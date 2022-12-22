Read full article on original website
Related
Condo resident, 73, ‘murders five board members in bitter feud’ before being shot dead by cops
A RESIDENT from a condo building has allegedly shot and killed three men and two women belonging to the apartment board after a five-year feud with management. Francesco Villi, 73, is the primary suspect in the murder of five individuals in three separate apartment units. The crime was committed with...
Man faces life in prison after strangling estranged wife because he was ‘embarrassed’
An abusive husband who strangled his estranged wife 21 years ago after being “embarrassed” at her attempts to secure a divorce is facing life behind bars.Zafar Iqbal, 62, strangled Naziat Zafar with her own scarf in front of their three young daughters at her home on Norbury, south-west London, in August 2001.As he tightened the ligature, Iqbal told the girls, aged three, 10 and 10: “If you talk or anything, I’ll do it tighter, so the more you cry or talk the more it’s gonna hurt her,” the court heard.Afterwards, he abandoned the children with an acquaintance and fled to...
8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol
A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
Eight teenage girls who met on social media charged with ‘swarming’ murder of man in Toronto
Eight teenage girls who met on social media have been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing of a 59-year-old man, Toronto police said.A man, who was not identified, had recently moved into the shelter system and was stabbed to death allegedly by the young suspects in Toronto’s downtown area early on Sunday morning.The police said emergency crews responded to the scene around 12.17am in the area of York Street and University Avenue.The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was declared dead.The girls were arrested near where the attack took place.The three arrested girls were...
Five people killed at condo board meeting in Toronto
Five people were killed when a gunman stormed into a condo board meeting in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday and opened fire, cops said. The gunman was shot and killed by police at a condo in Vaughan, Ontario, after going on his murderous rampage, according to Chief James MacSween of the York regional police. “Horrendous scene,” MacSween said. “Six deceased. One of them is the subject. The other five are victims.” In addition to the five dead, one other person was struck by gunfire and was recovering at a hospital Sunday night. The chief said there was no further threat to...
4 people stabbed at Washington state casino, man arrested
A man at a poker table went on a sudden, unprovoked attack at a casino in Washington state Monday night, stabbing or slashing four people before being arrested after a high-speed car chase, authorities said. All four victims were expected to survive, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in...
Daily Beast
‘Monster’ With Sharpened Teeth Held 20-Year-Old Captive for Weeks, Cops Say
A 36-year-old Michigan man kidnapped a woman, held her captive, sexually assaulted her for weeks—and threatened to “rip out her throat” with teeth he’d filed down into sharp points, cops say. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson identified the suspect as Michael Barajas, who he said approached...
Woman flew 3,000 miles to meet online boyfriend before being murdered for her organs
The romantic pursuits of a 51-year-old woman that saw her travel 3,000 miles from her home in Mexico for a date in Peru took a nightmarish turn after her dismembered body washed up on a beach.Blanca Arellano told her family at the end of July that she would be taking a trip to Lima, where she planned to finally meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, the man she’d been in an online courtship with for several months, in person.Her family said that Arellano was planning to visit the beach city of Huacho, where her 37-year-old Peruvian boyfriend lived, and that...
Man charged after DNA links him to 1983 killings of women found dead in their Toronto homes: "Erin and Susan are finally getting their day"
A 61-year-old man has been charged in the cold case killings of two women who were found dead in their Toronto homes within months of each other almost four decades ago, police said Monday. Police Chief James Ramer said Joseph George Sutherland, of Moosonee, Ontario, was arrested Thursday and charged...
White Man Accused of Shooting Black Airbnb Guest Thought He Was a Thief, Lawyer Claims
The white California man accused of shooting a Black Airbnb guest from behind as he walked to a grocery store near his rental home believed the unarmed victim was carrying a gun and may have been the thief who broke into his car days earlier, his lawyer claimed in court Monday.After initially bailing out after the shooting, a Santa Clara County judge ruled Monday that Mark Waters, who pleaded not guilty on Monday, must remain in custody because he’s “too dangerous to be out in the public,” reported ABC 7.Other shocking details emerged this week about the “unprovoked attack,” which...
A Ted Bundy Copycat Serial Killer Is Being Hunted in Mexico
Twenty-five-year-old Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa met the man at a bar in Tijuana where she worked. He was an American, she told her family, and he had invited her on a Valentine’s Day date. But after she met him, she disappeared, and her dead body was found on Feb....
New Mexico Man Allegedly ‘Dismembered and Disemboweled’ His Wife Just Before Guests Were Scheduled to Arrive for Thanksgiving Dinner
A New Mexico man has been arrested in connection with a gruesome scene that greeted his family on Thanksgiving Day. Karlan Denio, 62, stands accused of one count of open murder in the first degree for allegedly killing, dismembering, and disemboweling his wife Connie Denio in the hours just before guests were scheduled to sit down and eat on the national day of thanks.
'This Is Your Lucky Day,' Shooter Says Before Murdering A Man In Front Of His Girlfriend
Frank Arroyo was a family man whose children meant everything to him. But he was cut down in the prime of his life by the brother of his ex-wife’s boyfriend over a custody dispute. Francisco Arroyo Jr. was born in Puerto Rico in 1948 and moved with his family...
Man dragged out of home after allegedly refusing to go to quarantine facility
Authorities in the Chinese southern city of Hangzhou have apologized after forcibly taking a man from his home as he allegedly refused to go to a quarantine facility.
Man charged in Takeoff murder granted $5K by judge to hire private investigator to aid defense
The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff has asked and been granted $5,000 by the court to hire a private investigator to help prepare his defense. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with murder, said by police to be the...
Narcity
Police Have Arrested 3 Teens After A 17-Year-Old Boy Was Stabbed At A Toronto High School
Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested and charged three teenagers in a high school stabbing. On November 14, TPS was called to Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute in Scarborough at 3:07 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Police said that a 17-year-old boy was stabbed and transported to a hospital with...
Missouri Man Admits To Concealing His Mother's Death For 26 Years
He also stole almost $200,000.
Gunman who killed five in Toronto area condo building was facing possible eviction
Toronto — A suburban Toronto man who was killed by police after, authorities say, he fatally shot five people in his condominium building, including three members of the condo board, had a court hearing scheduled for the next day to determine if the building's management could evict him. Francesco...
Man sentenced up to three years in prison for fatal hit-and-run of 'Gone Girl' actress Lisa Banes
Brian Boyd, the 27-year-old man who killed 'Gone Girl' actress Lisa Banes in a hit-and-run incident, has been sentenced to up to three years in prison Wednesday, according to Douglas Cohen from the Manhattan District Attorney's office.
5 dead, gunman killed in shooting near Toronto
Five people died and the suspected gunman was killed, following a shooting that erupted Sunday night at a condo tower in a city just north of Toronto, authorities said.
Comments / 0