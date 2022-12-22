Five people were killed when a gunman stormed into a condo board meeting in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday and opened fire, cops said. The gunman was shot and killed by police at a condo in Vaughan, Ontario, after going on his murderous rampage, according to Chief James MacSween of the York regional police. “Horrendous scene,” MacSween said. “Six deceased. One of them is the subject. The other five are victims.” In addition to the five dead, one other person was struck by gunfire and was recovering at a hospital Sunday night. The chief said there was no further threat to...

