusive husband who strangled his estranged wife 21 years ago after being “embarrassed” at her attempts to secure a divorce is facing life behind bars.Zafar Iqbal, 62, strangled Naziat Zafar with her own scarf in front of their three young daughters at her home on Norbury, south-west London, in August 2001.As he tightened the ligature, Iqbal told the girls, aged three, 10 and 10: “If you talk or anything, I’ll do it tighter, so the more you cry or talk the more it’s gonna hurt her,” the court heard.Afterwards, he abandoned the children with an acquaintance and fled to...
People

8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol

A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
The Independent

Eight teenage girls who met on social media charged with ‘swarming’ murder of man in Toronto

Eight teenage girls who met on social media have been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing of a 59-year-old man, Toronto police said.A man, who was not identified, had recently moved into the shelter system and was stabbed to death allegedly by the young suspects in Toronto’s downtown area early on Sunday morning.The police said emergency crews responded to the scene around 12.17am in the area of York Street and University Avenue.The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was declared dead.The girls were arrested near where the attack took place.The three arrested girls were...
New York Post

Five people killed at condo board meeting in Toronto

Five people were killed when a gunman stormed into a condo board meeting in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday and opened fire, cops said. The gunman was shot and killed by police at a condo in Vaughan, Ontario, after going on his murderous rampage, according to Chief James MacSween of the York regional police. “Horrendous scene,” MacSween said. “Six deceased. One of them is the subject. The other five are victims.” In addition to the five dead, one other person was struck by gunfire and was recovering at a hospital Sunday night. The chief said there was no further threat to...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Woman flew 3,000 miles to meet online boyfriend before being murdered for her organs

The romantic pursuits of a 51-year-old woman that saw her travel 3,000 miles from her home in Mexico for a date in Peru took a nightmarish turn after her dismembered body washed up on a beach.Blanca Arellano told her family at the end of July that she would be taking a trip to Lima, where she planned to finally meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, the man she’d been in an online courtship with for several months, in person.Her family said that Arellano was planning to visit the beach city of Huacho, where her 37-year-old Peruvian boyfriend lived, and that...
TheDailyBeast

White Man Accused of Shooting Black Airbnb Guest Thought He Was a Thief, Lawyer Claims

The white California man accused of shooting a Black Airbnb guest from behind as he walked to a grocery store near his rental home believed the unarmed victim was carrying a gun and may have been the thief who broke into his car days earlier, his lawyer claimed in court Monday.After initially bailing out after the shooting, a Santa Clara County judge ruled Monday that Mark Waters, who pleaded not guilty on Monday, must remain in custody because he’s “too dangerous to be out in the public,” reported ABC 7.Other shocking details emerged this week about the “unprovoked attack,” which...
SAN JOSE, CA
Vice

A Ted Bundy Copycat Serial Killer Is Being Hunted in Mexico

Twenty-five-year-old Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa met the man at a bar in Tijuana where she worked. He was an American, she told her family, and he had invited her on a Valentine’s Day date. But after she met him, she disappeared, and her dead body was found on Feb....
Law & Crime

New Mexico Man Allegedly ‘Dismembered and Disemboweled’ His Wife Just Before Guests Were Scheduled to Arrive for Thanksgiving Dinner

A New Mexico man has been arrested in connection with a gruesome scene that greeted his family on Thanksgiving Day. Karlan Denio, 62, stands accused of one count of open murder in the first degree for allegedly killing, dismembering, and disemboweling his wife Connie Denio in the hours just before guests were scheduled to sit down and eat on the national day of thanks.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy